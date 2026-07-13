Has the end of the U.S. empire now occurred?
13 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
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Since Simpicius76 documents so well each of his points, his analysis needs no further commentary here from me.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Has the end of the U.S. empire now occurred?"
No, but hopefully it is on its way.