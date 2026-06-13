"How Americans Respond to Musk’s Becoming a Trillionaire."

13 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On June 12th, the day when Elon Musk became a trillionaire by the hot response of investors to his SpaceX IPO, Bloomberg News headlined at Yahoo do com, “As SpaceX Makes Musk Trillionaire, Some Dissent on NYC’s Streets” and reported comments by the 24 public demonstrators against the event. Here, as-of 23 hours after it was published, were the “Best”-rated reader-comments by the readers of that article:

KenoshaKid

20 hrs

It’s shocking how ignorant people are. The only people getting relentlessly screwed are the taxpayers paying forever higher taxes to pay insane public union pensions. There is no choice there. You can choose where to put your personal retirement funds.

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42 replies

W

We are scrwd

18 hrs

If they don’t like it, they can create a few valuable companies and do the same. But obviously, they are worthless individuals who struggle with life .

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Bugs Bunny

19 hrs

SpaceX is now an ai company that is going to try to put data centers into outer space. Which is not financially or engineeringly viable. And yet, xAI’s data centers here on earth do not generate enough revenue to pay for its capex. One problem xAI has is that they have periods of idle time. They are not in use.

Then ai enterprise has a 95% fail rate and companies that use it are not able to get an ROI. And agentic ai and all the capex in the world can not change the outcome. Because LLMs are probabilistic. That is why Oracle, Broadcom, C3.ai and other companies that make up the ai ecosystem are experiencing a selloff. The AI labs are unable to generate enough revenue to pay for the ai capex. Because many companies that use ai enterprise tools are quietly ending their ai trials. The ai ecosystem has relied on a closed circular financial loop to feed itself to pay for the ai capex. But now that loop is cracking. And SpaceX going public is not going to change that fact. SpaceX lost $4.9 billion in 2025 and has already lost $4.3 billion in Q1 2026. But what the SpaceX IPO has done is shift the financial risk from SpaceX to the investor. And if the AI labs cannot make a profit in the next few months, SpaceX’s value will take a big hit. Open AI and Anthropic will also take big hits to their valuations. SpaceX’s devaluation would cause great harm across the index funds that were forced to buy SpaceX stock, the market and the economy as a whole. The next few months will be a financial challenge for the market and the economy.

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M

May become a Doger Fan

9 hrs

It’s sad how people criticize someone for being successful.... Wasn’t America built on the American Dream.... the dream of having opportunity to become successful and make a good living for yourself and family?

Musk has created 150,000 jobs at his companies that don’t include the number of jobs created at suppliers of goods to Tesla, helping people recognize their dreams.

Liberal Democrats rather just complain about his wealth and the have nots. They probably don’t even know that Musk has a Foundation that contributes large sums of money to education, children’s hospitals, disaster relief and environmental programs.

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Paul

6 hrs

If the 1% are making most of the money, then they can pay most of the taxes.

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Bill

14 hrs

Data centers in space MIGHT work someday, but people will never live on Mars. Money spent on that scifi fantasy will be totally wasted. Mars is deadly, with no atmosphere, flowing water, fuels, or life. Good luck surviving there! There isn’t enough money on Earth to overcome those obstacles.

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—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.