Eric’s Substack

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Herb Weber's avatar
Herb Weber
4h

The major obstacle to this ingenious plan is Netanyahu, and he strikes me as devoted more to his own welfare and importance than to Zionism or its religion. One of the two will have to be sacrificed on the altar of peace.

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Guy St Hilaire's avatar
Guy St Hilaire
6h

Sounds like a plan lets hope he can pull it off .

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