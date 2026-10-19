18 October 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

First, Obama grabbed Ukraine’s government:

http://web.archive.org/web/20220222140850/

Then he ordered his imposed government to exterminate (or else terrorize enough of the region’s non-nazis to flee into Russia) enough of the new government’s opponents so that the remaining voters under the U.S.-imposed new, neo-nazi, government would think acceptable to be supplied in their ‘democratic’ elections ONLY pro-nazis (pro-U.S.-regime, Russia-hating, candidates) as being the new Ukraine’s political candidates:

Click on THIS

(or on https://web.archive.org/web/20150206195309/

).

That’s how it started — NOT on 24 February 2022 such as the U.S. regime says, but in 2014, when the U.S. regime grabbed Ukraine because it is the only country whose border is only 300 miles away from The Kremlin.

My following article provides fuller details:

https://web.archive.org/web/20260521200637/https://theduran.com/documentation-that-u-s-and-eu-support-ukraines-nazis/

Both U.S. political Parties are neoconservative extremists, and thus switching political Parties in the U.S. does nothing to change this trajectory toward WW3. For example, Trump is part of this just as much as Elizabeth Warren is — only the tactics are different.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.