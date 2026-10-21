20 October 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Here is my conversation with ChatGPPT AI about this:

“What percent of Orthodox or fundamentalist Jews are anti-Zionist?”

There is no reliably established percentage of Orthodox Jews who are anti-Zionist worldwide. The answer depends heavily on what is meant by anti-Zionist and which Orthodox Jewish populations are included.

Three distinctions are essential:

Anti-Zionist: Opposes Zionism as a political ideology or opposes the legitimacy of a Jewish state. Non-Zionist: Does not regard establishing or supporting a Jewish state as a religious obligation, but does not necessarily oppose Israel’s existence. Zionist: Supports Jewish national self-determination in Israel, whether for religious or secular reasons.

These distinctions matter particularly among Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews, some of whom reject Zionism on theological grounds while nevertheless participating in Israeli elections and government.

Orthodox Judaism also includes Modern Orthodox and Religious Zionist communities, which are generally much more supportive of Zionism.

What the surveys actually show

Population

Anti-Zionist

Not identifying as Zionist

U.S. Haredi Jews (2023 survey)

21%

49% (including neutral)

U.S. Modern Orthodox Jews (2023 survey)

2%

6% (including neutral)

Israeli Haredi Jews (Pew, 2014–2015)

Not separately measured

62%

Sources:

Nishma Research’s Orthodox Jewish survey

Haredi Research Group

and Pew Research Center’s Israeli survey

The Israeli figure of 62% consists of 38% who said the description Zionist did not fit them at all and 24% who said it did not fit them very well. It would be incorrect to classify all 62% as anti-Zionists.

Conclusion: The clearest direct estimate I found is that 21% of American Haredi Jews identify as anti-Zionist, compared with only 2% of American Modern Orthodox Jews. There is insufficient evidence to establish an equivalent worldwide percentage.

If by fundamentalist Jews you mean specifically the Haredi population rather than all Orthodox Jews, the 21% figure is the most directly relevant measurement, although it applies to the American survey population, not the world.

“Why did you NOT link to your sources?”

You are right. I cited the sources without providing clickable links to the original studies. That was an omission, especially because you need to be able to inspect the evidence yourself.

I also should not have presented the percentages without making it easy to verify the survey questions, populations, and definitions.

Here are the direct links to the original research:

1. Nishma Research, September 2023 (full PDF) — Page 31 reports 21% anti-Zionist among American Haredim and 2% among Modern Orthodox Jews.

Haredi Research Group

2. Nishma Research, September 2024 (full PDF) — A newer survey finds 31% of American Haredim anti-Zionist (17% strongly, 14% somewhat), versus 3% of Modern Orthodox Jews.

Nishma Research

3. Pew Research Center, March 2016 — Reports that 62% of Israeli Haredim do not identify strongly with the description Zionist, although that does not establish that they are anti-Zionist.

Pew Research Center

An important correction to my earlier answer: The September 2024 study provides a more recent direct measurement than the 2023 study: 31%, rather than 21%, of surveyed American Haredi Jews described themselves as anti-Zionist.

These are direct links to the evidence, not merely references to it.

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MY COMMENTS:

Things won’t be getting any better for the residents of Israel. They and America will only continue losing supporters, as Israel — supplied with weapons and satellite intelligence that are paid for and donated by U.S. and (to a lesser extent) German taxpayers — continues slaughtering and stealing the land and property of Gazans, West-Bankers, Lebanese, and Syrians, while U.S and Israeli billionaires (such as Peter Thiel, Palmer Luckey, Elon Musk, and Alex Karp) reap the profits from those sales. The billionaires will ride this horse all the way down and won’t get the blame but kudos from their investors. This is called “capitalism.”

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.