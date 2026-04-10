How Iran Changed the International Power Balance, Last Night
9 April 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
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“Iran CUTS Israel’s GPS Signal, F-35s FLY BLIND, IDF Loses Air War, U.S PANICS | Douglas Macgregor”
9 April 2026, US Power Analysis and Ryan Mercer Insight
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Welcome back to US Power Analytics. What you are about to hear is not a hypothetical war game exercise conducted
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in some Pentagon basement. What happened in the skies above the Middle East in the past 72 hours represents a rupture
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in the foundational assumptions of modern aerial warfare. A rupture so complete, so humiliating, and so strategically consequential that the
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governments in Tel Aviv and Washington are currently doing everything in their power to suppress its full implications
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from reaching the public. Israel’s F-35 ADIR is the most expensive, most technologically sophisticated combat
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aircraft ever mass-produced. The jewel of the IDF’s air dominance doctrine, the platform that American defense
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contractors spent decades and hundreds of billions of dollars perfecting, went blind. Not metaphorically blind,
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operationally, navigationally, lethally blind. Iran’s electronic warfare architecture, refined across years of
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sanctioned isolation and strategic patience, reached out across hundreds of kilometers of contested airspace and
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severed the GPS lifeline that Israel’s entire aerial combat doctrine depends upon. And when those F-35s lost their
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positioning certainty, they lost everything. Missions were aborted, strike packages dissolved mid-flight.
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Pilots operating the most advanced avionic suite in the world, suddenly found themselves flying expensive
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aluminum into an electromagnetic void where coordinates shifted. Targeting solutions evaporated, and the safe return
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corridor became a question mark rather than a certainty. The IDF’s air superiority, the strategic cornerstone
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that has underpinned Israeli military dominance across seven decades, did not collapse under enemy fire. It collapsed
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under enemy electrons. Tonight, we are going to tear apart exactly how Iran executed this operation, what it means
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for the future of aerial warfare, why the F-35 program’s most dangerous vulnerability was hiding in plain sight
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for years, and what the loss of air superiority means for Israel’s ability to sustain this conflict at all. We will
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trace the full chain from Iran’s indigenously developed electronic warfare systems, to the geopolitical
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implications of a world where a sanctioned nation just demonstrated it can blind the most advanced air force on Earth without firing a single missile.
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The truth being suppressed in the briefing rooms of Tel Aviv and Washington tonight is this. The age of
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GPS dependent aerial supremacy just ended, and Iran ended it. Before we go
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further, if this analysis is reaching the depth and honesty that mainstream coverage refuses to provide, hit like,
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subscribe, and leave your perspective in the comments below. Your support keeps this channel operating at full independence. To understand the
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magnitude of what Iran accomplished, you first need to understand what the F-35 actually is and what it actually depends on. Western defense marketing has spent
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20 years building a mythology around this aircraft stealth, sensor fusion,
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network warfare, fifth generation dominance. And in many respects, those capabilities are genuine. The F-35
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represents the pinnacle of integrated avionics engineering. its ability to synthesize radar data, infrared
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signatures, electronic emissions, and communications intercepts into a single coherent tactical picture for the pilot
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is genuinely revolutionary. But beneath all of that technological sophistication lies a dependency so fundamental, so
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deeply embedded in every system aboard the aircraft that when it is compromised, the entire edifice of F-35
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capability begins to crumble. That dependency is GPS. The global positioning system underpins the F-35’s
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navigation architecture, its weapons guidance calculations, its formation coordination protocols, its target
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handoff procedures between aircraft, and critically its ability to safely execute the low altitude,
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high-speed terrain, following flight profiles that constitute its primary strike delivery method. Remove GPS with
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sufficient precision and persistence, and the F-35 is no longer a fifth generation strike platform. It becomes an
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extraordinarily expensive aircraft that its pilot cannot fully trust to be where its instruments say it is. Uh Iran spent years preparing exactly this capability.
