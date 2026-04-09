9 April 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://theduran.com/can-trump-snatch-victory-from-the-jaws-of-defeat/

“Can Trump Snatch Victory From the Jaws of Defeat?”

Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom, interviews Scott Ritter on April 8th

[Scott Ritter gave a brilliant succinct presentation on who won, who lost, in what ways, how and why it happened, and what the legal and political results of it are going to be for and against Donald Trump personally.

Summarized here by Tony Wicher on April 8th:]

Scott Ritter says that the US has lost the war, but the peace deal offered by the Iranians

would actually be beneficial to the whole world. Trump can spin it as a victory for Trump the peacemaker if he can maintain and extend the ceasefire through November. He was misled by Netanyahu into this blunder and he knows it and is furious about it. He won’t let Bibi con him again. If there is anything a con man hates more than anything, it is being conned himself. So Trump is ready to deal with the Iranians on the basis of their ten-point plan. This plan is supported strongly by China and Russia, and countries such as Turkey and Egypt will add their weight. They have strong economic and security reasons to will press Iran to compromise on some issues, mainly on the nuclear issue. They want to get the Strait of Hormuz problem resolved. Iran will still retain complete control of Hormuz (together with Oman) and is already collecting substantial fees They don’t want to see Iran get a nuclear weapon either. Israel says they will not respect a ceasefire in Lebanon, but Hezbollah is driving out the Israeli army as we speak. We also hear from Democrats saying that Trump should be impeached, which indeed he should. But Democrats forget that the reason Trump is President is because they were such awful failures in every way that people voted for him because he was the only alternative. They can’t impeach Trump until they gain control of the House in November. If Trump can somehow manage to spin this as a victory for peace, he can collect his Nobel prize and win in November. If he does this, there will be some Trump cultists who will say that this has been Trump’s objective all along. He has brought down the Empire and brought world peace.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.