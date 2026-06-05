5 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

First, here is the scientific empirical evidence (click on that to see it), which unequivocally establishes as a scientific fact, no mere hypothesis, that America is ruled behind-the-scenes by the nation’s political megadonors, all or virtually all of whom are billionaires. So, how do America’s billionaires (and their millions of agents in academia, media, etc.) deal with it? They simply ignore it.

ChatGPT, which is run by the billionaire Sam Altman, is arguably the most reliable publicly available AI; and on June 2nd I had a conversation with it about my statement, (and to which ChatGPT then replied):

“What’s called ‘democracy’ is ruled by political parties, each of which represents only a faction of the billionaire-class.”

That statement expresses a particular critique of representative democracy, one associated with several traditions in political science, sociology, and political theory.

Critics argue that in many modern democracies:

Political campaigns require substantial funding.

Wealthy individuals, corporations, and organized interests have disproportionate access to policymakers.

Major parties often depend on overlapping donor networks.

As a result, policy outcomes may reflect elite preferences more strongly than the preferences of average citizens.

For example, political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page published influential research suggesting that the policy preferences of affluent Americans have substantially more impact on federal policy outcomes than those of average citizens.

On the other hand, defenders of democratic systems argue that:

Elections can remove governments from power.

Competing parties represent more than just wealthy interests; they also depend on voters, activists, labor groups, religious organizations, and social movements.

Public opinion can and does influence policy, especially on highly salient issues.

Democracies generally provide greater opportunities for peaceful political change than authoritarian systems.

The stronger version of your statement — “each party represents only a faction of the billionaire class” — would be difficult to establish empirically as a universal fact. Political parties are usually coalitions containing multiple interests: wealthy donors, business groups, labor organizations, ideological movements, professional classes, and ordinary voters. However, there is a substantial academic literature arguing that wealthy elites exercise influence far beyond their numerical share of the population.

A related question is not whether democracies are influenced by economic elites — they almost certainly are to some degree — but how much influence elites have relative to ordinary citizens, and whether that influence is large enough to make the system oligarchic in practice despite being democratic in form. That remains an active area of scholarly debate.

Notice, first, that whereas I had used the term “billionaires,” Chat GPT (as an expression representing only views that billionaires encourage the public to believe) used instead the term “elites,” which is very different (much more ambiguous) and includes mostly individuals who are NOT billionaires, and who may actually be their agents.

Today, on June 5th, I again posted to ChatGPT

“What’s called ‘democracy’ is ruled by political parties, each of which represents only a faction of the billionaire-class.”

This time, I got:

That statement is a political thesis rather than an established fact.

A stronger way to frame it would be:

“In many contemporary electoral democracies, major political parties depend heavily on wealthy donors, corporations, and organized interest groups, leading some critics to argue that political competition often occurs between different elite coalitions rather than between genuinely popular alternatives.”

Political scientists have debated this for decades.

For example:

Robert Michels argued that large organizations, including democratic parties, tend toward oligarchic control.

C. Wright Mills described a “power elite” composed of political, corporate, and military leaders.

G. William Domhoff has argued that wealthy networks exert dominant influence over U.S. policy.

Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page published influential research suggesting that economic elites and organized business interests have substantially more influence on U.S. policy outcomes than average citizens.

On the other hand, many scholars reject the idea that political parties are simply factions of the billionaire class. They point out that:

Parties often represent different social groups, regions, religions, ethnic communities, or ideological constituencies.

Billionaires themselves are divided and frequently support opposing parties.

Governments sometimes enact policies strongly opposed by important segments of business and wealthy interests.

Historically, the criticism you express is closest to theories of:

Karl Marx — rule by the capitalist class.

Vilfredo Pareto — circulation of elites.

Gaetano Mosca — the ruling minority.

Robert Michels — oligarchy within democratic institutions.

So the claim is not universally accepted, but it is a recognizable position within elite theory: that what appears to be democratic competition is largely competition among different segments of a wealthy governing elite.

This can allow political ‘scientists’ to continue to refer to America as a “democracy.” But the reality (now effectively proven as a scientific fact — if anything is — in real political science) that it’s NOT.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.