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The electronic warfare architecture that Tehran activated in the hours before dawn was not improvised. It was the
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product of a long-term developmental program that combined Russian technical knowledge of GPS signal structure,
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Chinese expertise in signal processing and jamming waveform design, and Iran’s own IRGC, electronic warfare commands,
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operational experience accumulated across years of testing against American systems in the Gulf region. The
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operation began not with jamming but with something more sophisticated: GPS spoofing at scale. Spoofing is
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categorically more dangerous than jamming, because it is invisible to the target. When a GPS receiver is jammed,
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the aircraft systems recognize the signal loss and alert the pilot. Uh emergency navigation protocols activate
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the mission profile changes. But when GPS signals are spoofed, when counterfeit positioning data is injected
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into the receiver with sufficient fidelity, the aircraft systems register nothing abnormal. The navigation suite
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continues operating. The weapon systems continue calculating. The pilot has no indication that every coordinate his
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aircraft is processing is a carefully constructed lie. Iranian electronic warfare teams deployed spoofing transmitters across a distributed
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network of mobile platforms positioned throughout western Iran, eastern Syria,
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and the Bekka Valley in Lebanon. The network was designed to create an overlapping zone of corrupted GPS signal
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coverage extending deep into Israeli airspace, a region where F-35 pilots conducting strike missions would fly
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through a bubble of false uh coordinates without any system-level warning that their navigation data had been
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compromised. The first indication that something was catastrophically wrong came from Israeli mission planning
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centers rather than from aircraft. As the initial wave of F-35s prosecuted their assigned strike corridors, weapons
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release solutions were generating anomalous results. Precisiong guided munitions that should have been tracking
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7 cleanly toward pre-designated coordinates were deviating from expected impact points. The sophisticated joint direct
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attack munitions and small diameter bombs carried by these aircraft use GPS as their primary guidance input during the terminal phase of flight. When that
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7 minutes, GPS data is falsified, the weapon follows the false coordinates with perfect fidelity, striking precisely
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where it was told to go, which is precisely nowhere near the intended target. Mission commanders watching the debrief data understood within minutes
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that they were dealing with a GPS compromise of unprecedented scale and sophistication. But by the time that recognition propagated through the
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command chain and abort orders were transmitted, multiple strike packages had already released ordinance. Some weapons impacted open terrain. Others
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impacted locations that created serious secondary complications for Israeli operational planning. The strike
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missions of that night did not destroy Hezbollah infrastructure. They generated confusion, wasted munitions, and exposed
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the most sensitive vulnerability in Israel’s air warfare architecture. Then the jamming began. Once Iran’s
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electronic warfare command assessed that the spoofing phase had achieved maximum confusion within Israeli mission planning, the network shifted modes.
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Broadband GPS jamming was activated across the same geographic footprint,
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now deliberately alerting Israeli systems to the signal denial environment. This phase was psychological as much as technical. It
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forced Israeli air commanders to make an immediate choice. Continue operations using degraded inertial navigation
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systems with sharply reduced accuracy, or stand down and absorb the strategic cost of losing offensive air capacity during
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a critical operational window. The answer that came back from Israeli command that night was the one that no western defense planner had publicly
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admitted was possible. The answer was stand down. F-35 sorties were curtailed.
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Strike missions were postponed. The aircraft that the Israeli Air Force treated as the unchallengeable guarantor
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of its regional dominance, were pulled back from the operational envelope where their GPS dependency made them tactically unreliable. For the first
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time in the modern era, Israel’s air force lost its ability to project offensive power on its own timeline. Not
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because enemy fighters intercepted its aircraft, not because surface-to-air missiles denied its airspace, but
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because an adversary reached into its navigation architecture and made its most advanced weapons untrustworthy.
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The IDF had lost the air war without a single dog fight. Understanding how Iran built this capability requires
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confronting a deliberate and sustained Western intelligence failure that spans more than a decade. American, Israeli,
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and European defense analysts consistently underestimated, and in many documented cases actively chose to
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dismiss, the depth and sophistication of Iran’s electronic warfare development program. The assumption embedded in
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Western threat assessments was grounded in a form of technological arrogance. A nation under comprehensive economic
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sanctions, denied access to Western micro electronics, cut off from international defense procurement
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channels, simply could not develop electronic warfare systems capable of threatening fifth generation aircraft.
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That assumption just died in the skies above the Middle East last night. Iran’s electronic warfare capability did not emerge
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overnight. Its roots trace back to 2011 when Iranian forces captured an American RQ170
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Sentinel reconnaissance drone almost entirely intact. The United States government initially attempted to claim the drone had malfunctioned and crashed.
