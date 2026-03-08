8 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

——

“Rubio Accidentally ADMITS The REAL Reason The U.S. Attacked Iran! w/ Max Blumenthal”

4 March 2026, Jimmy Dore w. Max Blumenthal

0:02

2 seconds

DORE: So, here is that clip you were talking about with Marco Rubio, which just kind of hammers home what you’re saying, that Israel is our leader and we’re

0:11

11 seconds

following them and our government has been taken over by Zionists. And so, here’s here’s that clip. RUBIO: “There absolutely was an imminent threat.

0:18

18 seconds

And the imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked and we believed they would be attacked that they would immediately come after us.

0:25

25 seconds

And we were not going to sit sit there and absorb a blow before we responded because the Department of War assessed that if we did that, if we waited for

0:33

33 seconds

them to hit us first after they were attacked [by Israel] and by someone else, Israel attacked them, they [Iran] hit us first and we waited for them to hit us, we would suffer more casualties and more deaths.

0:42

42 seconds

We went proactively in a defensive way, to prevent them from inflicting higher damage. Had we not done so, there would have been hearings on Capitol Hill about

0:50

50 seconds

how we knew that this was going to happen and we didn’t act preemptively to prevent more casualties and more loss of life.”

0:56

56 seconds

DORE: That is, that is classic Zionist logic to me. That is, they start a war of aggression, and they say that they’re doing it in defensive posture somehow,

1:04

1 minute, 4 seconds

that they’re the victim so we had to go strike them [Iran] first because we didn’t want to be the victim. Um and and but he’s what he’s basically saying is what you

1:12

1 minute, 12 seconds

just said, Max, is that the the we knew Israel was going to strike Iran, so we had to follow what they we we couldn’t tell them not to do that. We couldn’t.

1:23

1 minute, 23 seconds

But anyway, so you want to respond to that a little?

1:27

1 minute, 27 seconds

BLUMENTHAL: He’s [Rubio is] openly admitting it [that Israel controls U.S.]. Uh and this this idea first uh that Iran was planning to wage a preemptive war on the

1:36

1 minute, 36 seconds

US after the US completely encircled it with its assets. Where did that come from first? It was first filtered out by Scott Jennings. You know who he is?

1:47

1 minute, 47 seconds

Yes. The CNN contributor.

1:50

1 minute, 50 seconds

He’s like their their token Trump guy on CNN. He’s a vehicle for Israeli influence along with Van Jones who’s gone on junkets to Israel paid for by

1:59

1 minute, 59 seconds

the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Um, you know, you see them with these blue squares on their jacket lapels. I’ve heard they’re getting kickbacks from the

2:07

2 minutes, 7 seconds

Anti-Defamation League to wear those blue squares which are ADL logos. Van Jones is clearly on the Israeli payroll.

2:16

2 minutes, 16 seconds

He just interviewed the clown prince Reza Pahlavi. I mean, how does he get furnished the Israeli controlled clown

2:23

2 minutes, 23 seconds

prince who wants to be king of Iran? And so, it was Scott Jennings who let that leak out. There’s now there are now reports that CNN higherups are angry

2:32

2 minutes, 32 seconds

about it because it was such a lie. All of this is coming from the Israelis. All the intelligence on Iran, if you want to call it intelligence, all of the

2:40

2 minutes, 40 seconds

narratives, the rhetoric that you hear from this administration, it’s all being delivered to them on a platter by the Mossad, which is briefing CIA director John Ratcliffe, who feeds it to Trump,

2:51

2 minutes, 51 seconds

and Trump is just lapping it all up as his brain turns to like, I don’t know,

2:58

2 minutes, 58 seconds

bong water and some mixture of bong water and like floor sweat at the Mara Lago Ballroom. It’s it’s it’s evident

3:07

3 minutes, 7 seconds

when you look at the photo of the situation room which I highlighted. When you look at the photo and you see Trump

3:16

3 minutes, 16 seconds

as is with the A team in Mara Lago when they just, you know, decided to, you know, go in and bomb you. You saw

3:25

3 minutes, 25 seconds

everyone saw the video of Trump like boppinging his head and they’re having a party at Mara Lago and then he’s about to go into the room and announce the war

3:32

3 minutes, 32 seconds

with uh his USA hat on and then B team is actually in the Oval Office or in the White House situation room and the B

3:40

3 minutes, 40 seconds

team is JD Vance Tulsi Gabbard that crew that’s more likely to be dissenters.

3:45

3 minutes, 45 seconds

They’re just there for like window dressing. The A team is in control.

3:49

3 minutes, 49 seconds

Who’s the A team? First of all, Susie Wiles, chief of staff.

3:54

3 minutes, 54 seconds

Susie Wiles controls who’s in the room and everything Trump sees and hears. She is the most dangerous person

4:01

4 minutes, 1 second

in Washington because she’s mostly behind the, you know, be under the radar.

4:09

4 minutes, 9 seconds

She worked for Benjamin Netanyahu.

4:12

4 minutes, 12 seconds

Trump’s chief of staff was hired by Benjamin Netanyahu to help assist his 2020 re-election campaign. So, she’s a

4:21

4 minutes, 21 seconds

paid vehicle for Israeli influence. Then Marco Rubio’s in there. Of course, his whole career has been paid for by two

4:28

4 minutes, 28 seconds

figures pretty much. The Adelson family who are cutouts for Israel, Miriam add the late Casino Baron Sheldon Adelson. I mean,

4:37

4 minutes, 37 seconds

they they’re so close to Israel, they actually had to testify and keep flying to Tel Aviv to testify in Netanyahu’s corruption trials.

