1 June 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://theduran.com/kiev-drone-strikes-zaporozhzhye-npp-west-iaea-silent-russia-orekhov-breakthrough-konstantinovka/

“Kiev Drone Strikes Zaporozhzhye NPP; West IAEA Silent; Russia Orekhov Breakthrough; Konstantinovka”

31 May 2026

12:56

There’s been a stream of articles

13:00

from the Ukrainians

13:03

and from Western commentators who

13:06

support Ukraine saying that the Zaphorozhia nuclear power plant must be returned to

13:14

Ukrainian control because whilst it is

13:17

in Russian control, it is in some way,

13:22

its operation is in some way unsafe.

13:27

This

13:29

is a claim made

13:32

against Russia

13:35

whose nuclear

13:39

monopoly

13:40

or Rosatom

13:42

operates one of the largest civil

13:46

nuclear programs

13:48

in the world

13:50

and which has a globally acknowledged

13:55

reputation

13:57

for very high expertise

14:01

and a very good safety record in exactly

14:08

this field,

14:10

about which I’m unable to say the same

14:14

in relation to Ukraine.

14:17

So, anyway, it’s clear that the

14:20

Ukrainians are obsessed with the

14:23

Zaphorozhia nuclear power plant.

14:26

They seem to desperately want it back.

14:29

It looks to me as if they have given up

14:32

hope of getting it back under their

14:37

control via military operations.

14:41

So what they seem to be trying to do and

14:43

this is — I will say straight away my own

14:46

interpretation but I cannot imagine any

14:49

other — is create some kind of accident at

14:52

the Zaphorozhia nuclear power plant which

14:55

would supposedly lend force to the claim

14:59

that they have been making and which

15:02

their friends in the west have also been

15:05

making, that the Zaphorozhia power plant must

15:09

be transferred back to them because that

15:14

is the only way that it can be operated

15:18

safely.

15:19

So, in order to make that happen again —

15:23

this is my

15:25

reasoning, but I don’t think based on

15:29

what we know this reasoning can be

15:32

faulted — the

15:36

Ukrainians have been taking shots, making

15:40

against the Zaphorozhia nuclear power

15:42

plant previously with artillery, now

15:46

with drones, in order to try to create

15:51

some kind of accident there. Now, all of

15:54

this is taking place even as the

15:56

Zaphorozhia nuclear power plant is being

15:59

monitored by the International Atomic

16:02

Energy

16:04

Agency.

16:06

And, as was the case with Iran, one of

16:11

the extraordinary things about the

16:14

IAEA’s

16:17

role in this affair is the extraordinary

16:22

contortions that

16:24

its secretariat,

16:27

and its officials, have gone through in

16:31

order to

16:33

avoid

16:35

having to say, or avoid saying, who

16:40

exactly

16:41

is responsible for these attacks on the

16:45

Zaphorozhia nuclear power plant.

16:48

Um, they do not deny that these attacks

16:54

are taking place.

16:57

They have never said that it is the

16:58

Russians who are carrying them out.

17:02

But they won’t acknowledge that it is

17:05

the Ukrainians,

17:07

even though it is obvious to anybody

17:10

who’s been following this affair that it

17:14

is indeed the Ukrainians who have been

17:16

carrying out the attacks on the

17:18

Zaphorozhia nuclear power plant. Now, as to

17:22

that,

17:24

and in order to put this issue beyond

17:27

all doubt,

17:29

let me just also add that, just as the

17:33

American media

17:36

confirmed the Ukrainian commando attacks

17:42

to try to recapture the Zaphorozhia

17:45

nuclear power plant — to my astonishment

17:49

by the way, and

17:53

continued incredulity —

17:56

in various

17:59

commentaries about the war, the Americans,

18:02

the US media — the New York Times I

18:05

believe it was — again let slip the fact

18:09

that in the case of the previous

18:13

shelling, the shelling that took place,

18:15

from my memory in 2023,

18:18

it was the Ukrainians not the Russians

18:21

who were shelling the Zaphorozhia nuclear

18:24

power plant. Certainly, that is my clear

18:26

recollection, and I have no doubt that

18:29

that was what I read in the American the

18:32

US media at the time. So, in summary, I

18:38

have no doubt that this incident took

18:39

place, that there was indeed a drone

18:42

attack on the Zaphorozhia nuclear power

18:45

plant — that the facts of that attack are

18:49

as the Russians described it. The

18:52

Russians have invited the IAEA,

18:56

whose personnel are already there in the

19:00

plant, to inspect the damage and to see

19:05

for themselves

19:07

and I have no doubt, given the previous

19:10

history, that it was the Ukrainians who

19:13

were involved. Now,

19:17

the thing that

19:19

again

19:20

ought to concern everyone

19:23

is that there is total silence about

19:26

this in the Western media. We’ve just

19:31

had a drone attack on a nuclear power

19:34

plant.

19:35

One which penetrated the roof of a

19:41

machine building. And this is an attack

19:44

with a drone

19:48

with an explosive warhead

19:51

that was obviously intended to do

19:54

damage. And it was apparently a fiber

19:57

optic drone which therefore must have

20:02

known the target — whose operator must

20:05

have known the target he or she was

20:09

attacking.

20:11

And yet the media in the West, western

20:15

governments,

20:17

have absolutely nothing publicly to say

20:21

about this affair.

20:23

Now that seems to me extraordinary

20:27

and frankly terrible.

20:32

But again, it’s not surprising that this

20:35

happens.

20:36

Frankly,

20:38

I don’t think that there is anything

20:40

that the Ukrainians

20:43

could do in this war, however bad and

20:47

awful it might be, which would attract

20:52

negative commentary and criticism

20:56

in the West.

20:58

…

——

MY COMMENTS:

I, too, remember most of those incidents, and can affirm each of those, but Mercouris has a total-recall memory, which I don’t, and he even has logged, in his head, everything on a timeline, which, whenever I have checked it, I have found it to be accurate, and also his logic is nearly always flawless (and his combination of those three quite extraordinary abilities is almost unique). But, in any case, the entirety of this 80-minute commentary from him is filled wth details that provide a thoroughly credible reconstruction of where things are, and where they are heading, in this war; so, I think that all 80 minutes of it are worth hearing, if a person has the time. What I have excerpted from it is just 8 minutes — one tenth — of it.

If one wants, in addition, a superb 13-minute video summary of this war on May 31st, with cellphone footages and maps describing the purely military actions of both sides inside Ukraine, that is supplied here.

Back on 30 January 2025, I had headlined “A Possible Turnabout in the Ukraine War”, which was due to a sharp increase in Ukrainian drone attacks deep into Russian territory, which had hit around 10% of Russia’s oil refineries and storage facilities, and even some military facilities. However, the latest on that is from Meduza, anti-war Russians in Latvia, and is headlined “A new Meduza analysis finds Ukraine’s long-range strikes are reaching twice as deep but not surging in 2026. Russia’s refineries, meanwhile, keep bouncing back.” Apparently, though this has been the most successful offensive military operation yet by Ukraine, it appears not to have been the “turnabout” that back at that time it seemed to me likely to become.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.