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Within weeks, it became apparent that Iranian engineers had executed a GPS spoofing attack that caused the drone’s
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navigation system to believe it was approaching its home base in Afghanistan while it was actually being guided to a soft landing inside Iranian territory.
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That single captured platform gave Iranian engineers direct access to American GPS receiver architecture, the
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signal processing logic that governs navigation systems in American military platforms, and critically the exact
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fidelity thresholds that GPS receivers use to authenticate incoming positioning signals. Iranian reverse engineering
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teams worked on the RQ170 systems for years, extracting every technical insight available. What they learned
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about American GPS dependency informed an entire generation of electronic warfare system development within the
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IRGC. Over the following decade, Iran developed what military analysts who have subsequently reviewed the evidence
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are calling a layered GPS denial architecture, a system that operates across multiple modes simultaneously,
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can be deployed from mobile platforms that are difficult to target and destroy, and is specifically engineered
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against the GPS signal authentication protocols used in American and Israeli military systems. The core of the system
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12 minutes, 40 seconds
is a high power spoofing transmitter network operating in the L1 and L2 GPS frequency bands. The specific
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12 minutes, 47 seconds
frequencies used by military-grade GPS receivers in aircraft like the F-35.
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12 minutes, 54 seconds
Iranian engineers developed what appears to be a signal generation capability that can produce spoofed GPS transmissions with sufficient timing
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13 minutes, 3 seconds
accuracy and signal structure fidelity to defeat the authentication checking built into military GPS receivers. This
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13 minutes, 11 seconds
is not simple jamming. This requires precise knowledge of GPS signal architecture and sophisticated real-time
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13 minutes, 19 seconds
signal generation capability that Western analysts assumed was beyond Iran’s technical reach. They were wrong.
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13 minutes, 27 seconds
The navigation denial system is complemented by a broader electronic warfare suite that Iran has deployed across its regional network. The Merced
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13 minutes, 35 seconds
and Kashef radar systems developed indigenously over the past decade uh provide Iran with detection and tracking
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13 minutes, 43 seconds
capability against low-observable targets including aircraft with reduced radar cross-sections like the F-35.
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13 minutes, 52 seconds
These systems operate on frequencies and waveform designs that are specifically chosen to exploit the gaps in the F-35’s
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14 minutes
radar warning receiver coverage. When Israeli F-35s entered Iranian electronic warfare coverage zones last night, they
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were not invisible. They were being tracked by systems specifically engineered to see them while simultaneously being fed false GPS data
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that degraded their ability to respond effectively. The satellite dimension is equally critical. Iran’s navigation independence from American GPS was
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sealed through its partnership with Russia’s GLONASS satellite navigation system and China’s BeiDou constellation.
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Iranian military platforms, including the electronic warfare transmitters deployed last night, use navigation derived from GLONASS and BeiDou positioning
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rather than GPS. This means that while Iranian systems were systematically corrupting Israeli GPS data, their own
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targeting and positioning systems remained fully operational and fully accurate. Iran was navigating with precision while Israel was flying blind.
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The asymmetry of that situation on an active battlefield is almost impossible to overstate. The mobile deployment architecture of Iran’s electronic
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warfare network deserves specific attention because it represents the primary reason why Israel has not been able to simply destroy the capability
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with air strikes. The transmitter platforms are mounted on heavy military trucks, constantly repositioned,
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operating on pre-planned emission schedules that limit their detectable signature windows to minutes at a time.
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When Israeli signals intelligence attempts to geo-locate an active spoofing transmitter, the platform has typically relocated before a strike mission can be planned and executed.
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This cat-and- mouse dynamic has been playing out for months, and Iran has been winning it. What makes the capability even more dangerous is its
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scalability. The GPS denial architecture that Iran deployed last night against Israeli F-35 operations is not a fixed
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installation that can be destroyed in a single strike. It is a distributed mobile redundant network that can be
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degraded but not eliminated through conventional air attack. Destroying one node simply shifts the coverage map
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slightly. The operational effect, the corrupted GPS environment over Israeli airspace, persists. The implications of
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what Iran demonstrated last night extend far beyond the immediate tactical situation over Israeli airspace. What
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Tehran has proven in live operational conditions against actual F-35 combat
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missions is that GPS dependent aerial warfare, the foundational model upon
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which the entire American military power projection architecture has been built for 30 years, carries a systemic
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16 minutes, 51 seconds
vulnerability that can be exploited by a determined adversary with the right technological invest. investments. This
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17 minutes
is Washington’s nightmare scenario and it has just become operational reality.
