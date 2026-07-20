How Israel’s Government Controls America’s Government

20 July 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

There is massive evidence that Israel controls the American Government, but how could such a thing even happen? Here’s how:

A must-win U.S. Senate race in order for America’s Democratic Party to have any chance of becoming the Senate’s majority and thus controlling the U.S. Senate, is Michigan, where the Democratic nominee to contest against the Republican will be selected in an August 4th primary election by Democratic Party voters. On July 19th, the AP headlined “AIPAC has spent a record amount on Michigan’s Senate primary, the biggest test of its influence yet”, and Joey Cappelletti reported that “The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, and its affiliated groups have spent close to $30 million backing [Halley] Stevens — their largest investment ever in a single race — as they seek to defeat progressive favorite Abdul El-Sayed in the Aug. 4 primary.” And that Representative Stevens “talks often about manufacturing, taking on President Donald Trump and why she’s the Democrat best positioned to win Michigan. The congresswoman has far less to say about the pro-Israel group that has spent millions trying to get her elected.” “Stevens has spent $1 million on advertising. Her backers have spent $50 million,” and AIPAC, which always advocates in the U.S. for the Israeli Government’s policies, constitutes 60% of that $50,000,000 (with her other top donors being from Blackstone, Dow, and Microsoft). Her central campaign pitch is that only she can beat the Republican candidate. “‘It is not a hypothetical that I beat Republicans,’ Stevens told The Associated Press after a campaign stop in West Michigan this week. ‘I win tough races. I have had Republicans throw everything at me and still managed to win.’”

Most voters are unlikely to realize many of the ads blanketing Michigan’s airwaves are funded by AIPAC. They never mention Israel, instead highlighting Stevens’ work on manufacturing and featuring former President Barack Obama.

“AIPAC never runs on AIPAC. They never even talk about Israel and Palestine,” said former Rep. Andy Levin [here], whom Stevens defeated in a 2022 Democratic primary after redistricting. AIPAC spent millions opposing Levin, who is Jewish. “If you’re just a voter and you see a million ads, you don’t know who paid for it.”

That’s a crucial part of the method: megadonors hide their identities behind group-names such as “AIPAC” (since AIPAC operates as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, it isn’t legally required to disclose its donors), and they pour however much money into fooling voters as is necessary in order to deceive them to vote for their candidates and against any candidates who have little-to-no support from megadonors. “El-Sayed has spent about $3.2 million from his own campaign account on advertising, with around $1 million in outside spending.” The only reason why he was able to become a significant contender against the Israel-owned Stevens is that he’s a Muslim in a state with an extraordinarily high Muslim population and opposes Israel’s ethnic cleansing in the West bank and genocide in Gaza. But the sell-out candidates (such as Stevens) are “mainstream” and “centrist,” meaning that they are conservatives who call themselves “liberals” and give fuzzy answers when responding to intelligent questions. Because they seem to “ride the fence” that way (by displaying how ‘bipartisan’ they are), they persuade stupid voters to think that (unlike such politicians) any truly progressive Democratic Party candidate would lose in competition against a Republican, and that (unlike themselves) any far-right Republican Party candidate would lose in competition against a Democrat. But America now has a far-right Republican President because enough billionaires backed their fellow-billionaire Trump in order to make that fascist Presidency possible. Nowadays congressional Democrats are even more despised than congressional Republicans, because even many Democrats are angry at the apparent timidity of their positions and votes in Congress. Most voters don’t understand ideology and how it works. They have misconceptions about ideology, and so are easily fooled by the political professionals, people who are trained experts at doing that — fooling the masses to vote for the billionaires’ candidates.

The aristocracy, for thousands of years, has thus successfully used the “divide-and-rule” strategy for deceiving the public to think that their enemies are “them” against “us,” and that the “us” include the aristocracy (who are actually their enemies), and that the “them” includes “the other religion” or “the other race” or “the other political Party” (if it’s a ‘democratic’ nation), or “the other nation” (if the aristocrats want to conquer some other nation and to raise volunteers to do so — risk their own bodies to serve the billionaires’ greed). It’s the same methodology, and it has worked for thousands of years. I have proposed a way to end it. The record is by now clear that ‘democratic’ elections between competing political Parties (the “good cop versus bad cop” routine) produce just deceived voters and a corrupt nation — no real democracy — no Government that actually represents the public.

Israel and its supporters are just exceptionally disciplined and coordinated in carrying out this ancient pattern — using “us versus them” in this well-resourced and targeted way. If 30% of America’s billionaires are Jewish Zionists and another 30% are Christian Zionists, then 40% of America’s billionaires aren’t committed to Israel, but what about them? So, I asked ChatGPT “Is any American billionaire anti-Zionist?” and got a detailed answer which summed up at the end: “There have been wealthy and even millionaire American anti-Zionists, but there is no widely recognized, currently living, American billionaire who is publicly and unequivocally anti-Zionist in the sense of opposing the continued existence of Israel as a Jewish state. That absence is itself notable, given the hundreds of American billionaires and the prominence of debates over Zionism in American public life.” So: as a class, America’s billionaires do not include ANY anti-Zionists — even at this time, when Israel’s ethnic cleansing of the West Bank part of Palestine, and outright genocide of the Gaza Strip part of Palestine, are commonly known and recognized. This is why Israel’s ownership of the U.S. Government is actually more of a phenomenon of billionaires than it is a phenomenon of Jews. Billionaires are imperialistic by nature. In the social sciences, few phenomena are even nearly as unanimous as that. Who are the promoters and supporters of expanding the empire? They are the beneficiaries of the military-industrial complex, which exists for that purpose. The issue isn’t really “war versus peace”; it is aggression versus defense; and America’s Defense Department after WW2 has actually been the Aggression Department propagandized as the ‘Defense’ Department. Further expansion of an empire requires aggression — NOT defense. The ideology of post-WW2 America is thus essentially the same as the ideology of Israel. This ideology does not come from the mass but from the ‘elite’, the aristocrats of wealth. Churchill had it; Hitler had it; Truman had it … Obama had it; Biden had it; Trump has it. Each of them was backed by the super-rich. America has Israel’s Government, because Israel has America’s Government. It’s just the billionaires’ type of Government.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.