19 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On September 5th, Tucker Carlson headlined “Whistleblower Exposes the Real Puppet Masters Controlling the State Department and Plans for Gaza” and interviewed and reported “Shahed Ghoreishi says Mark Levin’s stepson got him fired from the State Department last month because he didn’t repeat Israeli talking points.”

Ghoureshi documented there that the Trump Administration’s goal for Gaza is not what Trump says it is, but is instead what his appointed U.S. Ambassador there is carrying out, which is to help Israel exterminate the Gazans. Carlson said (1:00:09) that America’s foreign policy is whatever the U.S. President says it is, and that Trump’s Administration’s carrying out instead what Israel’s Government’s policy there is, is “a form of treachery … on behalf of another country.” Ghoureshi said (1:04:43) that “It’s very dangerous for Israel to take the front seat of our U.S. foreign policy when we have the power to end these wars” and Carlson replied that “I think that this will end the Republican Party; I don’t think they’re going to get elected to anything any time soon after this if they don’t pull back and establish independence from Israel. … It’s not about Israel; it’s about letting any other foreign country run your country.”

Carlson asked Ghoureshi how many Gazans have already been killed, and Ghoureshi said he knew only the official numbers, all below 100,000. But on 4 February 2025 (less than a month into Trump’s second term), Trump said that only 1.7 to 1.8 million Gazans were still alive — which means that by then 400,000 to 500,000 had already been killed (under Biden). Apparently President Trump’s Daily Intelligence Brief, written by Tulsi Gabbard, had given him that estimate. So, Carlson said, “that leaves what, 2 million people still in Gaza.” Ghoureshi knew less than I did about the reality in Gaza — and I’ve never been any Government official — and Carlson knew even less (whatever Ghoureshi told him). Ghoureshi said “But based just on the reporting, it looks like we are trying to push them [Gazans] out to a different country.” And Carlson, incredulous at this, said, “We, the U.S. Government is?” The U.S. Government had already been doing it for years. As I had reported on 16 October 2023, just days after the October 7th event, both Egypt’s Sisi and Jordan’s Abdullah were “refusing the requests from both the Israeli and the American regimes for both Jordan and Egypt to take in Gazans so that Israel could take their land. … The leaders of Egypt and Jordan are not willing to be reviled by their countrymen and perhaps become assassinated in ignominy, so as to continue the U.S. empire over them. They’ve now made clear they won’t.” For them to have accepted the U.S.-Israeli demand would have been for them legally to end the Palestinians’ “right of return” and thus end Palestine itself, and Governments would then fall throughout the Arab world. But our State Department’s employees, and American ‘news’-people, evidently don’t know such things.

Carlson asked “Do you think it’s possible that U.S. Government officials have talked to foreign Governments about accepting the population of Gaza as refugees?” Ghoureshi answered “Yes, … it’s probable.” And Carlson (who obviously is ignorant of what the “right of return” is — it was a condition that the U.N. had set as a requirement for Israel to accept in order for Israel to be created), said “That’s disgusting. I mean, it’s just like shocking to me. I don’t want to believe that could be true. And why are we doing that? What do we have to do with this?” The almost equally ignorant Ghoureshi replied “It’s about our diplomatic power.” Neither of them, apparently, knew about the Right of Return matter, and about the U.S. Government’s having created Israel, and about ending the right-of-return as being the U.S. and Israeli ultimate goal there — to empty-out Palestine of the Palestinians, and leave only Israel there. It wasn’t Jimmy Carter’s nor JFK’s, goal, but otherwise it has been both the U.S. Government’s and the Israeli Government’s ultimate goal there. Ghoureshi just didn’t know about it. And Carlson doesn’t want to know about it.

Both Ghoureshi and Carlson simply assumed that Trump’s Administration was mistakenly carrying out a policy that contradicts Trump’s policy. This is how these Republicans can continue with their myths about who and what Trump is — by blaming his underlings (such as his Ambassador to Israel) for violating what comes out of Trump’s mouth (his lies). Thus, the MAGA people will continue believing their liar, no matter how many times he has fooled them in the past.

It is just like Democrats are, about such of their leaders as Barack Obama was.

They’re all just agents of their billionaires — which are the permanent Government, no matter which of their Parties is in charge at the time.

If there were a U.S. political figure who could get us out of this increasing decline of America into dictatorship, I would be advising that person:

You always use the phrase “the Jewish lobby.” You attack it but don’t mention the real names. For example, Miriam Adelson in 2024 donated $5 million to AIPAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition, but $106 million to Trump. And as “Little Sis” documents, “AIPAC oversees a vast electoral operation, donating record amounts to defeat some of the most progressive candidates and elected officials in the U.S. But it is only able to do this because of the tens of millions of dollars it receives from its donor base, made up of a host of billionaires and wealthy elites who make huge donations to AIPAC PACs and super PACs.” And it names names (but ignores Adelson, who is the second-biggest donor to AIPAC, and it also ignores Jan Koum, who is the top-biggest at $7,432,880).

Are THESE the individuals who control the U.S. Government — our “Deep State”? But what about Elon Musk, who donated $276 million to Trump in 2024 (the largest-ever political donation)? And what about Larry Ellison (controller of Oracle and now — thanks to Trump — also of CBS), who donates not at all to AIPAC, but instead to the Israeli Armed Forces more than any other billionaire does?