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The American way of war since the Gulf War of 1991 has been built on a simple foundational
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concept: precision. GPS guided munitions replaced the carpet bombing doctrine of previous eras, enabling small numbers of
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aircraft to achieve targeting effects that previously required hundreds of sorties. The F-35, the B2, the F-22, and
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the entire family of precision-guided munitions in the American arsenal, assume GPS availability as a baseline
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operational condition. Mission planning software assumes GPS. Logistics coordination assumes GPS. Joint terminal
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attack controller communications assume GPS. The entire integrated joint warfare architecture that makes American
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military power so lethal, assumes that the positioning data flowing through every system is trustworthy. Uh Iran
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just demonstrated that this assumption can be defeated, not theoretically defeated, operationally defeated, against
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the most advanced aircraft the United States has ever exported to an ally in an active combat environment with results that forced a mission stand-down.
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The Pentagon’s response to this demonstration has been characteristically institutional acknowledgement of the challenging electronic warfare environment in
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classified briefings followed by silence in public communications.
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The reasons for this silence are understandable. Publicly acknowledging that Iran has developed GPS denial
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capability sufficient to neutralize F-35 strike operations would trigger a cascade of strategic consequences that Washington is not prepared to manage.
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Allied nations across Asia and Europe that have purchased or are purchasing F-35 aircraft would immediately begin
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reassessing the capability guarantees they received during the procurement process. Taiwan, Japan, South Korea,
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Poland, and a dozen other nations whose defense planning depends on F-35 performance in a GPS contested
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environment would be forced to ask uncomfortable questions about what exactly they paid for. The international defense procurement market for American
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fifth generation aircraft would face serious turbulence. More immediately,
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the deterrence calculus in every active theater where American power projection depends on GPSG guided precision strike
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would need to be recalculated. If Iran can do this, the analytical question that every serious defense ministry on Earth is now asking is: who else can?
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Russia has been developing GPS denial and spoofing capability for years. The evidence from Ukraine demonstrates Russian electronic warfare teams
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routinely degrading GPS accuracy for Ukrainian forces. China’s electronic warfare investment program is arguably even more sophisticated than Iran’s.
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North Korea has demonstrated GPS jamming capability that has affected civilian aviation in South Korea repeatedly. The
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answer to the question of who else can execute GPS denial operations against American forces is multiple adversaries
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in multiple theaters with varying but growing levels of capability. What Iran did last night is not a unique Iranian
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achievement. It is the most publicly visible demonstration of a vulnerability that American military planners have been quietly acknowledging in classified
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assessments for years. The American defense establishment’s response to this vulnerability has been the development of alternative navigation technologies,
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inertial navigation system improvements, terrain referenced navigation,
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uh, anti-jam GPS receivers with more sophisticated authentication protocols.
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Some of these technologies are already being retrofitted into existing platforms, but the timeline for full-fleet integration across the F-35
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program runs to years, not months. The vulnerability that Iran exploited last night will persist in operational Israeli and American F-35 fleets for a
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significant period, regardless of whatever emergency technical measures are now being accelerated. In the immediate operational context,
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Washington is providing Israel with emergency technical guidance on alternative navigation protocols and GPS anti-jam equipment. But the fundamental
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problem cannot be solved with a firmware update and an emergency equipment delivery. It requires a comprehensive
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rethinking of how precision aerial warfare is conducted in a GPS contested environment. And that rethinking will
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take years to translate into operational doctrine and equipment. Iran took that time away from the equation last night,
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and Washington is still processing exactly what that means. Israel’s military doctrine is built on a specific
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and carefully calibrated logic. Given the Jewish state’s geographic reality, a small nation surrounded by adversaries
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lacking strategic depth with a civilian population concentrated in a narrow coastal corridor, the IDF has always
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understood that it cannot afford to fight long wars of attrition. Every conflict must be ended quickly,
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decisively, and on terms that restore deterrence for the next confrontation.
