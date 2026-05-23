Eric’s Substack

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Realist's avatar
Realist
1h

What would be gained by going to Mars, let alone inhabiting it?

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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
1h

Humans, being the invasive waring psychopaths and murderers that we are should never be allowed to leave THIS PRISON PLANET. The Star Trek boldly go where no man has gone before to pirate, pillage and destroy or enslave new life forms and civilizations. In my opinion it would be far better to return to 3000 BCE and begin again without Oligarchs and Superstitions.

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