Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
4hEdited

Sir Eric - FYI .......by Jose Nino:

"However, beneath the surface of this escalating military confrontation lies an overlooked dimension: the Jewish angle in U.S.-Venezuelan relations. Israel’s strategic concerns have played a significant role in shaping American policy toward Caracas. As Venezuela has emerged as the most consistently anti-Zionist country in South America, Jewish factions within the U.S. foreign policy establishment have increasingly viewed Caracas as a threat extending well beyond traditional hemispheric security concerns."

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2025/09/22/the-untold-jewish-role-in-venezuelas-crisis/

"By emerging as South America’s most reliably anti-Zionist country, aligning with Iran, and tolerating Hezbollah’s presence, Venezuela has drawn the ire of Jewish policymakers in Washington who interpret challenges to Israel as pretexts for expanding U.S. power in defense of Zionist objectives.

Taken together, these dynamics reveal how Venezuela’s defiance is not viewed in Washington merely as a hemispheric issue, but as part of a larger ideological battle tied to Israel’s security and the global reach of Zionist influence. With Jewish interests shaping foreign policy at the highest levels, the pursuit of genuine U.S. interests becomes impossible."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jinc's avatar
Jinc
5h

100%!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture