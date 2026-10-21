Eric’s Substack

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Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
6d

To be fair to the Jewish people, I am sure that most are too intelligent to LITERALLY believe that they are Chosen by God to rule over the rest of us. Of course, Christians may indeed believe that the Jews believe that the Jews are Chosen by God to rule over the rest of us. And, that is precisely why Christians hate and dread the Jews so much. But, that is another topic altogether.

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Siniša - Синиша's avatar
Siniša - Синиша
6d

the only people still supporting Israel are psychopaths.

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