“Iran Took Trump to the Cleaners!”
8 April 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
——
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The Atlantic’s David Brooks said on the PBS Newshour on April 3rd
“We’ve had to go to the Middle East for almost every decade
1:10
for the last 50 years because of radical Islam, which the Iranian regime typifies,”
and their other Zionist falsehoods; but here is Larry Johnson saying nothing but truths (and this time I’ve not proof-read and corrected youtube’s transcript):
——
“SPECIAL REPORT ] Larry Johnson : Iran Took Trump to the Cleaners!”
8 April 2026
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
01:00
Hi everyone, Judge Andrew Npalitano here
01:02
for Judging Freedom. Welcome to this
01:05
special edition. Larry Johnson joins us
01:07
for the second time uh this week. Today
01:10
is of course Wednesday, April 8th, 2026.
01:15
Larry, who who sought who begged for a
01:20
cessation of violence in the Iran war?
01:24
Was it Israel? Was it the US? Was it
01:27
Iran?
01:28
>> Donald Trump. It was Donald Trump. The
01:31
United States. They started, you know,
01:33
the second week of the war, so about
01:36
mid-March, uh, sending intermediaries to
01:39
to the Iran. Hey, hey, let’s let’s get
01:41
together and talk. How can we settle
01:43
this? Iran says we we don’t have
01:44
anything to talk to you about. Period.
01:47
Uh I think what changed or what made
01:49
yesterday possible is the Chinese uh
01:53
intervened or the Chinese spoke to the
01:55
Iranians and said okay let’s you know
01:58
basically let’s let’s give these guy
01:59
these knuckleheads another chance but
02:02
it’s going to be on your terms and and
02:04
that and Iran was very clear that you
02:05
know these are these 10 these 10 items
02:08
these are our terms uh you know which
02:10
include we’re going to continue to
02:12
control the straight of Hormuz we’re not
02:14
giving that up uh And the United States,
02:17
at least to the Pakistanis and uh to the
02:20
Chinese said, “Okay.” Now, what Trump
02:24
and company have been saying in public,
02:25
it’s like they live in an alternate
02:27
universe. Uh I I just I couldn’t believe
02:30
the nonsense that was coming out of Heg
02:32
Seth and Ka’s mouth this morning at
02:34
their 8 a.m. press conference. It was
02:36
just it was one lie after another. But,
02:38
you know, that we’ve grown accustomed to
02:41
that. Uh our friend and colleague Scott
02:44
Ritterder believes that the two biggest
02:46
liars uh in this camp, those who
02:50
betrayed Trump by selling him a bill of
02:52
goods were Benjamin Netanyahu and Pete
02:56
Hegth. And that to the extent that Trump
02:59
can feel betrayal, he feels betrayed by
03:02
them, they both told him this would be
03:04
over in 24 to 48 hours. So here we are 6
03:07
weeks later. Regime change? No.
03:11
Uh, uranium enriched uranium seized. No
03:15
ballistic missiles neutralized. No.
03:18
Control of the straight of Hormus. Let’s
03:20
see. Nobody controlled it before the war
03:23
and now the Iranians have it.
03:25
>> Yeah.
03:25
>> What did Trump What did Trump
03:27
accomplish, Larry?
03:28
>> Um, awaking Iran from its slumber or
03:32
bringing it out of the wilderness. You
03:35
know, Iran over the last 46 years, I
03:38
suppose Iran could have at some point
03:40
tried to shut down the straight of
03:42
Hormuz, but that would have been seen as
03:44
a act of unilateral aggression. That
03:47
would have been seen as something
03:48
completely unjustified.
03:50
But when the United States and Israel
03:52
launched that surprise murderous attack
03:55
on Iran on February 28th, all of a
03:58
sudden now Iran was justified in
04:01
defending itself. and they they went for
04:04
the the economic juggler of the world
04:07
which is which we really didn’t realize
04:10
how important the straight of Hormuz is.
04:13
Now there are um the you know Trump is
04:17
involved with massive market
04:19
manipulation or people behind Trump and
04:23
uh so when he you know when he starts
04:25
talking oh you know this is we’ve got a
04:27
ceasefire this is going forward you saw
04:29
the dial in a $1,400 up and and the and
04:33
10 20% drop in the price of oil futures.
