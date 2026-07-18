18 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2026/07/17/trump-administration-allows-killing-species-threatened-with-extinction/

“Trump administration allows killing of species threatened with extinction: Regulatory changes to reinterpret the Endangered Species Act also demand that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service consider the economic toll of habitat protection.”

F. 17 July 2026, By Jake Spring [Climate & Environment Reporter at the Washington Post]

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could soon declare that pygmy rabbits or Florida manatees are threatened with extinction. But under a policy change issued by the Trump administration on Friday, Americans could still kill, trap and harass them.

That action — paired with another issued Friday that requires regulators to consider the economic toll of habitat protection — is part of President Donald Trump’s broad attempt to reinterpret the 1973 Endangered Species Act in ways that weaken protections for imperiled plants and animals.

In March, the administration convened the so-called God squad in a 15-minute session that decided oil and gas companies no longer need to abide by Endangered Species Act protections in the Gulf of Mexico. Last week, the administration repealed a decades-old rule so that habitat destruction will no longer be considered a “harm” to endangered species.

On Friday, the Fish and Wildlife Service rescinded what is known as the “blanket rule,” which was first instituted in 1975 and gave threatened species the same protections as endangered ones — broadly prohibiting illegally killing, trapping or harassing them.

The rollback would only apply to newly declared threatened species, such as the Florida manatee, whose case is still pending. Species that previously received the label would continue to have greater protections under the Endangered Species Act. Rescinding past protections or issuing new ones can now only be done for threatened species one at a time.

The agency issued the repeal alongside another rule on Friday that requires the agency to consider the economic harms of designating areas “critical habitat” to protect endangered species. Previously, the agency had discretion on whether to weigh those concerns.

The Interior Department said in a statement that the latest changes were necessary to “advance President Donald J. Trump’s directives to strengthen American energy independence, improve regulatory predictability, and ensure federal actions align with the best reading of the law.”

“For too long, the Endangered Species Act has been weaponized to stop almost any new project in America, driving up costs for families, weakening our competitiveness, and undermining our national security,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in the statement.

Clay Samford, an attorney for the environmental law firm Earthjustice, called the new rules “bad for imperiled wildlife and for wild lands.”

“It’s part of this administration’s push to reduce protections for public lands and wildlife that are enjoyed by all Americans, in favor of narrow business interests,” he said.

Samford said the rule to factor economics into critical habitat decisions could affect situations like that of Hawaii’s ‘I‘iwi bird. The brilliantly colored red birds, also known as scarlet honeycreepers, are listed as threatened, but cattle ranchers have fought back against land being listed as critical habitat for the species. …

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.