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Neilo**
7h

“Why doesn’t Iran publicly warn the GCC” .. you’re assuming of course that they’re a bit dim and don’t read their own tea leaves. They don’t need to read an “X” message to know what Iran will do if he carries out his demented rhetoric.

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