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The instrument that makes this rapid decisive warfare doctrine possible is air power. Israel’s air force has historically served as the great
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equalizer, the capability that allows a small nation to project force far beyond its borders, strike targets deep inside
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adversary territory, and create the conditions for rapid ground operations by eliminating enemy air defense,
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logistics, and command infrastructure before infantry and armor ever cross a line of departure. For this doctrine to
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work, Israel’s air force must be able to operate freely. It must be able to plan strikes with confidence, execute them
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with precision, and achieve the effects that justify the enormous investment in fifth generation aircraft and precision
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munitions. Lose that freedom of operation, lose the ability to strike with confidence, and the entire rapid decisive warfare architecture collapses.
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Iran just collapsed it. When Israeli F-35s cannot be trusted to navigate accurately, cannot release weapons with
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confidence that they will strike intended targets, and must be pulled back from operational strike envelopes to protect them from mission failure and
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potential loss, Israel’s military doctrine enters a state of paralysis that its adversaries have been working
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toward for years. Hezbollah can continue launching rockets from Lebanon without fear of the precise sustained Israeli
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air interdiction campaign that would normally suppress the threat within days. Iranian linked forces in Syria can
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continue operating logistics routes that would normally be targeted by Israeli air power operating under full GPS reliability. The entire architecture of
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Israeli forward deterrence, the ability to reach out and strike any target anywhere in the region with confidence
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and precision, is thus degraded. The psychological dimension of this paralysis compounds the tactical one.
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Israeli society and the Israeli political establishment have been conditioned by decades of IDF performance to expect rapid decisive
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military results. When the Air Force cannot deliver those results, when missions are aborted, when strike
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packages are pulled back, when the morning news cannot report uh successful strikes against enemy infrastructure,
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the political pressure on the war cabinet intensifies rapidly. Prime Minister Netanyahu and the security
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cabinet are now facing a situation where the military instrument they have relied upon most heavily is operating at
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reduced effectiveness against an adversary that is not reducing its own offensive pressure. Hezbollah’s rocket
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campaigns continue. Uh Iranian supplied precision missiles continue reaching Israeli territory. The GPS degradation
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that is limiting F-35 effectiveness is not affecting Hezbollah’s launch operations, their weapons use, inertial
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guidance, and terrain matching rather than GPS. Specifically, because Iranian weapons designers anticipated exactly
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this kind of navigation warfare environment and designed their export weapons accordingly. Israel is absorbing incoming fire while its primary
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counter-batter instrument is grounded or operating at significantly reduced effectiveness. This is not a situation
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that the Israeli war cabinet can sustain politically or militarily for an extended period. The options being
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discussed in Tel Aviv’s emergency sessions are all painful. Continuing to fly F-35 missions with degraded
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navigation means accepting reduced strike accuracy and the risk of high-profile mission failures that would further damage deterrence credibility.
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Shifting to older F-15 and F-16 aircraft that use different navigation systems and are less GPS dependent provides
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partial relief but sacrifices the stealth and sensor fusion capabilities that the F-35 uh brings. Requesting emergency American
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intervention to suppress Iranian electronic warfare transmitters requires committing American forces more deeply than Washington’s current risk calculus
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appears to support. None of these options restore the strategic situation to the baseline that existed before Iran
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activated its GPS denial network. The damage to Israeli air power doctrine is not a problem that can be solved this
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week. It is a structural recalibration of what Israeli air power can and cannot do in a conflict against an adversary
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with sophisticated electronic warfare capability. And that recalibration has implications that extend far beyond the
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current fight. What Iran demonstrated in the skies above the Middle East last night is being analyzed not only in Tel
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Aviv and Washington, but in every serious defense ministry on Earth. The strategic significance of this demonstration cannot be reduced to its
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immediate tactical outcomes. What Tehran has shown is that the technological monopoly on advanced warfare capability
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that the United States and its allies have held since the end of the Cold War is no longer absolute. And that the
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pathway to challenging that monopoly runs not through expensive aircraft carriers and ballistic missile programs,
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but through precisely targeted investments in the electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic warfare is the
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great equalizer of 21st century military competition. It does not require massive industrial capacity. It does not require
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the kind of advanced manufacturing base that produces fifth generation aircraft.
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It requires deep technical knowledge of adversary systems, sophisticated software engineering capability, and the
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strategic patience to develop and refine capabilities across years of iterative testing. All of these are things that a
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sanctioned nation with a strong engineering culture and a clear strategic objective can develop and Iran has now proven that definitively. The
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implications for global power competition are profound.