4:45

4 minutes, 45 seconds

And Paul Singer, who’s also one of Trump’s top donors, Paul Singer is like Marco Rubio’s pimp.

4:52

4 minutes, 52 seconds

And this guy donates to politics on behalf of Israel. And then you have John Ratcliffe who, as I reported last year,

5:00

5 minutes

is is being called by junior staffers the Mossad stenographer because he hosts his counterpart Mossad director David

5:08

5 minutes, 8 seconds

Barnea constantly. And Barnea tells him what to tell the president. And and John Ratcliffe, he has no ability to think

5:18

5 minutes, 18 seconds

independently. He’s a complete nobody who was a small town lawyer in suburban Dallas who was a backbench congressman

5:26

5 minutes, 26 seconds

who was recruited by AIPAC to run for Congress. His whole career was he was groomed by AIPAC, cultivated by AIPAC. The

5:33

5 minutes, 33 seconds

AIPAC, uh, direct new CEO, in leaked comments that I exposed at the Greyzone because I had a source inside a

5:42

5 minutes, 42 seconds

closed AIPAC conference, uh you know it was like a congressional briefing. the new CEO of AIPAC said, uh, we’ve been

5:50

5 minutes, 50 seconds

working with Marco Rubio and John Ratcliffe and Mike Waltz, who’s now the UN ambassador for the US. Uh we’ve been

5:58

5 minutes, 58 seconds

working them with them for so long because when because they were in Congress and when they all started running for Congress, we recruited them

6:05

6 minutes, 5 seconds

and we made sure that we supported them for their entire congressional career so that when they went into the Trump

6:13

6 minutes, 13 seconds

administration, we had clear lines of communication with all of the national security principles. So that’s Israel’s

6:20

6 minutes, 20 seconds

unregistered foreign lobby, the CEO, saying they basically have these guys like puppets on a string and therefore

6:28

6 minutes, 28 seconds

they have Trump. Trump’s sort of isolated in there. No one’s trying to — The only person who tried to talk sense to Trump was Tucker Carlson. Who was the

6:37

6 minutes, 37 seconds

last person who tried to talk sense to Trump on Iran with Charlie during the last round? Charlie Kirk.

6:42

6 minutes, 42 seconds

Well, Charlie Kirk, conveniently for Trump and Israel, is not with us. And if you’re in the White House,

6:52

6 minutes, 52 seconds

you’re at any level at any position in the administration and you or someone close to you, maybe a spouse,

7:00

7 minutes

retweets anything that Charlie Kirk said about not going to war with Iran, you will be considered a security threat. I

7:07

7 minutes, 7 seconds

know this for a fact, uh and Trump will send like Laura Loomer to attack you. So they’re trying to silence Charlie Kirk

7:15

7 minutes, 15 seconds

even after his death. And Tucker Carlson is facing real threats.

7:21

7 minutes, 21 seconds

There’s a guy named Amit Segal. He’s one of the most prominent journalists in Israel. He’s like the poodle of Netanyahu. He’s like Netanyahu’s main

7:30

7 minutes, 30 seconds

mouthpiece in Israeli media. And he said after the Ayatollah was assassinated,

7:36

7 minutes, 36 seconds

the number one anti-semite on the planet is Tucker Carlson. So Netanyahu’s top press stenographer put a target on

7:43

7 minutes, 43 seconds

Tucker Carlson’s back, and wants to see him, it seems like he wants to see him get Charlie Kirk. And everyone else is

7:50

7 minutes, 50 seconds

intimidated and Trump is cornered and Israel is completely in charge of this administration where Iran with respect

7:57

7 minutes, 57 seconds

to Iran. It is. So Trump is committing treason to America and humanity with this war and we need to see it clearly.

8:04

…

——

MY COMMENTS:

If ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, Fox, New York Times, or Washington Post, had any integrity and so were journalists instead of propagandists, then Max Blumenthal would be their star reporter. Each of these propaganda organizations is owned and controlled by billionaires and so hires no reporter like this. Any student in school who is taught that America is a democracy instead of a dictatorship needs to see this video in order to at least get a glimpse of the reality. But, likely, even their parents don’t know the truth about this. And that’s the reason why the consensus of all the polls today on 8 March 2026 shows the exact same approval-rating for Trump today as on 3 November 2025 — unchanged from then till now, at 43.7% approving of Trump as the President. That was nearly 4 months ago, and all of the numerous Trump scandals did nothing to change this approval-rating of him. American ‘democracy’ doesn’t fail only at the top but also at the bottom because the billionaires who control the Government control also the public, and this is how they stay in power regardless of whether it is the Democratic Party’s billionaires who dominate the dictatorship or the Republican Party’s billionaires who do.

If you want to know how this dictatorship stays in power, read my 10 February 2026 “How America’s Billionaires Control the Votes of American Voters”. If you want to know the likeliest way to transform such a dictatorship into a democracy, see my 27 October 2025 “The Radical Governmental Policy-Changes That Must Be Done, and Why”. It would require a new Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The only possible alternative to that would be a violent 2nd American Revolution — this one not against Britain’s aristocracy, but against America’s own aristocracy.

So, yes, Israel is a large part of what controls America, but only because its aristocracy works for them — and most of America’s aristocracy (today’s U.S. billionaires) are Christians, not Jews. The problem here is the entire aristocracy.

Please file this article for your records, and send it by email to friends, and click buttons for social media to publicize it, especially because Google etc. suppress my articles because America’s billionaires don’t want the public to know what you now know and can consequently pass along to others.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.