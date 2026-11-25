24 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://theduran.com/peace-terrifies-the-west-w-jeffrey-sachs/

“Peace Terrifies the West w/ Jeffrey Sachs”

24 November 2026

TRANSCRIPT (I have added links to key sources)

>> ALEX CHRISTOFOROU: All right, Alexander, we are here with the excellent Jeffrey Sachs. Professor Sachs, thank you for joining us on the Duran. I will have a link to your blog and to your articles in the description box down below as well as a pinned comment. We have a lot to to discuss. So, Alexander and Professor Sachs, I pass it off to you. >> ALEXANDER MERCOURIS: Indeed, let us uh let us absolutely move forward because we have from Professor Sachs two I thought absolutely brilliant pieces that he’s written. I I I I’m not sure whether either has been published yet, but the first one is about this topic of the security architecture of Europe. And I’m going to say it was the single most insightful article on this topic that I have read up to now. I mean it it it explained a lot of things to me and I’m sure it will explain an awful lot of be things to viewers generally. And the second is um another article that professor Sachs has written which I’m also not sure whether it’s been published which is about the shock, horror, dismay that we see all across much of the west especially Europe um at the fact that there is now real possibility or at least a discussion about as actually securing and establishing peace. So I would like to discuss both articles. The second article, obviously the product of the meeting in Shenzhen and Professor Sachs, will take us through a lot of that, but let’s start with Professor Sachs article about the security system in Europe and the two different security systems that have existed in Europe basically since the mid 1970s. Can you discuss that? Can you provide us with a summary of that and maybe we can discuss it a little further? >> JEFFREY SACHS: Of course. Terrific and and great to be with both of you. Thank you every day for what you’re doing, which is so important. I think a a good starting point is to uh understand what is a what is a security architecture even mean? Uh we live in a world of nation states. Uh and this is the so-called Westphalian system. Uh in political theory, uh the system that arose in Europe uh starting uh in the 17th century onward, nation states collide with each other, they have conflicting interests they have militaries they can go to war, uh they do look after their own security. There are two basic theories of international relations in a world of nation states. One says that we’re inevitably in a kind of anarchic world. There’s anarchy among the states and this is sometimes called the Hobbesian world, or the realist position. And in that view, states have to prepare for war against other states because it’s a a nasty world of colliding interests and each state has to look after itself in some sense. There’s a second kind of architecture in which uh at a higher level the states realize we’re in uh this kind of mess. Is there something we can do so that we’re not constantly at each other’s throats? And that is some form of cooperative system. And that kind of cooperation is sometimes called a concert of states or a concert of nations. Europe, generally in its 1500 years of history since the fall of the Western Roman Empire, has been in a condition mostly of conflict, uh, and between conflicts and especially after major wars, there have been periods of concert of nations, and after World War II actually both uh possibilities were on the table. But uh as history has shown uh, the concert approach uh has uh proven to be pushed aside by the view of anarchic or Hobbesian realism. Now let me say just to get into that practically for Europe today, the Hobbesian theory has itself two variants. One is a kind of war of all against all. Uh so you have a number of states and they’re each competing with the other states. Uh and any two of them can have a conflict uh with each other and so you have a large number of possible uh conflict areas, uh, every two could have issues between them, or that same architecture could devolve into a balance of power between alliances of nations [such as NATO versus the Warsaw Pact]. So, states group themselves into an alliance structure. And uh perhaps the most famous case of this in uh history uh is not our current circumstances but the famed Peloponnesian wars because that’s the first uh detailed account of the security architecture of a major region. It’s absolutely brilliant. It cannot be more fun to read or to listen to because you have Thucycides the author who worked decades on this. Both he was a participant in the Peloponnesian wars which were wars between two alliances. One led by Sparta and the other led by Athens from the year 431 BC to 404 BC at which point Athens was defeated by Sparta. And then ironically both Athens and Sparta ended up being exhausted and they both more or less disappeared from geopolitical history. They were swallowed up in the next century by uh Philip of Macedon and then Alexander the Great. And uh Athens lives on as a a wonderful place and as a as as an idea uh and as home to most of our uh western philosophy. But as a leader of an empire, it disappeared in 404 BC. So what happened uh in uh that case? I just want to say it very very briefly. Uh the Greek citystates were invaded by the Persians uh in the Persian wars. The the wars that Herodotus the predecessor of Thucycides wrote about in another incomparably fun, interesting, fascinating, wonderful book to read. Uh maybe the first book of history uh in western culture of systematic history. At that point the Greek states were united. Uh they formed a kind of concert to defend themselves against the invading uh Persians. Uh and in fact Sparta and Athens were allies in the most famous battles, the battle of Salamus and the battle of Platea in 480 and 479 BC. And they pushed the Persians away. But after that what devolved was imperial competition mainly Athens became even though quote democratic it was democratic but it became incredibly ambitious and rather obnoxious as democracies often tend to be. uh there’s some conflation just as a digression that democracies are nice and autocracies are nasty but actually in history democracies like Athens uh in the uh fifth century uh BC or Britain in the 19th century or America in the 20th and 21st centuries are among the nastiest most violent militarized uh empires in the world. So don’t think of democracy and nice. Uh one is a form of government, the other is a form of behavior. These are completely different things. In any event, um Athens built an empire and it lorded it over other islands. Uh those islands ran to Sparta to say, “You must defend us against the Athenian imperial impositions.” And eventually Sparta and Athens went to war over uh that period and it was alliances on two sides. Okay. Now come to the current uh age. Uh 1945 uh there had been an alliance of the Soviet Union, the British Empire, the United States. uh in Asia also uh China uh nationalist China to defeat the fascist powers Germany and Japan. And at the end of World War II, uh Franklin Roosevelt had the idea that there should be a continuing concert of powers of the great powers. He called them the four policemen. He and those four powers were those four countries again the United States, the British Empire, uh the Soviet Union and China. And Roosevelt thought that those four great powers should continue with cooperation. And while people uh have been yelling in the last week that the meeting of Trump and President Xi and President Putin is Yalta 2 so-called Yalta which was a conference in Yalta in February early February 1945 was not a divide up the world uh conference at all despite the stupid headlines that are being written now by people who know absolutely no history and don’t even care to look it up on Wikipedia for God’s sake or someplace else. Uh anyway, Yalta was not divide the world into spheres of influence. Yalta was uh Franklin Roosevelt’s belief and attempt that there should be a United Nations led by the four policemen, the four superpowers of what would be the post world war II world and that there could be continued unity of purpose. Roosevelt, in my view, I’ve said it I think on when we’ve been together probably several times, was the greatest American president in history. Uh he was both a u stunningly capable politician, but also a true magnificent statesman and visionary at the same time and a person of unbelievable gifts of dignity. Okay, I’ll I’ll stop the panegyrics right now except to say he was a great man and he believed “I can get along with Uncle Joe Stalin. He also could have gotten along with Mao TseTung. Franklin Roosevelt could get along with just about anybody, and he had the idea that there could be a modus vivendi but um there were not anti-hypertensives [cardiac medications] in 1945 and Roosevelt died of high blood pressure on April 12th 1945 and uh with his death went the vision of a concert of powers because what came was the or Churchillian view that although Churchill had allied with the devil during World War II to defeat Hitler, he was ready to take on the Soviet Union. Uh and that was a British elite view that Soviet Union was a threat because that was traditional British state craft which said we don’t have a concert of power with Russia. If we can avoid it, we try to keep Russia down. And that went back already to the 19th century. And Truman, who was a FDR successor, was a a rather simple man. Uh unfortunately, uh not very talented in my own view, although historians are more generous to him. I’m not a fan. [Truman was suckered by Churchill and Eisenhower into the neoconservative view that the U.S. Government should take over the world, and so Truman on 25 July 1945 started the Cold War for that purpose.] In any event, uh the cold war came because the vision in the US and Britain was that the Soviet Union was implacably expansionist. Uh it was a universal revolutionary movement to overtake the world and uh it therefore needed to be fought and resisted and ultimately defeated. One of the early architects of what became uh the US foreign policy, George Kennan, said something rather different, which is that Stalin will probe, he will push, he will look for weaknesses. Where he finds them, the Soviet Union will expand. But it is a risk-averse country. It is not a flagrantly militarized universal ideological movement to conquer the world [Stalin was committed, as a Marxist, to oppose imperialism]. And so it should be pushed back but we don’t need a militarized relationship vis-a-vis the Soviet Union. Well, everybody knows how the cold war went. Of course, the world divided into two camps. The two camps armed up. There was a nuclear arms race. We came within uh literally one second of nuclear war in October 1962. The nuclear tipped torpedo was actually in the bay of a disabled Soviet submarine. The captain had given the order to launch and that order was overruled by a political superior who happened to be on that submarine in the Caribbean during the Cuban missile crisis and the world survived as a result of that. The US doctrine at the time was that if that nuclear tip torpedo had in fact been fired, the US was going to unleash its full nuclear arsenal on the Soviet Union, the so-called satellite states of Eastern Europe and China. Uh, and the estimates at the time were 700 million dead, but we now know because of the physics of the Earth’s climate, probably humanity would have been wiped out entirely by what happened. Well, the Cold War ended. I won’t go through every every twist and turn of that except to say I watched that close up. I even participated uh in in an active way in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992. I was an adviser to the Polish government in its uh quite a dramatic turn to democracy and uh to economic opening to Europe. I became an adviser to President Yeltsen. I was there even before that and excuse me an adviser to President Gorbachev then to President Yeltsen to President Kuchma of Ukraine. Let me say this. What Gorbachev wanted without question because he said it every day for years and he meant it was to return to a kind of concert of Europe in which the Soviet Union uh what was then the European community, the United States, NATO would actually cooperate. NATO could have all gone away because in 1991 Gorbachov unilaterally disbanded the Soviet military alliance disbanded it that was the Warsaw pact and said okay we’re done we don’t we don’t want to have an alliance against you and the right answer to that in game theoretic terms if I may say was that the United States should have said okay NATO is disbanded both sides stand down. We aim for the cooperative concert approach. But the United States being a wannabe hegemon said, “Look, our enemy has backed down now we can go in for [snorts] the final triumph.” And so instead of a concert of Europe emerging, instead what emerged was an expansionist US military alliance under NATO as the brand name. But basically this was an expansion of the US military presence across central Europe then eastern Europe with the intention to go all the way to Russia’s border with Ukraine and in fact to go all the way to the South Caucuses with membership of Georgia which is not only not a North Atlantic state though NATO is supposedly a North Atlantic alliance it’s not even a European state it’s an Asian state south of the crest of the Grand Caucus’ mountain range. Well, that was the American idea. Hell no to a concert of nations. We’re going to have an alliance. It will pit the world’s most powerful alliance, the irresistible superpower, the United States, against a very weak at best Russian alliance of Russia, Belarus, maybe some Central Asian countries, but basically the US will have full sway to do what it wants. Now alongside that there had been the attempt even during the cold war to construct more of a concert because there were leaders in Western Europe. Even that sounds like a contradiction in terms leaders in Western Europe. We don’t have them anymore. But we did have them then. people like Willy Brandt who thought for themselves who didn’t go ask the US for permission and Willy Brandt said we need to return to cooperation in Europe so-called oest-politique and the Soviet Union actually if you read the record was appealing for that kind of relationship even from 1945 5 onward. I would say of course it’s the western historiography to claim that the cold war was all the Soviet fault. Look at the brutality. Look at the crackdown on Soviet satellites in Eastern Europe. That part is true. But the reason in my view that it occurred was that the West absolutely rejected any architecture that recognized the Soviet Union’s absolutely real security concerns after just having lost 27 million citizens to Hitler. And this was that uh complete disdain for Russia’s security interests in my view is what led to the cold war. not the implacable expansionism of uh Soviet communism, but rather the western complete disdain to this day, by the way, for any security concern of a country that has borne the brunt repeatedly of invasions from the West, whether it is Napoleon, whether it is World War I, whether it is World War II, were unwilling to see that Russia has any legitimate security concerns at all. And by the way, just before we got on, I was writing with a correspondent from Germany who was saying, you know, Mr. Sachs, you’re so wrong. You’re a hopeless Putin apologist. You don’t understand. And you cannot get any attention to the double standards, triple standards, quadruple standards in Europe out of this that Russia was attacked repeatedly from the west by imperial powers. Anyway