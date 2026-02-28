28 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

I agree with John Mearsheimer on this:

“Who really wants war with Iran?”

17 February 2026, Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

Transcript

MEARSHEIMER: Every country in the Middle East except

maybe the UAE is desperate to avoid this

war. The Chinese and the Russians don’t

want this war. Trump really doesn’t want

this war. Who wants this war? Benjamin

Netanyahu.

NAPOLITANO: Well, will he get the war that he wants?

MEARSHEIMER: Boy, it’s very hard to say. I go back

and forth on this one. Uh on one hand I

say this war can’t happen because we

can’t achieve our goals by striking Iran

and furthermore you have to take into

account what Iran can do in retaliation.

You were just talking about the Straits

of Hormuz and what the consequences

would be if that one heated up. And of

course the Iranians are going to launch

ballistic missiles at Israel as well.

So, it’s hard to see why it makes sense

to start this war from a purely

strategic point of view. But then it

looks like Trump has boxed himself in.

And furthermore, the Israelis appear to

be putting enormous pressure on him uh

to go to war against Iran. And you know,

can he disobey his masters? I don’t

think so.

…

Here are some prior instances where clearly Israel has controlled America:

On 23 May 2020, I headlined “Israel — an enemy of America” and documented that though U.S. taxpayers donate to Israel each year $3.8 billion, of which 3.3 billion goes to pay American weapons-producers such as Lockheed Martin to supply Israel with weaponry, Israel’s record has been as an enemy of the U.S. (or at least of the American people), NOT as a friend, and also not merely neutral. That article got me to thinking about whether the U.S. Government controls Israel’s Government, or instead vice-versa; and, now, I shall present my conclusion about this (that America’s Government is controlled by Israel’s Government) by first presenting what I think are the most relevant evidences in order to decide the matter.

The evilness of the people who lead Israel has been blatant ever since Israel’s founding in 1948, but Israel has been heavily backed by the U.S. Government throughout the entire period. Albert Einstein was a prominent American when he was one of the signatories to a letter to the editor of the New York Times, on 4 December 1948, in which he and many other prominent American Jews condemned as “fascists” (but hadn’t Americans fought AGAINST fascists in WW II?) Menachem Begin and Yitzak Shamir and their gangs who slaughtered whole Arab villages in order to seize their land for Zionist Jews to take as ‘Israel’, and the letter’s signatories strongly condemned that movement — the movement which created this apartheid racist ‘Israel’ — as being “akin in its organization, methods, political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and Fascist parties,” against which America had waged World War II. But today’s American Government represents those “Nazi and Fascist parties,” against their victims (the Palestinians), even though during WW II, Americans had even died fighting against such evil people as the founders of Israel’s Government were. (Israel was created not merely by racist-fascist Jews such as Ben Gurion etc., but most especially by the Christian Harry Truman, who was America’s all-time-worst President; he started the Cold War, and started America on the imperialistic path that now is called “neoconservatism,” which produced also the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and other such imperialistic global-conquest ventures that have destroyed many nations. Almost as soon as FDR died, Truman turned the Government to be and become what has since been consistently neoconservative — even decades before that term, “neoconservatism,” for America’s version of the racist-fascist-imperialist, or “nazi,” ideology yet existed. Truman was the first neocon.)

Had Americans been wrong in WW II to have fought against Nazis and Fascists, or are today’s Americans aware that the current U.S. Government is protecting Israel’s ideological nazis and fascists against any rights for Palestinians — against rights for the descendants of the survivors of Jewish racist fascist imperialism, or “nazism”? Does Israel represent American values, really — or does it represent instead the values of America’s enemies, such as the current U.S. Government itself is (as will be subsequently exemplified here)? Not only does Israel represent the ideology against which the U.S. under FDR went to war in WW2, but Israel has even been at war AGAINST the U.S.

On 8 June 1967, Israel intentionally attacked and sank the USS Liberty, slaughtering 34 of our sailors, and injuring another 172. The official U.S. government inquiry by an independent study Commission headed by Admiral Thomas H. Moorer, found that, “after eight hours of aerial surveillance, Israel launched a two-hour air and naval attack against the USS Liberty, the world’s most sophisticated intelligence ship.” “Unmarked Israeli aircraft dropped napalm canisters on the Liberty’s bridge, and fired 30mm cannons and rockets into our ship.” “Israeli torpedo boats later returned to machine-gun at close range three of the Liberty’s life rafts that had been lowered into the water by survivors to rescue the most seriously wounded.” “There is compelling evidence that Israel’s attack was a deliberate attempt to destroy an American ship and kill her entire crew.” “Israel committed acts of murder against American servicemen and an act of war against the United States.” “The White House deliberately prevented the U.S. Navy from coming to the defense of the Liberty.” “Surviving crewmembers were later threatened with ‘court-martial, imprisonment or worse’ if they exposed the truth; and were abandoned by their own government.” “The White House deliberately covered up the facts of this attack from the American people.” “This attack remains the only serious naval incident that has never been thoroughly investigated by Congress; to this day, no surviving crewmember has been permitted to officially and publicly testify about the attack.” “There has been an official cover-up without precedent in American naval history.”

The USS Liberty Veterans Association delivered to the Executive Agent for the U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld, on 8 June 2005, their own 35-page study report backing this up and urging retaliation. It quoted from Richard Helms, the Director of Central Intelligence at the time of the USS Liberty attack. He supported, as Helms put it, “the board’s finding that there could be no doubt that the Israelis knew exactly what they were doing in attacking the Liberty. I have yet to understand why it was felt necessary to attack this ship or who ordered the attack.” The Veterans Association concluded that, “the fact that the Israeli government and its surrogates in the United States have worked so long and hard to prevent an inquiry itself speaks volumes as to what such an inquiry would find. The USS Liberty Veterans Association, Inc. respectfully insists that the Secretary of the Army convene an investigatory body to undertake the complete investigation that should have been carried out thirty-eight years ago.” Their study and urging were simply ignored (not only by ‘our’ Government but by its ‘news’-media including all of the ’top’ ones).

The Palestinians’ cause is also the cause of the American people. The current American Government, bipartisanly in both of its political Parties, does not represent the American people — it is hostile against us, and does only what it must in order to fool us into thinking to the contrary of the ugly reality: that America is a dictatorship by only its billionaires (of both political Parties, and all religions).

When Einstein and those other prominent American Jews in 1948 wrote condemning the individuals who had created Israel, here was the immediate historical context:

The 452-page study, published in 1974, The Population of Israel, which was produced for the Demographic Center of the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel and by the Institute of Contemporary Jewry of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, mentions only in passing, on its page 401, that there were an “estimated 1,200,000 settled Arabs in Palestine at the end of 1947” and acknowledges there also that the total number of Arabs then “within the territory of Israel” was 777,700. The next page then mentions — also only in passing — that “The estimate of Non-Jews found in Israel in 1949 (including some returnees, during 1949) is about 160,000.” (That number included not only Arabs but all “non-Jews,” such as non-Arab Christians.) So: even Israel (though they never explicitly assert this, since it’s so damning) has acknowledged that over (777,700-160,000=) 617,770 of the 777,700 Arabs who were “within the territory of Israel” in 1947, or over 80% of them all, were gone in 1949. Though they never assert this elimination of 80%+ of that land’s Arabs, they give those numbers, from which any reader who can add and subtract will inevitably conclude that at least 80% of the Arabs disappeared from “Israel” during 1948, which happens to have been the year of Israel’s creation. 80+%. Only less than one-fifth of them were still in Israel. European Christians — not only Germans, and not only in Germany but in many countries — perpetrated the Holocaust against Jews, and those 80+% of “Israel”s Arabs got treated by these surviving Jews remarkably like European Christians had treated so many of these Jews. These Jews absorbed into themselves what had been the the worst majority-Christian culture (especially its prevalent anti-Jewish bigotry, though now having a different target) and then practiced it against the local Muslims in this part of Arabia. Whether or not they were practicing what they preached, they practiced what they had learned. And without the continuing and ongoing yearly support of the American people, this could not have happened and still be happening. It would not happen.

On 29 April 2020, the great independent American investigative journalist Gareth Porter headlined “With apparently fabricated nuclear documents, Netanyahu pushed the US towards war with Iran”, and he reported that there is “little room for doubt that the documents introduced to Western intelligence [in] 2004 were, in fact, created by the Mossad.” Those are the documents upon the basis of which American sanctions were placed against Iran for its having a nuclear-weapons program (which Israel itself actually does have), which Iran did not have and was not even seeking — the documents were instead Israeli forgeries. “Netanyahu’s multiple levels of deception have been remarkably successful, despite having relied on crude stunts that any diligent news organization should have seen through. Through his manipulation of foreign governments and media, he has been able to maneuver Donald Trump and the United States into a dangerous process of confrontation that has brought the US to the precipice of military conflict with Iran” — instead of against Israel (which was warranted). Netanyahu has even lied to claim that Hitler didn’t initiate the idea of exterminating all of the world’s Jews, the leader of the Palestinians initiated that idea. Just as Hitler lied to ‘justify’ spreading his hatred, Netanyahu likewise does, and Pompeo also does, and Blinken does, and all U.S. international-affairs officials do — of all Presidencies ever since Truman. Maybe the biggest difference between Israel and America is that only the U.S. regime claims to be “upholding the rule of law” and “protecting human rights” while it flagrantly violates both. The brazenness of the U.S. regime’s hypocrisy is unprecedented and historically unique, but otherwise it’s a rather normal fascist — if not outright nazi, that’s to say racist-fascist (like Israel’s) — government.

