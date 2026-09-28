Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Twin Ruler
Sep 29

That is all very interesting! I never thought of it like that. Makes me wonder: why do Amerikans think they are really that much better, or that much different, from the very Nations whom they claim to hate with all their hearts and souls? Namely the Russians and Germans.

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