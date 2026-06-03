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Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
8h

Lately, I have come under the impression that Amerika, as such, is merely a front for some shadowy Cabal. And by extension, US Satellites like Britain, Germany, and France are indirectly controlled by it, but controlled by it nonetheless!

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
41m

My description of democracy in the USA, based on the experience of a long life, is this:

1. Uber-rich people buy elections and also buy the candidates who have one or both of the big parties behind them.

2. They bribe politicians that have "won." If that fails, they up the bribe.

3. They threaten politicians through both blackmail and mental/physical harm of them and their loved ones.

4. They hesitate not to kill them and find a replacement if necessary. It is a last resort, yes, but why hesitate when no killings are ever solved?

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