American taxpayers spend $3.8 billion per year as a donation to Israel, of which $3.3 billion goes to Israel’s military. Every American (including all recent Presidents) who has participated in imposing that burden upon us is a traitor against the American people, and so too is every American who has hidden or tried to hide from the American public the reality, instead of to expose it and to prosecute it. This Government, by such liars, rapes the minds of the American people so as to have this ‘democracy’ of fooled voters.

In 2024, that $3.8 billion donated to Israel’s nazi Government was escalated to $18 billion in order to provide Israel the weapons, ammunition, and satellite intelligence to exterminate the Gazans (under the propaganda-cover of ‘defeating Hamas’) and also to escalate the thefts of land and property of the West Bank Palestinians.

These evils are politically bipartisan in the U.S.: the billionaires who control BOTH of America’s political Parties want this; so, it is the policy of the U.S. regime and of its ‘news’-media. To overthrow Israel’s control over America is to overthrow the control of America by not ONLY Israel but by all of America’s billionaires, both Christian and Jewish. As Robert F. Kennedy said during his Presidential campaign (in order to get donations from billionaires — oil industry, Jews, Christians, all of them donate only to pro-U.S.-empire politicians),

“WWIII Warning & the Moment the Democrats Became Corrupted | Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

The Rubin Report

78,536 views Premiered Nov 5, 2023 The Rubin Report Podcast

Israel is critical. And the reason it’s critical is because it’s a bulwark for us in the Middle East,

it’s almost like having an aircraft carrier in the Middle East, it’s our oldest ally, and it’s been our ally for 75 years.

It has been an incredible ally for us in terms of the technology, the exchange,

and in building the Iron Dome, which we’ve paid a lot for, has also taught us enormously

about how to defend ourselves at home from missiles. So those military expenditures are all going,

75% of it goes to US companies under the agreement, under the MOU [in other words: firms like Lockheed Martin profit enormously from this.]

But if you look at what’s happening in the Mideast now, Iran is now, the closest allies Iran [has] are Russia

and China. Iran also controls all of Venezuela’s oil.

Hezbollah is in Venezuela. They have propped up the Maduro regime,

and so they control that oil supply. Saudi Arabia is now joining BRICS.

So those countries will control 90% of the oil in the world if Israel disappears.

The vacuum in the Mideast, which is — Israel is our ambassador, it’s our presence,

our beachhead in the Middle East, and it gives us ears and eyes in the Mideast,

it gives us intelligence, it gives us the capacity to influence affairs in the Mideast.

If Israel disappeared, Russia and China would be controlling the Mideast, and they control 90% of the world’s oil supply.

And that would be cataclysmic for US national security. So that’s the answer to you.

——

I used to think that America’s Government controls Israel’s Government, but now I believe that it’s instead vice-versa, because all of the evidences seem to point to America’s Government — both of its political Parties — being controlled by Israel’s Government. Whenever the U.S. Government urges Israel’s to tone down its nazism (for the sake of international appearances), the response of Israel’s Government has been to ignore the U.S. regime’s request to soften what it is doing; the U.S. Government’s request that Israel’s Government make Israel’s barbarism less obvious in order not to excessively blacken America’s international reputation, is denied, turned down. It’s shocking. The U.S. regime will thus go down in shame because it — for whatever reason — refuses to declare Israel to be itself an enemy of the U.S., as Israel has always been. The record is clear that Israel embodies Jewish nazism, which it calls “Zionism.” Of course, anyone can be a Zionist, just like, in Hitler’s time, anyone (except a Jew) could be a Nazi. And in America, there are many Christian Zionists, not ONLY Jewish ones. And, somehow, Zionists — in both Israel and the U.S. — have a virtual lock-hold over ‘our’ Government. And almost all the rest of our population are simply passive about it.

That’s the reality. Is it acceptable? If not, will we accept it, or will we instead replace the regime that controls us? (In any case, that regime is actually our billionaires -- both those that fund the Republican Party and those that fund the Democratic Party.) If so, how? First, one must understand “How America’s Billionaires Control the Votes of American Voters”; and, then, the U.S. Constitutional Amendment that that article refers to must be passed. Among the effects of doing this would be to end Israel’s control over America. It would finally establish in America an authentic democracy. Sometimes, a Constitutional Amendment takes decades to pass, but this one would certainly be worth the effort until it finally does pass.

America needs to stop being a colony of its own undeclared 51st state.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse's latest book, AMERICA'S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler's Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world's wealth by control of not only their 'news' media but the social 'sciences' — duping the public.