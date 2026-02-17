If U.S. or Israel will again invade Iran, Iran very possibly would win.

16 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

And it could take years, and maybe then conclude with a world-destroying WW3.

If you’re interested in knowing the evidence for this, listen to the following two 25-minute videos:

“Alastair Crooke: IRAN Has GAME-CHANGING DEFENSE”

Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

182,101 views Feb 15, 2026

Daniel Davis Deep Dive

Alastair Crooke explains that Iran has significantly upgraded its military targeting and surveillance capabilities through cooperation with China. Iran has shifted away from Western GPS-based targeting to China’s {far superior) BeiDou satellite system and a high-level military data-link network (similar to Pakistan’s Link-17). This integrated system connects satellites, radar, command centers, and missile units, allowing Iran to receive real-time targeting data with very high accuracy (within about two meters), potentially enabling precise strikes against U.S. ships or other targets.

This Chinese-supported system is described as difficult for the West to jam and is capable of detecting and countering stealth aircraft like F-35s, reducing one of The West’s key military advantages. China is portrayed not as directly entering conflict but providing indirect support — satellite intelligence, radar networks, and surveillance ships — to strengthen Iran’s deterrence.

Alastair Crooke suggests China views this as a response to U.S. actions such as arming Taiwan and restricting Chinese and Russian supply lines. Meanwhile, U.S. military deployments, including sending the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group, may not intimidate Iran because its coastline is heavily defended with anti-ship missiles. Meanwhile, Chinese intelligence vessels and destroyers operating nearby further enhance surveillance and monitoring of U.S. forces.

Overall, the claim is that Chinese technology and intelligence support have quietly shifted the military balance by improving Iran’s targeting, surveillance, and defensive capabilities, complicating potential U.S. or Israeli military action.

“Iran’s Missile Power STUNS Trump, US Navy Left DEFENSELESS”

[That “STUNS Trump” is not supported; Trump might even be ignorant of this; Haiphong’s headlines are unfortunately undependable; but his guests here are first-rate.]

11 February 2026, Danny Haiphong w. Scott Ritter and Garland Nixon

Ritter says that for every U.S. aircraft carrier Iran destroys, America will destroy at least one Iranian city with a nuke. Nixon says yes, but Iran nonetheless could be willing to do it, and might also decimate every major U.S. base in the Middle East and parts of Europe.

At that point, Russian and/or China might enter the war to defend Iran, and a world-ending WW3 could result.

MY COMMENTS:

Iran fired 500-600 missiles defending itself against Israel and U.S., and is generally estimated to have 2,000-3,000 missiles right now. Israel has around 2,000. Israel also has 100-200 nuclear warheads, but Iran now has vastly better defensive weaponry.

Maybe Trump doesn’t know these possibilities, but he should. In any case, he’s driven by his hatreds, and he hates Iran. That’s a major reason why America’s billionaires — mainly Jewish and evangelical Christian ones — purchased his political career, own this White House on Israel’s behalf.

Biden was just as bad but in some different ways; this is NOT really a Republican-versus-Democrat problem — it is a hyper-imperialist-U.S. problem (which comes from all U.S.-and-allied billionaires), which endangers the entire world. Russia, China and Iran now all know it, and so now they won’t be as passive as they have been. Today’s Hitler is Trump, not Putin or Xi or Khamenei, who each is anti-imperialist and willing to fight to the death if necessary in order NOT to succumb to the global-imperialist U.S. regime, which is heading to destroy the world.

WW3 could come from the empire’s grab for Iran or for Taiwan or for Ukraine. And the only politicians who can get enough campaign funding to maybe win the White House are always gung-ho on all three of those objectives.

