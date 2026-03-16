16 March 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Post [March 13th]

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Krystal Ball

@krystalball

This is the Iranian president marching thru the streets of Tehran with no security escort as his country is being bombed.

VIDEO [of President Pezeshkian walking the street in Tehran and being greeted warmly by passers-by]

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Aaron Rupar

@atrupar

Mar 13

Hegseth: “Iran’s leadership -- desperate and hiding, they’ve gone underground. Cowering. That’s what rats do.”

8:43 AM · Mar 13, 2026

VIDEO [of Hegseth, saying “Iran’s leadership -- desperate and hiding, they’ve gone underground. Cowering. That’s what rats do.”]

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MY COMMENT: How much longer will Trump’s approval-rating remain at the same roughly 42.7% it has been ever since November 29th — oblivious to all the scandals about and from him since then? There is normally around that same base of voter-approval, no matter how horrible a publicly ‘elected’ leader actually is. Billionaires who control politicians and the ‘news’-media simply fool the public to vote for their candidates as opposed to voting for other billionaires’ candidates. So, even if the Party in charge changes, the regime remains basically the same. It doesn’t represent the public; it represents the political megadonors.

Hitler won Germany’s leadership with 43.9% of the popular vote on 5 March 1933. Electoral ‘democracies’ tend naturally to degenerate into dictatorships by and for the super-rich. These are naturally rigged ‘democracies’ — not authentic ones. Today’s genocidal nazis are mainly in Israel and America, not in Germany. The countries have changed, but the basic fascist ideology is the same — by and for the billionaires.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.