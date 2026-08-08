"Israel’s Attempt Now to Take Over the U.S. Government Completely."

8 August 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

That subject opens the following conversation between four of the best commentators on U.S. international relations (each now in retirement), hosted by one of them the former N.J. Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano. The entire conversation is so informative that I am here presenting a transcription of all of it. (Of course, unlike the original, there will be no interruptions for advertisements, it’s only the complete conversation.) Although the first half of it relates to consequences of Israel’s having already taken over the international relations of the U.S. Government, the second half connects that to many matters that aren’t so directly pertaining to the Middle East. So, the entire conversation presents a good summary of harms that Israel has caused and is causing to the United States. Does Israel have a right to exist? You will be the judge of that. But here is lots of information crucial to know in order to judge this matter rationally from an American standpoint.

“INTEL Roundtable - Weekly Wrap - 7-AUG w/ Larry Johnson, Pepe Escobar, & Scott Ritter”

Judge Napolitano, 7 August 2026

>> Hi everyone, Judge Andrew Napolitano here for judging freedom. [He’s a libertarian. But he is an anti-imperialist one, and this is the reason why he is good on reporting about international relations.] Welcome to this special edition of the intelligence community roundup today with Larry Johnson, Pepe Escobar and Scott Ritter. Larry, Pepe, Scott, thank you very much. All double duty for you guys this week. Thank you so much for uh giving us all this time. There’s a lot for us to talk about particularly with respect to negotiations uh involving uh the strait of Hormuz. But before we get there to a subject matter that I think is of profound importance which has not been on the top of the fold this week but is bubbling up as it sits in the hopper somewhere in the House of Representatives or the Senate. This is the proposal by Senator Tom Cotton endorsed by the White House to merge the IDF and the Pentagon, the Mossad and the CIA in such a way as to share intelligence and military secrets. Scotty, how dangerous is this to American sovereignty and to American security? >> It’s fatal. Uh, look, the United States is the United States of America. We’re a constitutional republic. Um, that’s the only thing we are. We’re we’re not anything other than that. If uh if if we don’t adhere to the Constitution, the values of the Constitution, u we’re no longer the United States of America. We’re not the United States of Israel. Israel is not the 51st state. Israel is a sovereign nation. There needs to be a Chinese wall separating the United States from Israel. But it’s not just this the, you know, the the underlying current uh, you know, the philosophy behind this is somehow American and Israel are the same that they’re just like us. No, Israel has been elevated by the US counter intelligence community as a critical threat. That means Israel is carrying out active espionage against the United States as we speak. Their number one targets are defense industrial targets and our national security. Jonathan Pollard, one of the greatest traitors in American history, you know, has now, you know, taken his parole and and gone to Israel. He compromised the the the greatest secrets we had, the Bible about how we did signals intelligence. Uh he gave that to Israel and then Israel sold it to the Soviet Union to get preferential treatment to get people out [from the USSR and later from Russia]. So Israel sold America’s secrets to the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War. Israel is not the friend of the United States. Israel is an enemy of the United States. If you don’t view Israel as a parasite and America is the host and understand what it means when the parasite attaches itself to the host, then you don’t understand how utterly devastating these this legislation being proposed is. It would be the end of America, the death of America. We have to stop this at all costs. >> Larry, as I understand this, it is not that the intelligence community, which we know is very close to the MOSSAD to begin with, but it has the option to tell the MOSSAD to go take a hike. If this legislation passes, it loses that option. It It’s not it may share, it’s that it must share unless the president of the United States personally intervenes. >> Yeah, I mean it just it surrenders the United States uh to uh is Israeli interests. There’s no other way to look at it. Look, I I think I I think this whole issue it’s let’s call it this will be the 1854 [laughter] moment in the 21st century. In 1854, there were two two parties in the United States, the Whig Party and the Democrat party, the dominant ones. And the Whig Party split up in 1854 over the issue of slavery. And that’s where the Republican party was born. Well, I I think this whole issue of being pro-Zionist or anti-Zionist is the the 21st century equivalent of that. It’s splitting the Republican party. Not even right down the middle. I mean, I had a conversation earlier today. Do you do you remember Mark McCloskey? He and his wife are the in St. Louis. They were standing outside their home with firearms. Okay. He he ran Trump’s campaign in in Pennsylvania. He’s been a diehard Trump supporter. And he was telling me today, he says, “I never thought I’d be in this position, but I cannot tolerate anymore Donald Trump selling our country out to Israel.” Now, when you’re getting someone of, like that, who was that intimately involved with the Trump campaign, that shows that there is this division coming and as Scott correctly noted there, this is uh obscene. We wouldn’t do this with the Brits or any other country. and to give give Israel that kind of special service when it’s responsible for killing American servicemen on the USS Liberty. It’s been responsible for draining our security interest and embroiling us in wars we don’t need to be embroiled in. >> One just brief follow-up question on this Larry from your experience uh in the Central Intelligence Agency. I would think that the five eyes, you know, Great Britain, New Zealand, uh, Australia, Australia, etc., >> Canada, >> Canada, would not want to share certain intel with us if they knew we were compelled to share it with Netanyahu. Am I right? >> Oh, yeah. Well, hell, we don’t share information with them. I mean, with the five eyes, you know, we’ve we’ve had numerous instances where the United States has certain intelligence that we will not even share with our quote closest allies. So, the putting us in bed like this with Israel is just it’s not only a bad precedent, it’s dangerous. >> Uh, Pepe, if um the Omanis and the uh Iranians come to an agreement, and you told me yesterday you thought they [clears throat] were uh close for the sovereign you sovereign use and control of the street of Hormuz and Trump’s blesses it because he’s got to do something to get out of this mess that he’s in, what will Netanyahu and company do >> uh apart from uh killing people which is the only thing that they do? >> Well, this is very very serious uh judge and uh Scott and Larry because this agreement is practically 90% a done deal. It’s between technicians on both sides Oman and Iran. What they are agreeing at is that essentially and this is the the headline version. Everything sailing into the strait of Hormuz is under jurisdiction of the IRGC Navy, the PGSA body that they established and they will have to pay the fees and clearance to the Iranians and everything literally even pigeons whatever sailing out of the street of there are two layers. First one with the Omani authority uh it will be through Omani territorial award. Second one the Iranians as well. So essentially Iranians will control cargo traffic 100% coming in and at least 50% coming out. Can you imagine this signed officially by Tehran and Muscat and being a precondition to possible negotiations coming ahead if the MOU is resuscitated? Can you imagine President Trump and the Trump administration even beginning to accept something like this? If they do, it’s the crystalclear definition of a strategic defeat. >> I want to play a I want to play a clip from Major General Razai who was at one time the head of the IRGC and is now the senior military adviser. Pepe told us, I wasn’t sure who he was of the of the current Ayatollah. This is very profound. Uh and this is yesterday. Chris cut number 10. “The strait of Hormuz will not be opened. No American warship has the right to enter the Persian Gulf. The American presence in the Persian Gulf is the main cause of the insecurity of the last 50 years. Without the US leaving the Persian Gulf and the strait of Hormuz being controlled by the countries of the region themselves, especially us and the country of Oman who are on both sides of this strait, it is impossible for security to be established. The end of the war is also in our hands. We will look at the end of the war when first of all we have received all our damages from America. Secondly, we must reach a 100% guarantee about the future which is not possible without the US leaving the Persian Gulf. Therefore, the second condition is the withdrawal of the US from the Persian Gulf.” Scotty, um, what off-ramp is available for Trump other than just coming home and admitting this was a mistake? >> Well, I think the the key is the strait of Hormuz and um and getting energy flowing through the strait of Hormuz in a consistent predictable manner. This is critical for global um you know the global economy and it’s critical for the American economy. Um, you know, Donald Trump hinted at what the I think could be a possible solution. If you remember early on, he said, “America is going to take control of the strait of Hormuz and we’re going to apply a 20% tariff.” So, the first thing he did is legitimize the concept of a tariff. Um, now with the the deal between Oman and Iran, you know, Oman is going to have a uh a corridor 50% of the outgoing traffic is going to be um controlled by the Omanis. I think there could be a side deal between Trump and the Omanis where America gets a piece of that action and then Donald Trump gets to say that because we’re getting a piece of the action that implies that we have uh American control over the story moves also that we’re part of the guarantee of security. We’re not totally subordinating it to Iran and that gives him a political out and I think that that might be um the the the way out for him. Look, we’ve already withdrawn uh the bulk of our troops from Bahrain. The fifth fleet headquarters is nonfunctional and the American troops in Kuwait are likewise being uh withdrawn. Um if if Donald Trump can say “I have secured the strait of Hormuz I am responsible for securing global uh energy, therefore there’s no longer a need for American military troops in the Middle East. I am the great peacemaker.” That could also provide him an out. As Pepe and um Larry know and you know, judge and your audience knows this is all a smoke screen. We lost the war. But Donald Trump can’t admit that he lost the war. We have to find, he has to find, some way to say “because of me, I’ve made the security of the world safer. I’m the great greatest things sliced bread. Vote for me.” >> Right. [snorts] Um, I want to put up a full screen of the speaker uh of the Iranian parliament showing how the Iranians can mock Trump. I will read this aloud. “Massive attack coming. Wait, never mind. They want to negotiate.” That’s theater diplomacy on loop. Using bullying, broken promises, fake news as leverage is a failed strategy. Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don’t need more theater. Larry, are you surprised the Iranians are speaking so directly and derisively to the president of the United States? >> Oh, heavens no. I love golly buff trolling Trump. It’s a beautiful thing, you know. He he just uh and but he’s he’s not making anything up. I mean, that’s exactly what Trump has done. Look, Trump is under enormous pressure. I’ve learned in the last 24 hours that the intel cell in the CAT, the crisis action team at CENTCOM, it’s been deactivated. So, what that what does that mean? That means the odds that the United States is going to be launching any new military operations against the Iranians is pretty slim because you got to have the intel sell up if for no other reason to tell you about possible targets, tell you about possible threats. Uh so the ops people won’t do it without some of the intel backing. So then we have to step back and say why why has Trump suddenly completely reversed himself? Remember four weeks ago he said every time Iran hits a ship trying to go through the strait, we’ll we’re going to retaliate. We’re going to take out a bridge or we’re going to take out an oil factory or you know something. Well, Iran’s hit four ships at least in the last 5 days. The United States has not responded once. So what’s going on? And I think a critical part of this is the economic damage from the closure of the strait of Hormuz is having a global impact. It’s not isolated to oil. It’s also LNG. It’s helium. It’s sulfur. It’s urea. This was this is indirectly connected. The shutdown of the strait of Hormuz is actually poured gasoline on the economic fire that was consuming Japan where the United States had to inter intervene this week. And so I I think what Trump’s looking at is there’s now there’s a global shortage of diesel and aviation fuel. And with each passing day, that shortage is going to get worse because the United States has drawn down its strategic petroleum reserve about as far as it can go. Same with Japan. They don’t have other alternatives. It’s not like there’s something else out there that can flip a switch and get a replacement. So I I think the the bad news for Trump is what he’s seeing, is that the economic chaos that’s flowing from this continued shutdown of the strait is going to have longlasting effects that they will they’ll go certainly go through the midterm. >> Uh Pepe, can the Omanis give uh Trump a little piece of the action? I don’t mean Trump personally. I’m sure he’d love that. but to to the United States just to give him an out or would the Iranians object to that or would the Iranians even be in a position to object to it? >> Exactly. They will be in the position to object to it because they are supervising this technical negotiation. For instance, they go live for a few days now saying there’s absolutely zero negotiations going on in the United States. The only negotiation going on is the technical negotiation between us and Oman. If we reach an agreement between us, then this agreement will translate or migrate towards a possible uh reenactment of the MOU; by the way, this is what China wants, obviously a full navigation rights for anyone across the strait of Hormuz but at the same time they respect Iranian sovereignty their key ally. Don’t forget the 400 billion 25 year strategic deal between Beijing and Tehran energy infrastructure. So, Iran this channel China, Pakistan, Iran is very very strong because they are totally aligned. They all want the same same uh let’s say free strait of Hormuz but free according to the new rules of the game established during the war. So when Khalibah is saying and what Resai is saying and it’s that you play both uh uh tapes because one is the political voice of the leadership the other one is the military-minded voice and they are basically saying the same thing. This is the new the new rules of the strait over rules are established by us because we inflicted a strategic defeat on the United States. >> Right, Scotty, I want to um wade into uh this issue of how depleted uh American military supplies are. Uh Trump um according to the Washington Post accused Hegseth of not being candid with him. The White House has denied uh the dispute. Trump says we have all the military equipment we need. That can’t possibly be true. >> No, it’s not. Um what we do know is that the uh ammunition allocated for use in the Middle East theater of operations um has it’s it’s gone. They’re they’re down to literally nothing. Uh they have been able to rob Peter to pay Paul. They go to the Pacific. They draw down stocks in the Pacific. They draw down stocks in Europe uh in order to for Hegseth to tell Trump we can sustain this fight for you know x number of days further. But what then Trump is being told by the commander of Pacific theater and the commander of European forces is we no longer have conventional military power capable of deterring or containing or prevailing in any uh conflict with either China over Taiw Taiwan or Russia over the Baltics. Uh you took away all the weapons we have, we’ve got nothing, which means there’s a sort of a universal revolution taking place in the Pentagon saying that we’re out of ammunition. Mr. President, not only, you know, if you continue to fight with the Iranians and drawing down even further, you’re not going to get a different outcome. U you know, you’re there’s no magic formula to change the fact that we lost this war. We don’t have a winning hand, but you’re weakening us across the board. This is a global weakening of American military power. Um, this is why, for instance, the Trump administration is redoing the nuclear posture right now because they have to talk about if we went to war with China tomorrow over Taiwan and we have no conventional munitions, what do we do? And the answer is the early use of tactical nuclear weapons [A HOAX]. Your audience needs to understand that as we speak, the Trump administration is redoing our nuclear posture so that we can use tactical nuclear weapons uh early on in the conflict in in in a larger numbers. Now, this is suicide. At the moment we use it, it goes to general nuclear war. But that’s the only option we have left because Pete Hegseth lied to the president, misled the president, and the president allowed these draw downs to take place until we are not only weak in the Middle East, we’re weak in Europe and in the Pacific as well. >> Before you weigh in on this, Pepe and Larry, here’s uh the president of the United States with another one of his lies. This is yesterday. He claims we have an unlimited supply of whatever we want. Listen to this. Cut number 11. >> Mr. President, on munitions, you uh posted overnight that the US has a massive amount and you denied that there were any shortages. There is a supplemental request for $21 billion to to restock. So, um why is that request still there? If there’s — “Well, because we need more all the time. I need more. Look, we gave tremendous amount to Ukraine. The Biden people did. And they were given free of charge. No, no charge. No charge. Billions, hundreds of billions of dollars. And fortunately, I built up so much during my term. I rebuilt the military and also loaded it up with a lot of stuff. And we have certain types of munitions that are very powerful that we have unlimited, virtual unlimited supply. We have others where it’s a little bit tighter.” I forgot about that part at the end, Larry. Maybe he’s admitting when he says others there’s a little bit tighter. >> Oh yeah. >> That there’s some truth to uh what the Washington Post reported. >> Not only some truth. I mean what Hegseth did is he he blamed it on the Jew Feinberg. He’s No, it’s Feinberg’s fault. The deputy, not mine. So, you know, it’s like passing the buck. Look, I wrote about this on April 3rd at sonar21.com. I described in detail that we were running out of Pack 3 missiles back then. What we now know is that 78% of the weapons, the modern weapons that the Department of Defense relies on produced by our military industrial complex, 78% depend on five rare earth minerals that are supplied only by China. So even if the Congress appropriates $20 trillion and says, “Oh, make as much money as you want, make but make the weapons,” they can’t make them because they don’t have gallium. They don’t have tungsten, you know. So there are these five key elements that are not under our control. They’re under the control of China and they have depleted these weapon systems. And it’s it’s just simple math. This isn’t classified information. But I I I will disagree with my friend Scott that that Hegseth lied to Trump. I bet Trump was told, but Trump just refused to listen because, you know, we saw we saw the commander of EUCOM and and Scott was spot on pointing out how the the you know, PACOM and EUCOM commanders are saying, “Whoa, wait a second. You’re not going to strip us of our tomahawks and our JASSMS and our ATTACMS and our PrSMS, etc. No, no, no, no, no. In fact, the other day, the commander of the European commander for uh for the US forces in Europe, known as EUCOM, uh he he said, “Hey, you’re not going to park the Sixth Fleet off the coast of Israel to provide air defense. I need it back here.” And so this this is a real debate that’s taking place among these senior commanders right now. >> Pepe, are the Iranians aware of how dangerously low America’s military gear and ammunition and supplies has become? >> They are. This is discussed in Iran on TV practically every night. Absolutely. And because they run the clock literally. I had to write a column with running the clock as [laughter] the headline because it was so obvious. They know that all the constraints are exploding simultaneously. Uh depletion of munitions and weapons, the bases being bombed mercilessly for days, including and two bases in Jordan. Uh the depletion of strategic petroleum reserves when the the red line is literally next week mid August according to everybody Goldman Sachs JP Morgan you name it any [laughter]. Uh gold traders uh everybody knows that, and of course the internal domestic pressures of Trump the Iranians are very good readers of the American geopolitical and geoeconomic networks they don’t brag. They study, they spend hours, days studying and they incorporate all this data into the way they tweak their uh decentralized mosaic strategy which is now it’s going uh it’s being upgraded and it’s more offensive. If there are American attacks is going to won the response just like the Yemenis. So uh they are not worried and this sense of self-confidence I think we spoke about that uh before uh in both vectors the political parliament diplomatic vector and the IRGC the different levels of IRGC all the way to he’s much more influential than the actual commander in chief of the RGC See nowadays Vahidi. Rzai is one of the old school guys experienced in the trenches in the Iran Iraq war and these guys lived everything and you know what war is like. So this changes uh completely the the interpretation of what this war is about because there is an experience uh uh level, a religious level, a moral level, a resistance level, a sovereign level, and on top of it doing their homework as military strategists and political strategists as well. So when the American mainstream media say there is a split at the top of the leadership in Iran, no, they have different interpretations but it’s cohesive and the way they look at the chess board is cohesive and they pay attention to let’s say the basis where are the bases 40 million people in the streets during the funeral rights of Ayat and they basically were saying revenge. We don’t want ANY agreement with the United States. So the leadership has to listen to them as well. And at the same time, they need to keep open this very tiny window of opportunity for diplomacy. That’s where Arai comes in. Arai is the global face of Iranian diplomacy. And you know, he’s very well measured. He’s humble. He’s not never aggressive. He always leaves the the opportunity to talk to the American side as long as there is mutual respect. But as you know better than I do, guys, you’re Americans. The empire does not respect the other. The other is supposed to be subjugated >> with the Iranians. That’s not going to play. >> Um Scotty, last topic. Uh will we see a more aggressive Russian military strategy in Ukraine or will we see more of President Putin’s patience? Well, I think you’re going to see a combination of both. I mean, the patience is that Russia will not uh expand this conflict into Europe. Um the aggression is that Russia has closed the door on negotiations and um has taken the gloves off and we’re looking at the uh total destruction of Ukraine as the modern nation state occurring before our very eyes. Uh the Russians have, you know, achieved um you know, a a very uh important posture. They have exhausted Ukraine’s air defense. Ukraine has no viable air defense today. Which means that once Russia identifies a target, Russia will destroy the target. And thanks to Ukrainian stupidity, the target deck is now expanded to include not just purely military targets, but critical uh economic targets that are literally squeezing the life out of Ukraine as we speak. So um uh all you have to do is take a look at the targets that are being struck and the damage being done. Um, you know, the Black Sea has been cut off from Ukraine. They no longer have access to the sea. 60% of their economy is uh is non-existent anymore. Can’t get the market. They can’t get crops out of the field. Um they they can’t generate income. Uh this is the death of Ukraine. We’re watching literally the death of Ukraine. This could have happened uh two, three years ago militarily, but it couldn’t have happened politically. What people have to understand is that Vladimir Putin has been balancing, you know, a very delicate international diplomatic um game. He’s been playing the economic game in Russia uh and courting international investors and he’s been managing the domestic political um you know temperature in Russia. All of the things have been managed to the point that right now it is literally the perfect storm when it comes to being able to apply uh nation killing damage to Ukraine. There’s no nation in the world that can stand up to Russia, but more importantly, there’s no nation in the world that is willing to stand up to Russia because Russia has outmaneuvered every single one of them. Vladimir Putin’s like the guy playing that that rapid chess game against 50 people and he’s winning every single match. >> Wow. Wow. Um Larry, before you respond, here’s um a statement from somebody that none of us really appreciates at all, but occasionally even a stopped clock. Well, twice a day, a stop clock is correct. Here’s Henry Kissinger on Ukraine in 2014. “Far too often the Ukrainian issue is posed as a showdown, whether