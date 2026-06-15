How Elon Musk Is the World’s Most Powerful Person
15 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
Of course, in 2024, Musk donated to Trump’s re-election campaign and Republicans in Congress $291,482,587, which beat even the prior all-time record of Miriam and Sheldon Adelson’s $218,168,500 in the 2020 contests, and both of those billionaires (the trillionaire Musk and the $35-billionaire Adelson) have an immense impact upon Trump’s policies. Soon, when Friday, June 19th, comes and the end of America’s war to conquer Iran (that conquest being Miriam’s top goal in life — Sheldon now is dead) either comes or doesn’t come, we might then know the extent to which Trump still feels obligated to subordinate America’s policies to Israel’s policies — as both Trump and Biden have been doing. However, there is no question nor indication yet that Trump goes against Musk’s policies.
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On June 14th, the extremely astute geostrategic analyst “Simplicius76” headlined “How Russia is Responding to New Ukrainian ‘Drone Threat’ to Cut Crimean Corridor” and reported that
The first and most important change which gave Ukraine a newfound advantage was the removal of Biden-era restrictions on the US providing targeting and authorizations for long-range strikes deep into Russia. The second, was the likewise apparent lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian Starlinks operating on Russian territory. Recall that in the beginning of the war, Elon Musk had famously said that Starlink would not be allowed to be used in an “offensive” manner. This was later swept under the rug when Ukraine desperately needed some new advantage to save its collapsing war effort—and so, Starlink was allowed to operate offensively, but was still restricted to Ukrainian territory only.
Now many reports claim that Starlink is used on Ukrainian FP-1/2 and other drones even outside Ukrainian territory.
https://www.hisutton.com/Ukraine-OWA-UAVs.html
Much of the current campaign against Crimea is also powered via Starlink. One of the newly emerging top drones for hitting Russian logistics along the ‘Crimean corridor’ is the US-made “Hornet”, which is variously seen with a Starlink panel on its back.
He denigrates the significance of Ukraine’s drone campaign. However, back on 29 January 2025, he had headlined “SITREP 1/29/25: Ukraine’s Mass Drone Heave”, about what was, by then, already a six-month Ukrainian drone-based offensive against Russia, which had become a serious matter at around November 2024, but he concluded, “Of course, to think this would cause Putin to capitulate and end the war, even in the worst case scenario, is foolish — that’s simply not going to happen.” The following day, I ventured a contrary opinion, calling it “A Possible Turnabout in the Ukraine War”. And it certainly has turned out to be that.
This, for example, is the reason why the U.S. edition of the empire’s THE WEEK magazine (week of “June 12, 2026), headlines on page 17, “Ukraine: Putin is in deep trouble”, and sums up the prior week’s reports from the empire’s billionaires’ media on this topic, as follows:
Vladimir Putin is cornered and lashing out, said The Washington Post in an editorial. Four years ago, the Russian dictator predicted that his invasion of Ukraine would crush the country in a matter of weeks. But as the conflict “grinds on,” Ukraine is “slowly gaining the upper hand.” With Ukraine’s innovative drones taking a huge toll, Russian forces are suffering 35,000 casualties per month and have lost 1 million troops to death and injury since the war began. In April, the country suffered a net loss of territory for the first time since 2024. Ukrainian missiles and drones are now reaching far into Russia, including Moscow, leading the “obviously desperate” Putin to ratchet up missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian apartment buildings—and to threaten Ukraine’s European allies. After a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Romania last week, Putin’s attack-dog aide Dmitri Medvedev warned that citizens of EU states “will not be able to sleep peacefully.”
Putin’s desperation makes him even more dangerous, said Yaroslav Trofimov in The Wall Street Journal. Now that it’s clear Putin is holding a losing hand in Ukraine, he may try to “reshuffle the cards” by expanding the conflict to neighboring nations. In recent weeks, Russian authorities have made “increasingly bellicose” statements against the Baltic states, threatening to bomb Latvia and apparently sending drones that triggered an airraid alarm in Lithuania. Russia also published the addresses of companies in eight European nations that it said were helping Ukraine build drones, warning of “unpredictable consequences” if they don’t stop. Attacking NATO countries would be a huge gamble for even the risk-taking Putin, but he clearly sees Europe as “an implacable enemy that must be punished or destroyed.”
Putin is worried not only about the war, “but about his own position,” said Gideon Rachman in the Financial Times (U.K.). Obstacles to Putin’s removal “remain formidable.” But as the country’s economy sags under the weight of war-fueled inflation and higher taxes, there are “visible signs of dissent within the Russian elite.” It’s widely understood that peace may require “a new face and fresh thinking,” which threatens his grip on power. “Nobody has a map for what comes next,” said The Economist. Putin’s war in Ukraine has created “a situation that in chess is known as zugzwang: when every move worsens the position.” As he flails, Russians are already “starting to imagine a future without him.”
Notwithstanding such propagandistic flourishes as calling the overwhelmingly popular-among-Russians (82% Approve versus 16% Disapprove) Vladimir Putin “The Russian dictator” (while America’s Donald Trump, by contrast, is 38% versus 57%, UK’s Keir Starmer is 27% versus 65%, Germany’s Friedrich Merz is 19% versus 76%, and France’s Emmanuel Macron is 18% versus 75%), the decisions that Elon Musk has made, and that Trump supports and carries out, really ARE having a significant impact in favor of the empire, and against Russia, in America’s war against Russia that is being waged through Ukraine, in order to conquer Russia.
That ‘news’-summary by The Week is only a summary of U.S.-and-allied billionaires’ propaganda. And, like the publications it summarized, it misrepresented the evidence it claimed to be representing. For example, the article’s second sentence, “Four years ago, the Russian dictator predicted that his invasion of Ukraine would crush the country in a matter of weeks” misrepresented what Jeff Bezos’s newspaper had actually said. Bezos’s newspaper said no such thing. Though it DID refer to Putin as an “aging dictator,” it did NOT allege that “Four years ago,” that ‘dictator’ had “predicted that his invasion of Ukraine would crush the country in a matter of weeks.” Not at all. Furthermore, Putin’s speech to the nation on that day, announcing the “Special Military Operation” and its reasons and objectives, included nothing of the sort. He made no prediction of how long would be required in order for those objectives to be met. Unlike U.S.-and-allied heads-of-state, who represent ONLY the billionaires who got them there, and so can stay in office no matter how high a percentage of the public that they are SUPPOSED to represent disapprove of their leadership, Putin — and ALL of the polling confirms this — does NOT make to the public promises he fails to fulfill on. That’s why he has been popular for decades now. Inside the U.S. empire (or ANY empire — but now there is no other), it’s fine for a head-of-state to promise to the public repeatedly and fail those promises repeatedly, which is why its heads-of-state (such as Trump, Macron, etc.) are despised by their public. But, unlike those leaders, there are many heads-of-state OUTSIDE the empire who — like Putin — take seriously not ONLY the promises that they make privately to billionaires, but ESPECIALLY the promises that they make publicly to their public. So, they strongly tend to keep their public promises.
The reasons that the fake ‘democracies’ are fake, and what must be done in order to achieve democracy, I discussed in my 27 October 2025 “The Radical Governmental Policy-Changes That Must Be Done, and Why”.
We live under a kleptocracy. It must be replaced by an authentic democracy. In the United States, the first step would be an appropriately written Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. All billionaires will oppose this. They will oppose it because it would end the system that siphons wealth from the masses to the classes. That’s all the more reason it’s needed.
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
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"We live under a kleptocracy."
We live under a kleptocratic plutocratic oligarchy.