04:37
Well, that’s not going to last. Uh
04:40
because this ceasefire is not going to
04:42
last because the Iranians are not going
04:45
to back out. They are not defeated. Uh
04:48
they have uh they have won. It’s just
04:51
the United States doesn’t want to
04:53
concede that it is lost. And so they
04:55
continue to say, “Oh wow, we’ve
04:57
destroyed all their air force. We’ve
04:58
destroyed all their navy. They’re not
05:00
going to be bu they won’t be rebuilding
05:02
for centuries.” I have such abject
05:04
stupidity coming out of the White House
05:07
and it’s and it’s it’s compounded by
05:10
just the crazy the crazy tweets or the
05:13
true social messages that Trump
05:15
continues to post that are uh I mean
05:19
they’re like the ravings of a lunatic.
05:22
you know, two other people who talked
05:26
Trump into this disastrous war. One is
05:29
his former business partner and the
05:31
other is his son-in-law. I mean, would
05:33
why would the Iranians even allow those
05:36
two to be talking about Steve Whit and
05:39
Jared Kushner to be anywhere in the
05:42
process of negotiation after the
05:45
deception that they pulled back in June
05:47
of 25 and in February of this year?
05:51
>> Yeah. Well, it’s not clear that the
05:53
Iranians have agreed to meet with them.
05:55
Uh they’ve agreed to meet in Islamabad
05:58
starting this, I guess, Friday, April
06:00
10th. Um now, what we also don’t know,
06:04
uh and my my advice to the Iranians
06:07
would be to tell the United States, if
06:09
we’re going to meet, we’re going to meet
06:10
face to face and you know, the lead, you
06:12
know, we’ll we’ll meet with JD Vance,
06:14
but nobody else. uh if they go back to
06:17
this format where they are in separate
06:20
rooms and they talk to the Pakistanis
06:23
and then the Pakistanis walk next door
06:25
and talk to the Americans and then the
06:27
Pakistanis walk back and talk to the
06:29
Iranian. No, that’s ridiculous. You
06:32
know, that’s not even worthy of anyone’s
06:34
time for a genuine negotiation. But
06:37
Iran, those 10 points that Iran laid
06:40
out, those were not items that would be
06:43
negotiable. In other words, they’re not
06:46
saying, “Okay, well, we’re going to keep
06:48
control of the straight of Hormuz, but
06:50
we’ll negotiate about it instead of
06:52
we’ll release our control.” No, no.
06:55
They’re not giving up control. That’s
06:57
this, you know, the days that it’s like
07:00
there was a time when the nightclub
07:02
never had a dormant and you didn’t have
07:03
to pay a cover charge to get in. There’s
07:06
now a a dorman and a cover charge. You
07:08
want to get into the Persian Gulf, pay
07:10
the cover charge. You want to come out,
07:12
pay the cover charge. otherwise don’t
07:14
go. And I just saw a news flash that uh
07:17
Iran now has completely closed the
07:20
straight uh uh as we speak because of
07:23
Iran Israel’s continuing attacks on
07:25
Lebanon.
07:26
>> Well, precisely, Larry, I have the
07:28
statement from the Iranian Parliament’s
07:30
National Security and Foreign Policy
07:33
Committee. In response to the brutal
07:35
Zionist aggression against Lebanon,
07:37
maritime traffic in the straight of
07:39
Hormuz is halted immediately and a just
07:42
what you said and a strong and decisive
07:44
blow must be dealt to prevent this rogue
07:47
entity and cancerous tumor they’re
07:49
talking about Israel from destabilizing
07:51
the region. The Lebanese people
07:54
>> have made sacrifices for us and we must
07:57
not abandon them. Now listen to this.
07:59
The concluding line, either a ceasefire
08:02
on all fronts or no ceasefire at all.
08:06
>> Yeah.
08:06
>> That would include the Israeli efforts
08:10
to steal and seize and acquire southern
08:14
Lebanon.
08:15
>> Yeah. Yeah. Just, you know, I feel like
08:20
we’re in a deja vu situation or as Yogi
08:23
Barrow said, it’s deja vu all over
08:24
again. You remember back when there were
08:27
there were the discussions about
08:28
negotiations between Russia, the United
08:31
States, and Ukraine and and you and I
08:34
would keep saying, well, the the
08:36
Russians made their position very clear.