Ukraine joins the east or the west. But if Ukraine is to survive and thrive, it must not be either side’s outpost against the other. It should function as a bridge between them.” Larry, I think Vladimir Putin would agree with that. >> Yeah. But listen, Henry with he had his faults and you know, you could accuse him of war crimes, but he was a smart strategist, you know, and he was the one that uh that got the uh China open and and started that whole ball rolling. Yeah. Look, the the the Ukrainians made a fatal error with their declaration really 40 days ago to open war against Russia. And as a result of that, Russia has now, as Scott correctly noted, shut down the Black Sea. Odessa, Nicollayev, those two critical ports no longer operating or they they can’t send anything out and not getting anything in. coupled with the repeated strikes of uh uh uh hypersonic missiles, cruise missiles, regular ballistic missiles, drones on key centers, both military, industrial manufacturing uh inside uh uh Kev and other other critical cities. And then on top of that, Russia’s opened up a new front in Chernug. So now they’re operating in seven uh former Oblasts in Chernig Sumi Kharkiv Donetsk Nepor Petros Zaparisia and Keran. So you know with this expanding the military operations they’re stretching the the Ukrainian forces beyond the breaking point. So this is I I think in some respects many are surprised that this is moving as rapidly as it is towards a conclusion. >> Um last question Pepe. What was the Iranian how measured was the Iranian response when the Ukrainians were crazy enough to attack an Iranian vessel? They waited for a while and I think in a matter of hours, one day later, Ukraine said it was a mistake. Can you believe that? They they had never excused themselves for anything. This time they they made an official apology and that’s why nothing happened from Iran. They wanted to confirm first of all that Ukraine was trying to enter the war in the Caspian Sea. If that was the case and considering that the the military shuttle between Russia and um Iran goes uh across the Caspian can be by boat but usually by you know over flying at the Caspian from Astrakan to Bandar Anali and then to the port Iranian port and then to so after the let’s say the formal apology the Iranians start talking to the Russians with their back channels and say, “Look, um, if they enter the war, I’m sure you’re going to take care of them in the Caspian. You don’t need us, right?” And the first Russian response, according to one of our contacts, was, “Yeah, we we don’t even need to call you, so stay cool.” But if they attack your uh assets, that’s a completely different story. But it’s there was a lot of speculation at the time if this was a last desperation card by Ukraine to internationalize their war and actually merge both wars. But these wars are the same. The war against Iran and the war against Russia is the same war of the US against both as a prelude to a war in the future against China. These wars have been the same war from the beginning. >> Wow. Uh, last, uh, thing I want to show you is, uh, Congressman Jason Crow eviscerating the Secretary of Defense, who calls himself the Secretary of War. Cut number 12. “Hegseth, you know, dressed up, sitting at the podium, uh, saying everything’s fine. I mean, that that’s what the man was hired to do, right? He’s he’s incompetent. He’s unserious. He’s a professional liar, but that’s actually the point. He was hired to look good in a suit, stand at a podium and say everything is fine. Uh the problem is is that there is this thing called the real world in reality uh that is pressing down now on the administration and that you can’t engage in a war and a conflict like this in perpetuity without a plan without a supply line without stockpiles which this administration has decided to do without eventually that reality catching up on you or with you. And that’s what’s happening here. Every passing week, we have fewer options. We have fewer off-ramps and fewer things to protect our troops in the region. Fewer options to assert pressure on Iran and fewer off-ramps to end this.” >> Scotty? >> I agree 100%. I mean, uh, we’re getting weaker. Iran’s getting stronger. Understand this. We’re running out of Pac 3 interceptors. We’re running out of Tomahawks. for running out of ATTACNS and uh other long range strike weapons. Iran is actually building more missiles, more drones. Iran is getting stronger. They just unveiled a new category missile, the Rod 3, which has uh you know, ICBM type um you know, capabilities attached to it. Iran is getting stronger, not weaker. Um this war is lost. The longer we wage this war against Iran or the longer we prolong conflict termination, uh, the stronger Iran gets. I mean, the best thing we can do from a national security perspective is end the war today because this is as good as it’s going to get for the United States. Tomorrow is going to be worse. >> Guys, I have to run, but I also have to read what one of the commenters said. “The judge is like OJ. He has the dream team.” [laughter] Thank you, Dream Team. You’re all [laughter] my dear friends and colleagues. Larry Johnson, Pepe Escobar, Scott Ritter, always a pleasure, dear friends. We’ll see all three of you next week.

38 minutes

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.