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Russia has been watching the Iranian demonstration with close professional attention. Moscow’s own electronic
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warfare programs are more advanced than Tehran’s and uh the operational lessons from Iranian GPS denial operations
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against F-35s will be incorporated into Russian doctrine for potential conflict in European theaters. Chinese defense analysts are equally attentive.
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Beijing’s investment in electronic warfare and space-based navigation denial capability has been substantial
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and sustained, and the Iranian proof of concept against American GPS dependent systems validates the strategic logic of
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that investment. The United States is now confronting a world in which its military power projection model, built on the assumption of GPS availability
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across every theater, faces credible denial threats from multiple adversaries simultaneously. This is not a problem
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that can be solved by building more F-35s.
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It requires a fundamental architectural rethinking of how American and allied military power is structured, equipped,
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and operated. For smaller nations in the developing world that have been watching this conflict, the Iranian demonstration
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carries a different but equally significant message. The path to credible self-defense against technologically superior adversaries
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does not require matching them platform for platform. It requires identifying the dependencies that make advanced
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platforms vulnerable and investing in the capability to exploit those dependencies. GPS denial, cyber operations, anti-satellite weapons, and
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electromagnetic spectrum control are all instruments that a determined nation can develop at a fraction of the cost of the
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platforms they can neutralize. Iran has written a strategic manual last night and uh it will be read carefully in
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Pyongyang, in Caracas, in Harare, in every capital where a government is trying to figure out how to defend its
31:01
sovereignty against potential American military pressure. The lesson is stark and clear. Find the dependency, attack
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the dependency, and the most expensive military machine in history can be made to malfunction. The Gulf Cooperation
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Council states are watching these developments with profound anxiety.
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Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have all made enormous investments in American military equipment, F-35s,
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Patriot batteries, uh, THAAD systems, predicated on the assumption that American technological superiority would
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be decisive in any regional conflict. Uh the Iranian demonstration last night is forcing a fundamental reassessment in
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Riad and Abu Dhabi of whether those investments provide the security guarantees that were implicit in the procurement decisions. This reassessment is already producing diplomatic tremors.
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Back channel communications between Gulf capitals and Tehran, which have been ongoing at low intensity for months, are
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reportedly intensifying as Gulf leaders reconsider the wisdom of being positioned on the wrong side of a regional power shift that Iran appears
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to be winning on multiple dimensions simultaneously.
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The broader geopolitical consequence is the acceleration of the multipolar transition that has been underway for years. A unipolar world order depends on
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the credibility of American military power. That credibility depends on the operational effectiveness of American
32:33
military platforms and the systems that make those platforms lethal. When a sanctioned adversary demonstrates in
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live operational conditions that the most advanced American export platform can be made ineffective through electronic warfare, the credibility
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foundation of American unipolarity takes a direct structural hit. Moscow and Beijing are not celebrating overtly.
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They are doing something more dangerous.
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They are learning, incorporating, and preparing. Every operational lesson from Iran’s GPS denial campaign is being
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absorbed into Russian and Chinese military planning. The next time American or allied F-35s fly into a GPS
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contested environment, they will face adversaries who have studied the Iranian president in detail and have the
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industrial and technical capacity to implement it at far greater scale. The electromagnetic spectrum has become the decisive domain of 21st century warfare.
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Whoever controls it, whoever can freely use it while denying its use to the adversary holds the initiative in modern
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conflict. Iran just demonstrated that this control is not the exclusive property of wealthy Western nations with
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massive defense budgets. It is available to any nation with the intellectual capability, the strategic clarity, and the long-term patience to develop it.
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The F-35 that flew blind last night over the Middle East is a symbol of something larger than one aircraft on one mission.
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It is a symbol of a world order in transition, a world where the assumptions that have structured international security for 30 years are
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being overturned, one electromagnetic pulse at a time. As dawn breaks over a Middle East that has been permanently
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changed by one night of electronic warfare, the questions accumulating in war rooms from Tel Aviv to Washington to London carry a shared and urgent weight.
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What comes next? Can Israel recover its air superiority?
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Can the United States provide a technical fix? And most fundamentally,
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has the military balance in the Middle East shifted in a way that cannot be reversed regardless of what resources are committed?
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——
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.