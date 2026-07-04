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Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
1h

Of course, Trump is not all that different from a Nazi. After all, he is a Zionist, and Zionists are really not all that different from Nazis. Intriguingly, both Zionists and Nazis each created their own form of Christianity. Zionists created Christian Zionism and the Nazis created Positive Christianity. The former was very pro-Jewish and the latter was very anti-Jewish!

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Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
3h

Some say the US created the Soviet Union and the Third Reich, just to destroy them.

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