Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
Sep 21

Amerika lost in Vietnam, eventually!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Just sayn's avatar
Just sayn
Sep 14

Good story, unfortunately after several attempts I was unable to open the link to FDRs view. The US thrives on War.. Truman is the one who renamed the Department of WAR to DOD. It had been DOW since August 7th1789 to September 18th 1947. Without war the US regime is instantly bankrupt. Despite the Trillion dollar annual war budget larger than the next 10 countries combined and never passing an audit. We haven't fought for American Defense since 1775 or maybe 1812.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture