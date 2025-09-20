Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
Sep 20

"Anyone today who still seeks for a rationally justifiable basis for one’s ethic by means of adhering to a religion, is committing oneself not to the epistemology science, but to the epistemology faith (anti-science), and is therefore doomed to fail to find a rationally justifiable ethic — and is perhaps also bringing doom to the world, by joining thereby in what can only ultimately lead to evil (which we see all around us)."

Carlson and many others are lost in demagoguery and the dogma of religion. This is a losing position.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture