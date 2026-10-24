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Herb Weber
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As usual, I love your articles. You're the kind of Historian I would have been in that field - independent and fearless.

I'm a firm believer in Ockham's Razor and not accumulating reasons or arguments beyond necessity. I also believe that only the simple is believed and remembered, so I try to describe and name a thing by what it does. If someone acts as if he were an oligarch, and combines with other oligarchs to control a country, that country is an Oligarchy, regardless whether its members are 'aristocrats' or 'commoners' rich enough by any means to have a say in what that country does or how it fares. The USA definitely qualifies as an Oligarchy by this or any name.

How about an article about the means and extent of Zionist influence on what the USA does internally and internationally? The contribution of a competent "AI" would be interesting. Best regards, Herb

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