08:39
They haven’t deviated from that. And
08:41
yet, the West would keep coming up, oh,
08:42
they’re going to they’re going to make
08:43
this they’re going to declare ceasefire
08:45
here or they’re going to withdraw from
08:47
there or they’re g No. Read the damn
08:50
documents. Read what they say. They mean
08:53
what they say. They’re not like Donald
08:55
Trump and his, you know, group of clowns
08:57
that make stuff up. They actually, when
09:00
they write it down, they actually mean
09:02
what they say.
09:04
How um miserable do you think Netanyahu
09:09
and Smootri and Ben Gavier and his hard
09:13
rate and their hard rate colleagues were
09:16
when they woke up this morning?
09:17
>> Oh man. Well, I think they were they
09:20
were terrified last night. you know,
09:22
when when this happened, they realized
09:23
they had been cut out and Trump was uh
09:26
Trump was potentially distancing himself
09:29
from them. So, you know, they absolutely
09:31
saw this as holy smokes. Uh how could he
09:34
do this? Now that said, the uh
09:37
counterattack
09:39
is just beginning that the the Zionist
09:42
lobby is just going to, you know, be
09:44
going. They’re in a frenzy of putting
09:47
pressure on on Trump and and and Trump
09:51
is really in a he’s he’s caught between
09:53
the proverbial dog and the fire plug.
09:55
You know, there’s no place for him to
09:56
hide. He’s catching it from both sides.
09:59
You saw Tucker Carlson just did a
10:02
remarkable, amazing uh takedown of
10:06
Trump’s uh attack on Christianity and
10:09
his violation of fundamental Christian
10:12
tenants and and talking about destroying
10:14
Iran. And in response to that, Trump
10:18
viciously viciously attacked Tucker as
10:21
being low IQ and stupid. Yeah. Come on,
10:26
Trump. Look in the mirror, man. you’re
10:28
talking about yourself. Uh but when you
10:31
got people like Tucker Carlson now who,
10:34
you know, had been uh ardent campaigners
10:36
for Trump coming out like this, Trump’s
10:39
losing it. And and the the support among
10:42
the Zionists, while it’s financially
10:44
lucrative, uh it it is politically
10:47
toxic.
10:48
>> Yeah. I asked Chris to see if he could
10:51
find uh Mark Levin or Lindsey Graham
10:54
this morning. They’re nowhere to be
10:56
found.
10:57
>> Yeah. Well, the Levven Levin went on air
10:59
yesterday, shortly after this news came
11:01
out. He was in shock. You know, normally
11:03
he’s screaming and yelling and got this
11:05
obnoxious voice. He was really subdued
11:08
and, you know, he looked like he just
11:10
been hit upside the head with a 2x4 and
11:12
and sort of stunned. Now, they get a
11:15
good night’s sleep and then they’re
11:16
going to get up and start attacking with
11:19
in earnest against Trump. And here
11:21
here’s here’s Iran saying, “Hey, we
11:25
agreed to a total ceasefire. If if
11:29
you’re saying you’re going to allow the
11:31
the Zionists to continue to kill the
11:34
people of Lebanon, sorry, then we’re not
11:36
signing up for that and stand by for
11:38
more incoming.” The Houthies have
11:40
already said they’re going to continue
11:41
to fire missiles into Israel as long as
11:44
they’re attacking Lebanon. So yeah, this
11:46
this uh uh market manipulation play
11:50
where oh we got pieces at hand. So stock
11:53
market goes up, oil prices fall.
11:56
Again, there there are people behind the
11:58
scenes that are manipulate that are
12:00
making money off of this because they
12:02
have an idea of what’s coming. They know
12:04
they know that it’s not a real genuine
12:07
ceasefire.
12:09
>> Wow.
12:10
Well, how long will it be before, in
12:12
your view, before hostilities uh resume?
12:16
The Iranians have already said they will
12:18
not tolerate continued hostilities in
12:22
South Lebanon. I assume they also mean
12:25
in Gaza.
12:26
>> I was said, let’s see, what time is it?
12:27
11:30. Yeah, 2 hours. Look, uh within
12:32
within 12 hours, we could see the
12:34
missile barges start again. Uh I do know
12:38
that uh or looking at the flow of US uh
12:42
military air traffic to the region. It
12:44
hasn’t stopped. So you you’re getting
12:47
you got still what I’d call operational
12:49
buildup. So I again I think I think this
12:52
is just another ploy on the part of the
12:55
Trump administration trying to buy some
12:57
temporary time trying to get you know
13:00
halt the rise in the price of oil and
13:02
gas at at uh in the United States. and
13:05
it’s going to be a temporary relief, but
13:07
that’s all it’s just temporary. Uh, I
13:09
think what we’re going to see is the the
13:11
the war will continue and the the
13:15
economic strangle hold that Iran has on
13:18
the world will continue and and they’re
13:20
going to they’re going to use it to
13:21
their advantage to force other countries
13:24
to come around to isolate Israel to
13:28
finally put pressure on Israel that
13:29
Israel is going to be forced to stop the
13:32
these murderous attacks on its
13:34
neighbors.
13:36
Are they uh have the Iranians
13:39
effectively
13:41
chased the United States military from
13:43
its permanent bases in the Middle East
13:46
>> from at least uh I think there were like
13:49
13 and I think 10 of them are now
13:51
abandoned. So there’s still I I believe
13:54
there’s still a US uh significant
13:57
presence at Aluded Air Force Base in
13:59
Qatar and that’s a that’s attributable
14:02
large measure because the Qataris have
14:04
been uh they’ve been fairly consiliatory
14:07
with uh with Iran. So Qatar and Oman
14:12
those two are seen as uh willing to
14:15
maintain steady relationships with uh
14:18
with Iran. uh Emirates, the United Arab
14:21
Emirates, Kuwait, Saudis, and Bahrain.
14:26
Uh the base at Bahrain, it’s gone. Uh
14:29
Emirate, I don’t think there are any
14:31
active bases remaining in the Emirates
14:34
either. They’ve been attacked. The
14:36
United States still has some presence at
14:38
I believe at Prince Solid just outside
14:41
of Riad, but they have been shifting
14:43
more to a farther base. K. Uh uh
14:48
the what is it? King I forget the name
14:51
of them. It’s farther west in Saudi
14:54
Arabia. And then they’re still at Mwafik
14:56
Salty in Jordan. So you know this is
15:00
this thing could kick off again. Uh uh I
15:03
do believe uh you know I’m told that the
15:07
US senior US military leaders they’ve
15:10
been telling their people
15:12
uh this prepare for a long war and
15:16
they’re talking two years.
15:17
>> We’re talking through fiscal year 2028.
15:20
>> You you’ve uh seen the 10 points. I’ve
15:23
been on air almost continuously since
15:25
7:30 this morning. So I haven’t I
15:27
haven’t seen them. But there there must
15:30
be relief from sanctions and secondary
15:34
sanctions in there. That is absolutely
15:37
key to the revitalization of Iran, which
15:40
again, President Trump, puts them in
15:43
much better shape than before the war,
15:46
just like their now control over Hormuz
15:49
does. Am I right, Larry?
15:50
>> Yeah. No, you’re absolutely right. um
15:53
they’ve um you know the fir their first
15:56
one was uh that the the withdrawal of US
16:01
military the uh lifting of sanctions
16:05
immediately they’re going to retain
16:06
control of uh uh of the straight of
16:10
Hormuz. So
16:13
>> and control means imposing a toll and
16:15
collecting it. It’s still 2 million yuan
16:18
or the equivalent in real Chinese money,
16:22
Iranian money per tanker. Am I right?
16:26
>> Correct. Yeah. The the estimate is um
16:29
the that Iran will earn like $96 billion
16:34
a year from those fees.
16:38
So, um,
16:41
it’s
16:42
>> is there anything else in those 10
16:44
points that, uh, Trump doesn’t want to
16:46
talk about and the American people
16:48
should know about?
16:49
>> Well, what’s interesting is, uh, the at
16:52
least the version I saw said nothing
16:54
about the enrichment of uranium and said
16:57
nothing about
16:59
ballistic missiles. That that was all
17:02
off. Uh so though that was not even an
17:05
item for discussion according from from
17:08
the standpoint of Iran. Um so they they
17:11
the Iranians are content that you know
17:13
they they genuinely believe that they
17:15
have largely destroyed the US military
17:18
infrastructure in the region. That’s
17:19
true. U the you know we used to have the
17:22
fifth fleet there in Bahrain. It’s it’s
17:24
not going to be there anymore. Now the
17:26
US may try to negotiate with Oman to
17:28
establish a base on the Arabian Sea. So
17:33
outside of the the Persian Gulf, but um
17:38
for for right now, the United States
17:40
doesn’t have an effective naval base in
17:42
the region. U the uh some of the uh army
17:47
uh uh bases that were there that have
17:50
been used as assembly points,
17:52
particularly up in Kuwait, used assembly
17:55
points when we invaded Iraq back in
17:57
2003. Uh those are those are shut down.
18:00
So, I think I think the US military
18:02
planners are looking they’re going to
18:04
have to draw draw back to uh try to go
18:06
to Jordan, maybe some spots in Israel
18:08
and at Insurlic uh in uh Turkey.
18:12
>> Chris, can you put up uh again?
18:16
Now, here’s what uh the president said
18:18
just a few hours ago. I’m not going to
18:20
read the whole thing, but I’ll read the
18:21
part that’s highlighted because the
18:24
Iranians disagree with this. There will
18:26
be no enrichment of uranium and the
18:28
United States will working with Iran dig
18:31
up and remove all the deeply buried B2
18:34
bombers nuclear dust. I’m going to ask
18:36
you in a minute what that is, Larry. It
18:38
is now and has been under very exacting
18:42
satellite surveillance space force. What
18:44
is he talking about?
18:46
>> No idea.
18:51
>> You mean nobody proofreads these things
18:53
before he posts them? Yeah, it’s like,
18:55
you know, it’s like that uh cartoon that
18:58
came out with Donald Trump laying on a
18:59
couch, psychiatrist sitting there and
19:02
saying, “No, Mr. President, these these
19:04
two Iranians you’ve been talking to, are
19:06
they here in the room with us now?”
19:08
>> Yeah.
19:09
>> You know, he he he’s making stuff up
19:11
there. There’s there’s no commitment by
19:14
Iran on any of that whatsoever.
19:18
>> Wear your wear your military hat for me.
19:22
How poorly planned from a military
19:26
perspective was this? Isn’t it a basic
19:29
principle of warfare that you don’t
19:32
start a war unless you have clear
19:36
militarily achievable objectives?
19:41
Well, true. But now we’ve got 25 years
19:44
of history showing we do the exact
19:47
opposite. when we went into Afghanistan
19:51
in 2001 in the immediate aftermath of
19:53
the attacks on 911,
19:56
uh the sort of
19:59
immediate objective was to capture Bin
20:02
Laden, but then next thing you know,
20:03
we’re were involved and embroiled in
20:06
some sort of regime change for 20 20
20:09
years and failed. Um the same thing with
20:12
Iraq. When we invaded Iraq in 2003, it
20:16
was uh okay, we’re gonna get rid of
20:18
Saddam, then what? Oh, it will. And
20:21
believe me, this happened. It’ll take
20:23
care of itself. Don’t worry. Uh I I know
20:26
from a friend who was involved in 2006
20:29
when there were plans drawn up then to
20:32
invade Iran and to overthrow the regime,
20:36
the the uh the Islamic Republic in 2006.
20:41
And My friend again, he asked, “Okay, so
20:46
we take him out then what?” And the
20:47
answer was, “No, don’t worry about it.
20:49
It’ll work itself out.” That’s what
20:51
happened here. They were convinced that
20:53
all we got to do is we kill the top
20:55
level guys and then the people will rise
20:59
up and we’ll have a genuine re
21:02
democratic republic and uh we’ll put the
21:05
Shaw in.
21:06
>> Wow. And that I mean it really is uh the
21:10
lack of planning in that regard is
21:13
what’s uh there’s no strategic planning.
