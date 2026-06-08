8 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

In order to control a public, the “good cop versus bad cop routine” is invariably successful if the billionaires (who collectively control the Government) throw enough money into it, which they invariably do — portraying the villain to be not their Government (those billionaires themselves) but just “a bad apple” (‘the opposite side’ — whatever that may be — such as the Republican Party, or else the Democratic Party) — the Government ITSELF is thus NOT itself blamed (only ‘the bad cop’ is), and so the public accept the billionaires’ Government no matter how bad it actually may be. (This, for example, might explain why most of the leaders in ‘democratic’ countries — including the countries that are in the U.S. empire — have a higher percentage of their public disapproving than approving of their job-performance: these leaders are actually serving their billionaires, instead of their public.)

Here that “good cop versus bad cop” ruse is described in regards to the U.S. regime’s international policies:

“US-Israel Attack Iran: ‘Leave it to Bibi’ Playbook Used Again, US Feigns Ignorance”

8 June 2026, Brian Berletic, The New Atlas

00:00

Today is June 8th, 2026. There are

00:04

reports that Iran is under attack again.

00:07

This time it is Israel carrying out

00:10

strikes on Iranian military targets.

00:13

Those are the Western headlines. Of

00:14

course, as I’ve explained many times,

00:17

and you can see some of the videos that

00:18

I’ve pulled off of Telegram channels

00:20

that I follow, posting these videos of

00:23

alleged strikes by Israel in Iran. As

00:27

I’ve explained many times before, Israel

00:30

is an extension of the United States.

00:32

Militarily does not exist without

00:34

complete and constant U.S. support. Every

00:36

Israeli war plane, every bomb, every

00:40

scrap of intel that they get, every drop

00:42

of fuel that they are given in terms of

00:45

mid-air refueling that they are required

00:48

to do to reach the launch points for

00:51

these attacks is provided by the United

00:53

States of America. If the United States

00:55

of America does not assist Israel, no no

00:58

military attack of any sort of

01:00

substantial scale can take place without

01:03

U.S. support. Even smaller scale attacks

01:06

are carried out by capabilities the

01:08

United States has given Israel. And of

01:10

course, the intel again is — they’re

01:12

dependent on the United States. So this

01:14

is a U.S. attack carried out on Iran

01:18

through Israel. This is exactly what the

01:19

United States has done uh to Russia

01:22

throughout the entire duration of the

01:24

war in Ukraine. They are fighting Russia

01:26

through Ukraine. They are fighting Iran

01:29

through Israel. Now, this says the

01:32

strikes came hours after the Israel

01:33

Defense Forces said Iran launched

01:35

missiles toward Israel, which it said

01:38

were intercepted. And this all follows

01:40

the continuous bombardment by U.S.-backed

01:44

Israel of Lebanon. There’s supposed to

01:46

be a ceasefire and yet the United States

01:49

has continuously attacked Iran

01:51

militarily. They’re imposing a blockade

01:53

on Iranian ports. They’re firing on

01:55

Iranian ships during a so-called

01:57

ceasefire and so-called negotiations.

02:00

And Israel is doing the exact same thing

02:02

vis-a-vis Lebanon and Hezbollah in southern

02:05

Lebanon. And so this was always going to

02:08

simmer in the background until any any

02:11

point at which the United States decided

02:14

to escalate.

02:16

Now, here’s the, here’s the very

02:18

predictable response from the United

02:20

States. First, and this is via Axios,

02:23

which is, which is propaganda. This is

02:26

not news. You’re not getting news.

02:28

You’re not getting information. You’re

02:29

getting perception management from these

02:32

Western mainstream networks, including

02:34

Axios. Trump tells Axios he will ask

02:38

Netanyahu not to strike back at Iran.

02:40

It’s so nice of President Donald Trump

02:42

to stop what he’s doing and update Axios

02:45

and his every, his every thought and

02:48

action.

02:50

And then after the attacks, U.S. says it

02:53

was not involved in Israel’s military

02:55

strikes in Iran. But I’ve just explained

02:57

to you that every single military

03:00

capability …

03:01

…

——

As an example of a liberal propagandist against that realistic view, consider this interview of Jeffrey Sachs, recorded on June 7th but posted on June 8th:

“’Total Catastrophe’ For U.S. Military – Iran Just Did The Impossible. | Jeffrey Sachs”

He and his interviewer accept the “good cop versus bad cop” portrayal that the evil comes only from Israel and that the U.S. Government is just stupid. Israel clearly is evil, but Berletic is exactly true that “no military attack of any sort of substantial scale can take place without U.S. support. Even smaller scale attacks are carried out by capabilities the United States has given Israel. And of course, the intel again is — they’re dependent on the United States.” So, what Sachs is doing there is basically the strategy of the Democratic Party’s billionaires and of their Democratic Party in Congress — talking against the blatant evils that Israel does, but continuing to soak America’s taxpayers at least $3.8 billion per year to fund it, at least $3.3 billion of that total going to pay America’s weapons-producers for the weapons that Israel uses against Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, etc. And who controls and owns those weapons-manufacturers and U.S. intelligence — America’s billionaires (including its Democratic Party ones) do. So, even though congressional Democrats are not in control of Congress, they vote nearly 100% for all of that military spending, instead of condemn it and reject the neoconservatism behind it — because BOTH of the Parties are neoconservative; that’s one of the few bipartisan policy-positions, because ALL billionaires support it, none of them oppose it.

And this explains the billionaires’ propaganda from the liberal side, the Democratic Party.

And here is an example of that “good cop versus bad cop routine” from the Republican, the conservative, side:

“Israel’s Fighter Jets Just Bombed The One Factory Iran Can’t Afford To Lose”

8 June 2026, Max Afterburner

Here, on the conservative billionaires’ side, Iran is being portrayed as the aggressor, and Israel as the defender, when, in fact, the reverse is true: the U.S. and Israel started the present war against Iran by Trump and Netanyahu threatening to destroy Iran if Iran would not obey them and sign a surrender. This video calls Iran’s Government “Iran’s regime,” but doesn’t refer to “Israel’s regime” nor to “America’s regime.” Instead, it constantly refers to Iran’s “aggression” despite the fact that not ONLY did Trump and Netanyahu start this round of their war against Iran on February 28th by bombing Iran, but the U.S. had actually started its war against Iran under Eisenhower in 1953, by perpetrating a CIA coup overthrowing the popular progressive democratically elected leader of Iran and installing the U.S.-chosen brutal fascist Shah to replace him until, in 1979, the Iranian people finally rose up to overthrow that fascist and installed the present Government, which the U.S. Government has, ever since then, been trying to — yet again — overthrow.

For thousands of years, aristocracies have used as their primary means of controlling their respective publics “divide-and-rule” — the “good cop versus bad cop” routine.

On June 3rd I headlined “How Americans Can Replace Our Billionaires’ Dictatorship, by a Democracy”, and explained and documented the only way that I see to be realistically possible to finally end this dictatorship by the billionaires. It would require adding an Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (Constructive change is never easy.)

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.