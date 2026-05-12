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Richard D's avatar
Richard D
21h

It's funded by American taxpayers, most of whom know nothing about what's going on.

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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
9h

To hunt down and prosecute the perpetrators and enablers of these crimes in the same manner Germans Nazis were hunted. That would be a good start toward justice. Israel is a terrorist state it must be treated as such. Regime change is an absolute must.

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