21:16
U the the military does a good job at
21:19
some of the tactical planning you know
21:21
and we and we saw that with the rescue
21:23
effort uh of that one pilot. But you
21:26
know sit down and calculate the cost of
21:28
that. We lost $480 million worth of
21:33
planes in trying to recover that one
21:36
man. And I’m not saying I’m not saying
21:38
he wasn’t worth it, but that is the
21:41
largest loss of aircraft in a single day
21:45
or in a let’s call it a 36-hour period
21:48
since the Vietnam War. Okay. So this
21:53
notion that boy, we’re kicking ass and
21:55
taking names and those Iranians are on
21:57
the run is just delusional. Completely
22:00
delusional gaslighting.
22:02
>> How much longer before
22:05
uh Heg Seth Now I could ask this in two
22:08
ways. Is gone is indicted indicted for
22:13
attempted insider trading. These trades
22:15
he’s been trying to make. His broker
22:17
stopped him from making one of them. is
22:20
gone because he sold Trump a bill of
22:22
goods that Trump now knows he shouldn’t
22:23
have bought.
22:25
>> Well, um they may blame Hegsth. I still
22:28
I I I don’t think this entire operation
22:31
was not jenned up by Heg Seth at all. He
22:33
was following orders and he and he was
22:36
trusting Trump. And boy, we’ve learn
22:39
we’ve learned much to our chagrin. You
22:41
don’t trust Donald Trump. Uh he is not a
22:46
man of integrity. He is uh uh the
22:50
consumate narcissist that will serve
22:53
only himself. He never accepts any
22:56
responsibility for any failure. He
22:58
always looks to blame someone else. And
23:01
so in in this case um then I I think the
23:05
likely
23:07
events that are going to unfold is um
23:10
probably by the end of the week we’ll be
23:11
back at a full-blown uh United States
23:14
bombing targets in Iran and Iran
23:17
continuing to destroy what’s left of US
23:19
military infrastructure in the Persian
23:22
Gulf. particularly uh if if the United
23:25
States starts attacking the power
23:26
centers in Iran, then they’re going to
23:29
turn the lights off in Saudi Arabia and
23:32
uh Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates
23:34
in particular. And
23:36
>> do
23:38
here’s the same old song
23:41
from the vice president earlier today in
23:43
Budapest. He’s in Budapest campaigning
23:45
for the reelection of Victor Orban.
23:47
Whatever you think of Orban, I don’t
23:48
know how an American vice president that
23:51
only speaks English can campaign for an
23:54
uh somebody in Eastern Europe, but
23:56
that’s what’s going on. Um, according to
23:59
the New York Times,
24:01
he steadfastly opposed the war, but said
24:04
to the president, “I’m your vice
24:05
president. If you do it, I’ll back you.”
24:07
Chris number 18. The final point that
24:09
I’ll say about this is the president of
24:11
the United States has told me and he’s
24:13
told the entire negotiating team, the
24:15
secretary of state, the special envoy,
24:17
Steve Whitoff, he said go and work in
24:20
good faith to come to an agreement. That
24:22
is what he has told us to do. If the
24:24
Iranians are willing in good faith to
24:27
work with us, I think we can make an
24:29
agreement. If they’re going to lie, if
24:31
they’re going to cheat, if they’re
24:32
trying going to try to um prevent even
24:36
the fragile truths that we’ve we’ve set
24:38
up from taking place, then they’re not
24:40
going to be happy because what the
24:42
president has also shown is that we
24:44
still have clear military, diplomatic,
24:47
and maybe most importantly, we have
24:48
extraordinary economic leverage. So, the
24:51
president has told us not to use those
24:52
tools. He’s told us to come to the
24:54
negotiating table. But if the Iranians
24:56
don’t do the exact same thing, they’re
24:58
going to find out that the president of
24:59
the United States is not one to mess
25:02
around. He’s impatient. He’s impatient
25:05
to make progress. He has told us to
25:07
negotiate in good faith. And I think if
25:08
they negotiate in good faith, we will be
25:10
able to find a deal. But that’s a big
25:11
if. And ultimately, it’s up to the
25:13
Iranians how they negotiate. I hope they
25:15
make the right decision.
25:18
>> How to interp interpret that.
25:20
>> Yeah. hearing hearing him talk about
25:22
good faith when the Iranians were the
25:24
ones ready to sit at the negotiating
25:26
table on March 2nd and the United States
25:29
launched a surprise attack that killed
25:33
not only upper upper leadership but
25:35
killed
25:37
175 young girls at a school targeted a
25:40
school murdering these young ladies
25:44
you know shame on shame on JD Vance I
25:47
I’ve I have lost all respect for the man
25:50
Yeah, he’s he’s not he’s not possessed
25:53
of the same bizarre personality
25:55
disorders that afflict Donald Trump, but
25:58
but he’s also not a a man with much
26:01
backbone, and he certainly is not a man
26:03
with some core ethical principles that
26:05
he stands up for.
26:07
>> You know, unless unless he’s running for
26:09
president uh in 2028 as the sitting
26:13
incumbent president,
26:15
I don’t see the Republicans even
26:17
nominating him. I think his political
26:18
career is over. Yeah. And I and this,
26:22
you know, that gets us into a whole
26:23
different, you know, level of the kind
26:25
of dynamics work in Washington. But but
26:28
this the notion that the United States
26:30
has enormous economic leverage over Iran
26:32
that we haven’t used. Are you kidding
26:34
me?
26:35
>> You know, seriously, the the economic
26:38
leverage is held right there at the
26:40
Straight of Hormuz, and it’s controlled
26:41
by Iran, not by us. And there’s and so
26:44
what the again what we’ve seen is this
26:47
entire misadventure that the United
26:49
States launched by choice has exposed
26:53
the weakness of the American military.
26:56
Uh we can’t get our ship we can’t let
26:58
our ships get too close to shore because
26:59
they get attacked. Just you know the uh
27:02
the uh the landing ship. It looks like a
27:06
little helicopter. I think it’s they
27:07
call a LH uh LHA uh landing landing
27:12
helicopter assault ship or amphibious
27:15
ship. Uh it got close to the Iranian
27:18
shore. It got attacked by missiles.
27:19
Their orders back off, back off. So we
27:22
can’t get our ships in close. uh we’ve
27:24
limited what we can do with air power
27:26
and the the Iranians uh I believe with
27:30
the assistance of Russia and China are
27:33
increasing their their uh ability to
27:36
shoot our planes down and so they’re the
27:39
the number of aircraft getting shot down
27:41
it’s increasing it’s not decreasing and
27:43
so that that’s we’ve we’ve lost probably
27:46
over close to$2 billion dollars worth of
27:48
aircraft in just the last uh six weeks
27:52
so
27:53
>> you know it just it’s exposed to the
27:54
limitations of what the United States
27:56
can do.
27:57
>> At the risk of uh interfering with your
28:00
appetite for lunch, here’s JD Vance
28:04
again. This time on Russia and Ukraine
28:06
in the same interview, Chris number 16.
28:08
>> We’ve been disappointed by a lot of the
28:09
political leadership in Europe because
28:11
they don’t seem particularly interested
28:12
in solving this this particular
28:14
conflict. And what the president has
28:16
said is we it’s the hardest war to
28:19
solve. In some ways, we thought it would
28:21
be the easiest, but it has been the
28:23
hardest. We’ve been at it for now 14
28:25
months, and we’re just going to keep on
28:26
working at it. Fundamentally, the war
28:28
has stopped making sense. What I would
28:30
say to both the Russians and the
28:31
Ukrainians is, you know, we’re talking
28:34
about haggling at this point over a few
28:37
square kilometers of territory in one
28:39
direction or another. Is that worth
28:42
losing hundreds of thousands of
28:44
additional Russian and Ukrainian young
28:46
men? Is that worth an additional months
28:48
or even years of higher energy prices
28:50
and economic devastation? We think the
28:53
answer is clearly no. But it takes, you
28:55
know, two to tango. So while Victor and
28:57
President Trump are going to continue to
28:59
work towards a peaceful settlement,
29:00
fundamentally we can only open the door.
29:02
The Russians and the Ukrainians have to
29:04
walk through it.
