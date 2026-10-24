Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hansa's avatar
Hansa
2d

It is tragically sad, that the American people never felt a threatened urge to protest in number, against the NDAA sections from the House and Senate to merge all of the dimensions of the Israeli and American military, when it was first announced. Now it appears to be too late. In addition to what you have discussed this merger will bring, is the very likely fact that what America has to look forward to, is a complete totalitarian Isrealization of American society: A more brutal ICE, police, more fascist rules, more censorship in the media, universities, and throughout the government, as well as giving total immunity to Israeli aggression from sea to shining sea. I cringe to think that wherever Americans go, they are seen just as the Israelis are--not nice and not wanted. I cringe with tears at what is to come as America loses its sovereignty. America's Founding Fathers are surly grieving from heaven. God Bless America.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture