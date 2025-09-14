14 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The following video describes the trends that led to the September 9th overthrow of Nepal’s Government in a way that, in its fundamentals, is describing what is happening in the United States also. If that overthrow wasn’t another U.S. coup, then might it be a harbinger for what is happening now in the U.S. itself, and possibly also in its colonies (such as in France, UK, and Germany)?

“After Sri Lanka & Bangaldesh, Nepal sees regime change. Why? India’s former envoy has the answer.”

10 September 2015. Deputy Editor Snehesh Alex Philip speaks to Manjeev Singh Puri, India’s envoy to Kathmandu during 2017-2019, on why this has happened.

Hello and welcome to this special on the print. I'm Sne Phillip. Well, as I sit here, a lot is happening in our

neighborhood. I'm talking about Nepal. In the last 48 hours or so, the

government there has fallen, right? Uh there

has been a kind of a revolution that has taken place uh in Nepal if I say so led

by the generation Z or Gen Z as they call themselves. What has really

happened in Nepal? What is the trigger? What lessons can India learn from this?

And is it part of a larger political geopolitical conspiracy at play? And to

discuss this further, I have with me a very esteemed guest, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, who was the Indian envoy to Nepal from 2017

to 2019. So welcome to the prince sir. Thank you Snehesh. Happy to be on your

channel. Thank you. Uh ambassador straight away you know the last 48 hours has been uh,

for lack of better words from a journalist point of view. has been fantastic in terms of developments that

have taken place, right? Uh it's a very sad thing also because lot of lives have been lost. There has been a regime

change. What really led to this development there? So, Snehesh, I I think you're it's a

very important question that you've asked and everybody asked the same question. Obviously the trigger was

whatever people say, uh, the banning of social media. Now let me say that's not

the only reason. and there are so many much more important fundamental reasons:

discontent in the society, unemployment, the economy not doing well and a

complete and total unresponsiveness of the government and the politicians who

people perceived to be absolutely corrupt to the core. Yeah. Now some other elements to that were

that over in the last uh several years the leadership of Nepal has rotated

among three people. Mr. KP Sharma who was the prime minister now Mr. Sher Bahadu Dyoba who's been

prime minister five times in Nepal and Mr. Prant and so for people there was a kind of closure in terms of leadership

and who you could appeal to and they looked at all three of them even though they are coming from different political

uh parties and affiliations, that they were all chips off the same block and that they were all actually in cahoots

on this corruption, and not listening to the people and then something very interesting happened two years back: the

two largest parties the communist party of Mr. Holi and Mr. DBA's Nepali

Congress, came together in a grand coalition. Now while this may be all very well in a country like Germany in

our kind of societies, this means complete stifling of parliamentary dissent — there is nobody to talk to you

so there was no one willing to listen to you. What does it do for people for activists etc. It leaves no other choice.

So, when Mr. OI decided to ban social media — and I'll come to why social media

is important in Nepal — decided to ban it, what did the activists and others say? This is the thin edge of the wedge.

What do we do? We have nowhere else to go to in parliament. There will be no debate. All the parties are on the same

side. These guys are not listening. Social media is a critical to us if for nothing else to vent our frustrations

against the government. And so they came out. And now I'll just make a little point to you. Nepal has seen public

mobilizations many times in the past. There was a time 2006-7

when the monarchy was finally abolished. There have been times when the Nar community has come out many. But it

would appear to me that this time the mobilization was good but the authorities found themselves caught

unprepared and possibly acted in a manner which is ham-handed and reckless.

The police fired on them. No doubt that the uh uh that the protesters also threw

stones, indulged in violence, the parliament house was attacked and so on. Uh and I fully understand that these are

abominable acts and these should not have happened. But the police in Nepal, especially in Kathmandu, and in the

Bahari areas which has usually not acted in this sort of manner. Such deaths are

uncommon unlike in the mades in Nepal. The reaction and the reaction to the

photographs etc was absolutely let me say people were aghast and there was a

cry that you know we need to take some kind of, if I may use the word, revenge, we

need retribution, we need accountability, our children have been hurt, and this is

something that then led to all now, why is social media etc important in Nepal? One I told one I think we need to

realize that Nepal is as a society quite changed and different from India. It may be a poor country. They may wear the

same clothes as us. Uh but let me let me just explain this to you. More than 20% of Nepalese live overseas and it's

not in India. They live in the United States. They live in the Gulf. They live in Southeast Asia. They live in

Australia, in Europe. 25% of Nepal's GDP is remittances. So

this is a society which over the last 30 years has changed a lot. Has have a global outlook. Absolutely. and

awareness. Secondly, the Maoist insurgency in its aftermath brought

about a large number of western agencies, NGOs [the U.S. empire], the UN, and even the

church organizations in large. So a kind of let me say awareness in the society

uh a kind of uh understanding of the world and along with it came the fact

that aspirations arose tremendously. But the Nepali economy's abilities to

meet these are not there. Politicians keep promising Switzerland but you are a far cry from Switzerland at a per capita

income of less than $1,500. People's only way out is to migrate. Not

very easy. And those who remained, they became frustrated. Social media allowed you to vent that quite apart from being

in touch with your friends and relatives overseas. When you banned this, you it was really striking at something which

hurt people. Remember many of those who were left behind also use social media for simple livelihood earnings. We know

all this apps and so on and so forth. And so therefore this thing exploded. The ham-handed handling of the matter

blew the things up. And for one day you really did have a kind of mobocracy which

took place. Why were politicians attacked? Because they were the simplest straightforward thing. Mr. Oli's personal

house was burnt. He was himself protected. He was a sitting prime minister by the army. Uh Mr. Sher

Bahadoba was himself dragged out, humiliated and so on. We've seen all these sites. Terrible. Absolutely

unacceptable. Uh in some senses, isn't this the Sri Lankan playbook that

happened? very different from the Bangladesh playbook. Very different. This is the Sri Lankan playbook.

Why do you say that? Why is it different from the Bangladesh one? Because in Bangladesh, let us agree that

there were many other sets of issues, sectarian, ideological, etc. in Sri

Lanka, and Sri Lanka and Nepal are a very interesting parallel. One to the north of India, one to the south of India.

Uh both not governed by the British Empire. Uh Sri Lanka by a different British government not by the one which

ruled New Delhi. Uh Nepal was always an independent country, of course paying salams to the British power and directly

to London by the way. So what happened in Sri Lanka, covid induced tremendous

economic recession, the Raja regime being completely you know let me say corrupted like nobody's business. What

were people left with? No other choice than come onto the streets in Nepal. In some senses in some senses you have the same

things a regime a government which is seen by people as rampant corruption they're clamping down on the last thing

that you can do, what is left and there's no abilities to parliamentary dissent,

you come out on the streets ham-handed actions in some senses. I I don't want to

defend this I have no business to defend this because I abhor violence of any

kind and humiliation of any person, I fully understand mistakes made by the

civil administration in handling it and they need to be you know taken to task for that, but I also understand the kind

of the people's desire, they're venting for revenge and anger

especially when you see little children in school uniforms being shot with bullets through their heads, it it raises

a kind of thing and that particular thing happened was the army kind of

sensible in letting it play out for a day again the Sri Lankan playbook would say yes after that look what's happened

in Sri Lanka elections normaly etc. Bangladesh. That's why I say it’s a different thing and let's not conflate

these in in that sense of the term, so you know you you made some very

pertinent points. You know, one is that generally people in India tend to, you know, project or tend to believe that

this was actually a protest against a social media ban. Right. So there are some who would say, you know, just because

Instagram is banned or just because Facebook or WhatsApp is banned you know this protest has taken place. But you mentioned that there are there is more

serious deeper issues because uh viewers in, you know, and people that I speak to in Nepal, you know, they talk about the

fact that social media was filled of Nepo kids as they say and it was bringing out the corruption in the

government. But so, did the ruling class or did the political class in Nepal lose

touch with the sentiment on the ground because a week before uh Prime Minister

OI was in China he was walking down the red carpet hobnobbing with who's who you

know who were there at the SCO summit. He also did have a conversation with Prime Minister Modi. Did the political

class really, and and which is this new class? You know, Gen Z said that the

president and the prime minister has to be from has to be a Gen Z, right? So where does what happens now? Who really

takes up the leadership? Uh, so let me take this back. When you have complete

parliamentary control, you think you have everything, isn't it? And you start losing surely the pulse of the people

and in fact you stop stop caring for it obviously. Social media was putting out all these things about Nepo kids and so

on and so forth and uh to quote Prime Minister OI they were disparaging Nepal.

That's the standard way in which everybody reacts to every anybody else's criticism the higher you up in the

ladder the more thinner the skin that you have in taking it. That's also something which we know we know it in

every other country in the world, let me leave India out, let's look at the United States. Isn't it these sort of things are

happening? But let's try and understand this a little bit uh more in in some degree of

greater detail there. Look uh the Gen Z has made a lot of these points about the

involvement but I want to take you back to the last elections in Nepal a few years back when this election happened uh it threw

up a hung house that's normal and they form coalitions especially between the three of them, it's usually maybe Prand

and Mr. Dioa or Presendansa and Dioa is usually the Aloo in the mix because he's

the smallest party. Two years back uh Mr. Pan Mr. Dba and Mr. Oli decided no

aloo we will join together. Now there was no parliamentary dissent but something very interesting had earlier

happened in the election. Out of 275 seats 20 seats went to a party founded

by a young person called Rabi Lami Chame. Now people may say anything that this he has lots of stains on his

character etc. That's fine. But it really showed the frustration of the

young people especially in and around Kathmandu valley which in incidentally about 15 20% of Nepal's population with

the establishment, they had no other way but they vented their their frustration and elected these people.

What did the establishment do? They gang together. Rabi Lami Chan was arrested only yesterday released from jail.

people freed from jail. Yeah, freed from jail only. Not released, freed, that's the right word. Uh

a few months later, Kathmandu had mayoral elections. None of these established parties won. When Mr. Balen

Sha a civil engineer by training and a rapper by passion who is a Mesi but who

grew up in in Kathmandu people voted for him and he's hugely popular there. But

what did the politicians do? They all ganged up to make life difficult for him because you know they just and they

looked at this fact that once you've come together in parliament you have everything under your control all the

systems are with us what will these people do? Little did they realize and without doubt they took their hand off

the pulse and they took it off because frankly the hand had now become far away from the pulse. Okay. And the pulse then reacted.

So basically you know the there was no opposition. So as you said in a democracy a strong opposition is very

necessary. It's important for the government of the day to have a sense of the pulse on the ground uh and be open

to criticism. Right? I think that's a 50-word edit that we at the print wrote about the fact that democracies are not

made by um you know uh by leaders uh or individuals. It is actually made by

institutions. Institutions have to be strong. So you you mentioned about mobilization and you said that this

mobilization was huge. Now there are many in India you know who would uh who

would try and connect what happened in Nepal, street protest, regime change

what has happened in Bangladesh in a way street protest, regime change and now Nepal. They think that you and many

believe actually, and you know several uh people even who are you know close

to the current dispensation here, uh feel that this part of a global conspiracy and this is US at play. How do you see

this? So let me be very clear in some senses you can say and I mentioned it to you

know all these countries have experienced globalization in a huge manner we had 197 years of

colonization. We are the world's second largest English-speaking country. We think we are already globalized. But these countries saw globalization,

saw its benefits in terms of percentages of their GDP, etc. For Nepal almost for

the first time in till the 1990s, passports were a rarity in Nepal. Yeah.

The monarchy hardly let anybody go outside other than the Gha soldiers. And now 20% of the population is overseas.

Look at the change which has come about as a result of all this. So when you see all this I can, you we must understand,

that in various ways uh what is happening there is a reaction to this globalization and yes where did the

globalization start from? It is a western kind of idea, isn't it? We in India are beneficiaries but in the west itself

there's a kind of push back against globalization, so if I use an expression that I keep talking to my friends for

you know, Nepal is acting up on vogue, woke itself has become unfashionable in the place from where it began.

But that's the nature of this game. So, so you're saying Nepal has moved towards wokeism.

So, no, you know, Nepal is acting up woke while woke has become unfashionable where it began from. This is the time

span kind of thing. Now, is there a conspiracy? I you know, without any kind

of evidence that's difficult, but is it as a result of these western ideas, thoughts, etc., European ideas,

liberalism, whatever you may call it? And in Nepal's case certainly the presence of the NGOs, the presence of activists,

the church etc., there is a kind of let me say modernization if I may say so, and

so on which is of that liberal variety which asks accountability which feels empowered to be asked for that and

there's a kind of awareness among the people. There's no doubt about that. The same thing happened in Sri Lanka. In the

case of Bangladesh, my view is, yes, all these things did certainly play a role. But I think there were other

geopolitical as well as sectarian issues uh which which played a different kind

of role here. This in the case of Nepal to me appears to be somewhat if we have

to draw some kind of parallel like the Sri Lankan playbook. Uh in Sri Lanka there was this some kind of elements of

the Chinese presence. Were they beneficiaries as a result of the Raja Pepsi government going I don't think so.

uh has would the Chinese be beneficiaries of this? Again, I don't think so. But at the end of the day,

remember India is such a large country. Uh China is also a large country. Nepal

is in that very difficult geographical situation of being situated between the

two, uh a degree of modicum of relations for these countries as well as for the

Nepalese becomes self-important and I think that's a very critical element even going forward no matter the change.

So like Oli at one point of time was considered to be close to India. Uh but in the in the current regime he had

moved very close to China right um and he's the only prime minister of Nepal

who has not visited India uh since it took over right this time this time in

the past as I said he was close to India. So but you're saying there is no direct western or let me be you know put

it out there's no US conspiracy, uh to unseat to do a regime change

because a lot of people are now saying is that uh you know this is what they are also trying to do in India you know

and many people have actually on social media and all if you go by it uh certain people have actually given a call and

they feel very inspired about what's happening in Nepal which I in my mind is complete anarchy which has on the

street. Yeah, mobocracy. But do you think in India any such thing is possible or does

India need to be afraid because you mentioned about church, you mentioned about NGOs, NGOs are very active in India too, right? So how does that look?

There's no question of uh there's no comparison the scale is completely different. We are a massive huge country

with large institutions which are very well established including our law and order. So I don't think we should even

compare and make these talks. I have no idea why people raise their I guess figments of imagination cannot be

restrained. Look a great US you think President Donald Trump even knows where is Nepal. You know I don't want to get

into the word that he used to describe Nepal and the way he thought it's pronounced. We won't get into this. How

is he benefited? I I would believe that he's trying to do a deal with Xi Jinping.

Yeah. He's also trying to do a deal with us. So how is he [Trump] benefited by doing all this? [Alexander Mercouris has answered that question.] The previous government which had

the Nepali Congress in it, they signed up to the MCC and everything else that the west wants. There's anything that

they wanted was going on. They wanted limited amounts. All that was happening.

…

Whereas Mercouris seems to incline toward the belief that this was probably another U.S. coup, Puri thinks it was probably a revolution.

Some coups are built by a foreign power (virtually always the U.S.) on the back of or building upon public discontent with the nation’s Government, and such discontent exists now in a majority of countries, especially in ones that are in the U.S. empire — including in the imperial nation itself, the U.S.A.

If the domestic situation within Nepal has been as bad as Puri describes it (which reminds me eerily of my own country, the U.S., though Americans probably don’t yet despise our Government quite as much as Puri has described Nepalese as despising theirs), then it seems to me to be approximately as much of a revolutionary discontent in today’s Nepal as existed in the American people in 1776 when we had our Revolution; and, so, I (at present) believe that the overthrow in Nepal was almost certainly an authentic revolution. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Trump, the U.S. Government, wasn’t encouraging it to happen, but only that the overthrow would probably have occurred in any case.

The recent overthrows (“regime-changes”) in Syria (2012-2024), Bangladesh (2024), Ukraine (2014), Libya (2011), and Honduras (2009), were definitely NOT authentic revolutions (though portrayed in U.S.-and-allied media as being such at the time) — they were all U.S. coups. However, the overthrow in Nepal probably was an authentic revolution. Of sorts. I’d say that it’s likely to turn out to have been a failed revolution, because one that will largely be controlled by foreigners.

Its having been a revolution isn’t to say that Mercouris is wrong on this. In fact, on September 12th, Brian Berletic headlined and documented in a youtube interview “Nepal Protests Are ENGINEERED By The US Government w/Brian Berletic”. So, this revolution was largely engineered in Washington DC. This means that whomever will be appointed to lead the resultant Nepalese Government will, to a large extent, be representing America’s billionaires. In that case, it will be a failed revolution, one that replaces a domestic corruptness, by America’s billionaires and their Government’s corruptness. A foreign corruptness replacing what had been their own.

Consequently, this is a coup by Trump, but one that has replaced a corrupt existing Government. It was both a coup AND a revolution. Whether it will turn out to have been better or worse than no overthrow would have been, can only be speculated. I expect it to be even worse.

I highly recommend that interview of Berletic. He points out that “Western-style democracy” (which is based upon multi-Party electoral competitions between billionaires-controlled political Parties) is liberal dictatorships by competing factions of the aristocracy (the billionaire-class).

In any case, the U.S. itself is also a dictatorship, and is , in a sense, a colony that is controlled by its billionaires. America’s billionaires are this dictatorship’s Deep State. America’s Presidents and legislators, etc., are merely their agents. And now, America’s aristocracy will, at least partly, control Nepal, too, a new member of the U.S. empire. The U.S. Government will easily be able to find legal ways to bribe every member of Nepal’s Deep State. Their local aristocrats will be well rewarded by U.S. taxpayers.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.