10 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Whereas Democrats in the U.S. Congress are overwhelmingly for Israel and against Iran, congressional Republicans are virtually 100% in Israel’s pocket. It isn’t ONLY Trump who is; and, in fact, Republicans in Congress tend to be even more ardent for Israel and against Iran than Trump is.

On June 9th, Semafor headlined “Republicans want Trump and Netanyahu to smooth things over”, which actually meant ”Congressional Republicans Want Trump to Take His Orders from Netanyahu.” And they reported:

Many GOP lawmakers don’t like the tense dynamic between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Iran war, particularly the rift between them that reopened over the weekend. Trump publicly told Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran only to watch Netanyahu briefly forge ahead anyway.

The Republican Congress — filled with Netanyahu fans and hawks eager to align with Israel — winced. Some lawmakers openly prodded Netanyahu on Monday to move closer to the US by seeking to bolster negotiations on winding down the war.

Trump “wants to do the right thing for the United States of America. It’s always America First. And so I appreciate that he takes that perspective to the negotiating table. I would like to see Netanyahu come together a little bit more with President Trump,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a hawkish Republican.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a close Trump ally, likened the leaders to “two brothers fighting all the time” but said that Netanyahu “needs us; you know they do. They’ve always needed us.”

As I documented yesterday under the headline “Reading the News Between the Li(n)es: Arab Kings Had Trump Stop Netanyahu”, Iran has threatened the kings of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, that if Iran will have to defend itself against an even bigger bombing campaign from Israel and/or the U.S. than previously, then Iran will destroy the water-desalinating plants in those desert kingdoms, and this would likely produce a revolution which would end those kings’ reign and the expulsion from their lands of all American military forces. So, on June 8th, those kings warned Trump, that unless he stopped Netanyahu’s plan for the U.S. and Israel to launch such a devastating bombing campaign against Iran, these Arab kingdoms would terminate their alliance with America and order the removal of all U.S. military from their lands. Trump therefore ordered Netanyahu to stop. However, the Semafor report indicates that Republicans in Congress complain that Trump should instead have obeyed Netanyahu; Netanyahu should not have had to obey Trump.

Has the U.S. Republican Party become a traitor-Party for Israel?

Meanwhile, Third Way, a front organization for Democratic Party billionaires, headlined on June 9th “Americans Want a New Foreign Policy Direction” and reported their rigged survey of Democratic Party voters to show that Democrats want an even more neoconservative, pro military-industrial-complex, foreign-policy stance than congressional Democrats have been pursuing. This is the Democratic Party’s “good cop” routine against the Republican billionaires’ “bad cop” routine, in America’s ‘democracy’.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.