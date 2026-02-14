13 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

I now feel confident that I have discovered a crucial never-before-known reality that is essential to know in order to interpret correctly the actual meaning within political poll results.

The most-recent composite of all U.S. polls on “Approve” and “Disapprove” of Trump’s job-performance continues to confirm what I was the first person to point out in my landmark 10 January 2026 “U.S. voters approve of Trump far more than the American people do.”, which analysis of all polls taken during 10 December 2025 till 8 January 2026 of Trump’s approval-rating showed that the “difference between -18% [net approval of Trump] for “A” [adults], versus -8% for “RV” [registered voters] and [also] for “LV” [likely voters]” makes clear that if all American adults voted, Trump wouldn’t stand any chance of winning in politics. A corollary of this finding is that real-world election-results are very far from representing a nation’s citizens, and that the citizenry are considerably more progressive, less conservative, than the voters are. In other words: conservatives are far more likely to vote than progressives are; and, so, what we call “electoral democracy” actually slants its governments well to the right of the general public’s actual preferences. For example: it caused Trump to win the White House two times, though if every American adult had voted, he would have lost both times. It also means that my previous articles alleging that the Democratic Party, the DNC political club in America, does not represent progressive voters even if it is less conservative than is the Republican Party political club, because it always aims to be only a little to the left of the Republican Party in order to receive the donations from enough billionaires for it to be able to run a competitive electoral campaign. In other words: electoral ‘democracy’ slants everything to the right of the general public, and no political Party actually represents its voters; it represents only its megadonors, who are billionaires. That legal case was finally settled in a landmark U.S. judicial decision rendered in 2017 (then appealed and confirmed in 2019), which received virtually no media-coverage.

Here is the latest confirmatory evidence of the way this works, as shown in the polling about Donald Trump’s job-performance, and I am boldfacing the net-approval (they call it the poll’s “Spread”) figure from each poll, because that number (the NET Trump job-approval) is each poll’s bottom line (and if you want to investigate any poll in this list, go to the linked-to Web-page itself and click onto that particular poll):

https://www.realclearpolling.com/polls/approval/donald-trump/approval-rating

“President Trump Job Approval”

ALL 43 POLLS SINCE JANUARY 9TH:

POLLSTER, DATE, # RESPONDENTS (“LV” = Likely Voters; “RV” = Registered Voters; “A” = Adults), % APPROVE, % DISAPPROVE, SPREAD (NET APPROVAL %):

Rasmussen Reports

2/8 - 2/12 1500 LV 46 52

Spread

-6

RMG Research*

2/4 - 2/12 3000 RV 47 52

Spread

-5

Morning Consult

2/6 - 2/9 2200 RV 44 53

Spread

-9

AP/NORC**

2/6 - 2/9 1156 A 36 62

Spread

-26

Economist/YouGov

2/6 - 2/9 1551 RV 40 57

Spread

-17

NBC News Decision Desk

1/27 - 2/6 21995 A 39 61

Spread

-22

Economist/YouGov

1/30 - 2/2 1504 RV 42 55

Spread

-13

Quinnipiac

1/29 - 2/2 1191 RV 37 56

Spread

-19

InsiderAdvantage

1/31 - 2/1 1000 LV 50 49

Spread

+1

RMG Research*

1/28 - 2/4 3000 RV 46 53

Spread

-7

Morning Consult

1/30 - 2/1 2201 RV 45 53

Spread

-8

PPP

1/29 - 1/30 652 RV 39 56

Spread

-17

Harvard-Harris

1/28 - 1/29 2000 RV 45 51

Spread

-6

NPR/PBS/Marist

1/27 - 1/30 1326 RV 39 57

Spread

-18

I&I/TIPP

1/27 - 1/29 1384 RV 40 51

Spread

-11

Daily Mail

1/26 - 1/26 1027 RV 45 55

Spread

-10

FOX News

1/23 - 1/26 1005 RV 44 56

Spread

-12

Economist/YouGov

1/23 - 1/26 1520 RV 41 57

Spread

-16

Marquette

1/21 - 1/28 869 RV 43 57

Spread

-14

Morning Consult

1/23 - 1/25 2201 RV 45 52

Spread

-7

Reuters/Ipsos

1/23 - 1/25 1139 A 38 59

Spread

-21

RMG Research*

1/21 - 1/28 3000 RV 48 51

Spread

-3

Big Data Poll

1/22 - 1/24 3280 RV 45 52

Spread

-7

Pew Research

1/20 - 1/26 8512 A 37 61

Spread

-24

Quantus Insights

1/20 - 1/22 1000 RV 44 52

Spread

-8

Emerson

1/17 - 1/19 1000 LV 43 51

Spread

-8

Economist/YouGov

1/16 - 1/19 1549 RV 41 56

Spread

-15

Morning Consult

1/16 - 1/18 2201 RV 46 51

Spread

-5

RMG Research*

1/14 - 1/21 3000 RV 47 51

Spread

-4

CBS News

1/14 - 1/16 2523 A 41 59

Spread

-18

NY Times/Siena

1/12 - 1/17 1625 RV 40 56

Spread

-16

Marist

1/12 - 1/13 1222 RV 39 57

Spread

-18

Reuters/Ipsos

1/12 - 1/13 1217 A 41 58

Spread

-17

CNN

1/9 - 1/12 968 RV 40 59

Spread

-19

Wall Street Journal

1/8 - 1/13 1500 RV 45 54

Spread

-9

Economist/YouGov

1/9 - 1/12 1437 RV 44 54

Spread

-10

Morning Consult

1/9 - 1/12 2201 RV 45 53

Spread

-8

Yahoo News

1/8 - 1/12 1149 RV 43 56

Spread

-13

RMG Research*

1/7 - 1/14 3000 RV 48 51

Spread

-3

Quinnipiac

1/8 - 1/12 1133 RV 40 54

Spread

-14

AP/NORC**

1/8 - 1/11 1203 A 40 59

Spread

-19

I&I/TIPP

1/6 - 1/9 1478 A 40 51

Spread

-11

——

THE 8 POLLS OF U.S. ADULTS

AP/NORC**

2/6 - 2/9 1156 A 36 62

Spread

-26

NBC News Decision Desk

1/27 - 2/6 21995 A 39 61

Spread

-22

Reuters/Ipsos

1/23 - 1/25 1139 A 38 59

Spread

-21

Pew Research

1/20 - 1/26 8512 A 37 61

Spread

-24

CBS News

1/14 - 1/16 2523 A 41 59

Spread

-18

Reuters/Ipsos

1/12 - 1/13 1217 A 41 58

Spread

-17

AP/NORC**

1/8 - 1/11 1203 A 40 59

Spread

-19

I&I/TIPP

1/6 - 1/9 1478 A 40 51

Spread

-11

The “Spread” (net approval percentages) for those eight polls were: -26, -22, -21, -24, -18, -17, -19, and -11 = -20% net Approval for the whole lot of the 8.

——

THE 35 POLLS OF U.S. RV & LV (Registered Voters and Likely Voters):

Rasmussen Reports

2/8 - 2/12 1500 LV 46 52

Spread

-6

RMG Research*

2/4 - 2/12 3000 RV 47 52

Spread

-5

Morning Consult

2/6 - 2/9 2200 RV 44 53

Spread

-9

Economist/YouGov

2/6 - 2/9 1551 RV 40 57

Spread

-17

Economist/YouGov

1/30 - 2/2 1504 RV 42 55

Spread

-13

Quinnipiac

1/29 - 2/2 1191 RV 37 56

Spread

-19

InsiderAdvantage

1/31 - 2/1 1000 LV 50 49

Spread

+1

RMG Research*

1/28 - 2/4 3000 RV 46 53

Spread

-7

Morning Consult

1/30 - 2/1 2201 RV 45 53

Spread

-8

PPP

1/29 - 1/30 652 RV 39 56

Spread

-17

Harvard-Harris

1/28 - 1/29 2000 RV 45 51

Spread

-6

NPR/PBS/Marist

1/27 - 1/30 1326 RV 39 57

Spread

-18

I&I/TIPP

1/27 - 1/29 1384 RV 40 51

Spread

-11

Daily Mail

1/26 - 1/26 1027 RV 45 55

Spread

-10

FOX News

1/23 - 1/26 1005 RV 44 56

Spread

-12

Economist/YouGov

1/23 - 1/26 1520 RV 41 57

Spread

-16

Marquette

1/21 - 1/28 869 RV 43 57

Spread

-14

Morning Consult

1/23 - 1/25 2201 RV 45 52

Spread

-7

RMG Research*

1/21 - 1/28 3000 RV 48 51

Spread

-3

Big Data Poll

1/22 - 1/24 3280 RV 45 52

Spread

-7

Quantus Insights

1/20 - 1/22 1000 RV 44 52

Spread

-8

Emerson

1/17 - 1/19 1000 LV 43 51

Spread

-8

Economist/YouGov

1/16 - 1/19 1549 RV 41 56

Spread

-15

Morning Consult

1/16 - 1/18 2201 RV 46 51

Spread

-5

RMG Research*

1/14 - 1/21 3000 RV 47 51

Spread

-4

NY Times/Siena

1/12 - 1/17 1625 RV 40 56

Spread

-16

Marist

1/12 - 1/13 1222 RV 39 57

Spread

-18

CNN

1/9 - 1/12 968 RV 40 59

Spread

-19

Wall Street Journal

1/8 - 1/13 1500 RV 45 54

Spread

-9

Economist/YouGov

1/9 - 1/12 1437 RV 44 54

Spread

-10

Morning Consult

1/9 - 1/12 2201 RV 45 53

Spread

-8

Yahoo News

1/8 - 1/12 1149 RV 43 56

Spread

-13

RMG Research*

1/7 - 1/14 3000 RV 48 51

Spread

-3

Quinnipiac

1/8 - 1/12 1133 RV 40 54

Spread

-14

These 35 polls totaling to -361, or averaging -10% net Approval for Trump.

——

CONCLUSIONS:

Whereas in my 10 January 2026 “U.S. voters approve of Trump far more than the American people do.”, I had found a “difference between -18% for ‘A’, versus -8% for ‘RV’ and for ‘LV’,” I this time find a difference between -20% for “A”, versus -10% for “RV” and for “LV.”

Furthermore, this evidence now confirms even more strongly than before, that my recommended solution to the unrepresentativeness of the public by means of contesting political Parties in elections by the voting public is entirely sound. Trump’s job-approval by American Registered Voters and by American Likely Voters is 10% higher than it is for American Adults — the total citizenry that is qualified to vote in U.S. elections.

My 10 February 2026 “How America’s Billionaires Control the Votes of American Voters” describes how the billionaires make sure to get this type of result, and that they wish this constantly undemocratic and inevitably corrupted system, electoral ‘democracy’, to continue. Stephen Semler, on 24 November 2025, published a blazingly brilliant detailed description of how this systematized lying is done and why it always succeeds, titled “Democrats caving on health care is worse than you think”. I found it a breathtaking, head-spinning, read, simply stunning.

As I have previously argued, a purely lottery-based political system would be far likelier to produce a Government that actually has the same policy-priorities that the nation’s public do — far likelier to actually represent the public (i.e, to be an actual democracy) than any elections-based system is. The billionaires can always spend enough money to deceive enough of the public to vote for their candidates, and that’s the problem with any electoral ‘democracy’ — it degenerates into an aristocracy (a Deep State ruled by only the richest, who constantly seek to expand their empire — which their government taxes its public in order to finance these imperial aggressions). It has happened throughout history, though that is not taught to students, and the billionaires naturally don’t want it to be. They don’t want to give the game away — they want to keep it.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.