29:07
>> They have the buffoonery. Yeah,
29:10
>> you know the Russia’s Russia is in the
29:13
process of building up for uh I’ll call
29:16
it its final offensive. Uh Ukraine
29:19
Ukraine is uh in retreat all along the
29:22
front and this thousandm front I might
29:25
add. Uh the the United States refuses to
29:29
accept responsibility for its own role
29:32
in prolonging this conflict. you know,
29:35
pull the money, pull the pull the CIA,
29:37
stop sharing intelligence right now. Do
29:39
it today. The there are so many things
29:42
the United States could do to if they
29:44
were serious about negotiation and
29:46
getting a diplomatic process underway
29:48
that many things that Trump could do
29:50
that he’s refused to do. So, um, you
29:53
know, for starters, like say, hey, that
29:55
all that property that was illegally
29:57
seized in the United States by
30:00
Barack Obama back in December of 2016,
30:04
uh, 2016, we’re returning that
30:06
immediately. That is yours. You know,
30:09
that’s that’s we’re going on 10 years
30:10
almost. Uh, reopening direct flights
30:14
between US and Moscow, show that.
30:16
Unfreeze the assets, show that. But
30:19
United States has done none of that. And
30:20
so Russia can only conclude that the
30:23
United States is not serious about a
30:24
negotiated settlement and they’re going
30:26
to they’re going to win this militarily
30:28
and it’s further will further fragment.
30:32
You know, NATO is not going to survive
30:33
this. That that’s going to be one of the
30:35
ultimate casualties.
30:38
>> Oh, but according to General Petraeus,
30:41
Ukraine is outsmarting Russia. Watch
30:43
this. Number six, Chris. Over the last
30:45
two months, the Ukrainians have actually
30:47
made greater incremental gains than have
30:50
the Russians. And that’s really quite
30:52
remarkable. And it’s a tribute uh to
30:55
just not the sheer tenacity and
30:58
determination and expertise of the
31:01
soldiers on the front lines, although it
31:02
is very much that. It’s really a tribute
31:06
to the extraordinary innovation that has
31:09
characterized what’s going on in Ukraine
31:12
over the last two or three years in
31:14
particular uh when they’ve realized that
31:16
they cannot again outnumber or outgun uh
31:20
the Russians. So what they’ve done is is
31:24
outsmart them.
31:27
>> Surge work out general.
31:30
>> Yeah. having having David Petraeus use
31:34
words like smart is sort of a form of
31:37
comedy. Uh the irony that’s implicit in
31:40
it because you know yeah he he was so
31:43
smart he was banging one of his uh uh
31:47
his biographer at the CIA headquarters
31:50
and allowing her to walk off with
31:52
classified information. That’s that
31:54
listen with that kind of intelligence.
31:56
Holy smokes. You know that lights up the
31:59
world.
32:00
>> Yeah. Look, look, this again this is
32:03
part of the problem that people like
32:05
Petraeus by virtue of education and
32:08
experience should know better and and be
32:11
able to set back and provide an
32:13
objective a genuinely objective
32:16
assessment of saying okay how much
32:18
territory has uh Ukraine actually taken
32:20
back and the answer to that is none and
32:23
taken back and controlled none. Uh how
32:26
much territory have the Russians taken?
32:29
you know, they’re they’re advancing
32:30
hundreds of kilometers a week right now
32:33
across the front. Not inches, not not a
32:36
few meters, hundreds of kilometers ac
32:40
kilometers across the front. So it’s
32:43
just, you know, once a society divorces
32:47
itself from reality and and just not
32:50
only indulges in lies, but rewards liars
32:54
and and and puts the liars at the
32:56
forefront. Uh you know, our our
32:58
country’s lost at that point.
33:01
>> Larry, thank you very much. Uh you’re
33:03
doing triple uh duty this week. Uh much
33:07
appreciated. and I know you’re much in
33:09
demand today and anybody that’s been
33:10
watching knows why. We’ll look forward
33:12
to seeing you Friday on the intelligence
33:15
community roundt. All the best my dear
33:17
friend.
33:17
>> Thank you. I appreciate the opportunity
33:20
judge. See you Friday.
33:21
>> Of course. Uh a dear friend and a great
33:24
man, an expert on so many of these
33:27
things. Uh still to come at 1:00 today,
33:30
Pepe Escobar at 2:00 this afternoon.
33:34
Professor Glenn Diesen at 3:00 this
33:37
afternoon. the great Phil Gerald. They
33:39
judge Nalano for judging for you.
——
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
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