The American public’s’ support for the U.S. Government’s military assistance to Israel’s Government is plunging, and the latest poll, in August, showed 60% oppose it while only 32% approve it. On September 18th the AP-NORC poll reported that 49% of American adults said “the military response from Israel in the Gaza Strip has gone too far.” 33% said “been about right.” 12% said “not gone far enough.” On August 28th, Common Dreams headlined “Clear Majority of US Voters, Including 3 in 4 Democrats, Want to End Weapons Support to Israel: Poll”, and reported: “Despite overwhelming support from their voters, the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday voted down a resolution calling for the US to suspend military aid to Israel.” It’s the megadonors, no mere “Israel lobby,” who constitute America’s Deep State. They control the individuals who control the individuals who control the Government.

Going public with these individuals’ (the Deep State’s) names would have a far bigger impact than the vague “the Israel lobby.” It would be exposing either the Deep State or a major portion of it.

The Christian members of the Deep State, such as Trump, Musk, Mercer, and Thiel, can be documented and exposed similarly. Just as some members of the Deep State are Republicans and some are Democrats, some are Christians and some are Jews. Some of them hate and fear others of them, but they all hate and fear the public, which they therefore deceive, regardless of anything else.

Trump’s MAGA base would plunge if he were to be exposed as an agent of the Israeli Government (directly or indirectly) — his approval rating would be only around 32%, and almost all Democratic Party members of Congress have supported that same policy (such as had voted for the $14 billion Biden Israeli-aid bill in 2024, the weapons that have been doing most of the genocide), not merely the Republican ones, so would stand no better if these names were exposed.

In order to do this, a necessary preparation for it would be to read “The Jewish People face a grave moral crisis; A Letter from Rabbis Worldwide”, dated 25 July 2025, and then to see its list of 1,261 signing rabbis. I would suggest you try to get them to support your effort to make public the list of the names of the billionaires who are behind this genocide by Israel with American weapons. Contact the rabbi who wrote the letter, to ask him whether he will contact the 1,261 signers, sending them your message requesting each one of them individually to consider endorsing this effort to expose those billionaires, and also, if the person opposes it, then to ask why, while giving them your email-address and saying that you will deeply appreciate knowing their views.

That will give you the opportunity to exchange views with any signer of the rabbis’ letter who feels that the billionaires who are behind this genocide are more to be protected from public exposure than the surviving Gazans are to be protected from the bombs etc. that these billionaires’ donations are funding to exterminate the Gazans. Let each of these rabbis make the decision. If they decide to protect the billionaires, they’ll deserve to go to hell. But otherwise, maybe they will deserve a very high honor. It would be an ultimate test of their morality. And if they fail it, then would that failure end up producing even more anti-Semitism than Israel itself now is producing by the genocide? In any case, the headline of their letter was true: “The Jewish Peoplle face a grave moral crisis.” So: what are they going to do about it? THAT is the question.

On September 19th, the Times of Israel headlined “Trump said seeking congressional approval to sell $6 billion in weapons to Israel”. He gave, as his reason: the October 7th event “was genocide at the highest level.” Killing the 2.1 million Gazans as retribution for Hamas’s having killed around 1,200 Israelis, would be a 1,670 to 1 ratio, which is the type of ratio that Hitler likewise demanded.

So: what will the 1,261 signing rabbis be doing about it? And how many rabbis are opposing their letter?

On 26 August 2025, the New York Times headlined “Rabbis Emerge as Growing Voice of Criticism of Israel’s Tactics in Gaza: Among the recent public letters was one from dozens of Orthodox rabbis demanding ‘moral clarity’ to what they called a humanitarian crisis.” The letter, signed by 80 Orthodox rabbis, provided no “moral clarity,” but said “We affirm that Hamas’s sins and crimes do not relieve the government of Israel of its obligations to make whatever efforts are necessary to prevent mass starvation.” Even those 80 Orthodox rabbis weren’t as far-rightwing as Israel’s and America’s Government is. Or, perhaps they were, but didn’t want to share in those two (if they are two) nations’ contempt by the global public, which certainly is coming.

The NYT article also mentioned other rabbis’ letters, none signed by as many as 80, and also: “Even the American Jewish Committee, one of the country’s most solidly pro-Israel organizations, expressed ‘immense sorrow for the grave toll this war has taken on Palestinian civilians’.” That statement, which was the only one the NYT cited from the AJC, had appeared in a context which was logically inconsistent with that statement, which statement, consequently — in its context — is blatantly insincere, and is therefore misleading for the NYT to have quoted outside of its context. The AJC is a purely Zionist organization; and to pretend the AJC to be at all concerned about “the grave toll this [genocide] has taken [is taking] on Palestinian civilians” — as the NYT did — is to deceive. Zionism is logically inconsistent with survival of the Palestinians.

Open Zionists, of course, have no exit-ramp (other than by such lies).

Evangelical Christians, who are Trump’s base, are thereby heading blindly into hell, and still haven’t figured this out.

Anyone today who still seeks for a rationally justifiable basis for one’s ethic by means of adhering to a religion, is committing oneself not to the epistemology science, but to the epistemology faith (anti-science), and is therefore doomed to fail to find a rationally justifiable ethic — and is perhaps also bringing doom to the world, by joining thereby in what can only ultimately lead to evil (which we see all around us). No type of conformity can lead to a better world, but many types of conformity do lead to ideologies such as nazism, which produce only destruction.

Tucker Carlson wants to avoid that, but insists upon using faith instead of science to do so. It won’t work; it can’t work. He needs to open his mind up, and to replace his false assumptions, by new and empirically credible hypotheses.