to come back to this during the cold war with the oest politique there emerged in 1975 a rather remarkable outcome called the Helsinki final act which was an attempt even at the height of the cold war not quite the height the height was in the 1960s this was already the period of dant so it was a a calming down of the highest tensions to have a creation of a new European security architecture more based on concert. Now during the cold war it could not really be a concert of nations but it could be something that was more cooperative and the Helsinki final act in 1975 said that all of Europe 47 countries now uh but then the Soviet Union and its countries of central and eastern Europe and the European community what would become the European Union that they would cooperate on a common set of standards of state craft and human rights and this beca and arms control and that was adopted in 1975. So when Gorbachev came to power and made the offer of a common European home based on a concert rather than on alliances uh militarized and pointing their nuclear arsenals at each other that Helsinki final act moved forward. It had created something called the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, the CSCE. And in the late 1980s that was turned into a new set of treaties starting with the Treaty of Paris, a charter for Europe in 1990 and then another agreement in 1994 in Budapest that established an organization for security and cooperation in Europe in 1995. And that had as its core the idea of a concert of nations under the rubric indivisible security. The idea is very clear. It said countries can choose their security arrangements but they cannot choose them at the expense of other countries. This is the key. In other words, in my view, and it’s the view of the Russian government, which I whole wholeheartedly agree with, you cannot choose to become NATO, a NATO country on Russia’s border, because NATO is a US military alliance of a rather aggressive, wannabe, hegemonic state that is in perpetual war that has a secret apparatus. apparatus, not so secret, but yes, a a secret deniable apparatus of the CIA operating all over the world to overthrow governments and that that is not a friendly operation on your own border. And so indivisible security in my view means that Ukraine might want to be a member of NATO, but that’s not consistent with indivisible security in Europe. And it also means that for the United States or Germany or Britain, if they had any honesty about them, which it they don’t admittedly, but if they did, they would say whatever Ukraine wants, we’re not going to put our military arsenal on the border of Russia because that is a direct threat to Russia. And it is one and by the way by design because the intents were to weaken Russia as explained by the US strategists like Zbygniew Brzezinski. And the US would never allow a Russian military base on Mexican soil or Canadian soil. And when uh they tried in Cuba in 1962, the world nearly came to an end. So there were always two architectures that were proceeding by treaty even completely contradictory. There’s a NATO architecture which is a US hegemonic architecture. It’s not a defensive architecture. It is to put the American military on every space on the board. And where the military is, the CIA is. Where the CIA is, that means the attempt at regime control, that you overthrow governments, that you meddle in elections, that you create coups. This is American foreign policy. It’s you can read shelf loads of books about it. But it’s all very clear. The alternative architecture is that there would be a true concert of nations, even an organization, the organization for security and cooperation in Europe, which means that there would be regular meetings, that there would be consultations, that there would be no attempt to build one country’s security at the expense of another country, that there would not be a new iron curtain, albeit one moved 1,000 kilometers to the east after 1989 to exclude Russia on the other side. In other words, that Europe would not be divided once again. And the point of my article which which I have posted and I’ll make sure you have the links as well is simply to say we actually have two security architectures. They are contradictory. one is ill-mannered, aggressive, basically reflecting America’s quite deep-seated hegemonic aspirations, which go back to the time when America was a few tiny colonies hugging the east coast of the Atlantic. They thought they were the new Israel and that they were the chosen uh people that were going to expand. Then they had the continental manifest destiny. Then once the continent was under American control, they immediately contrived to make an international empire in 1898 with the war on Spain and on and on and on. And NATO enlargement is a major part of that, but it’s part of a broader archipelago unique to world history. The United States has military bases in 80 countries around the world. There has never been anything like that. It even surpasses the British hegemonic rule which was the true 19th century hegemon uh in in the world. The largest empire ever created was was the British Empire. The American Empire is even larger but it’s informal. Uh it is not by rule of territory. uh it’s by de facto what I call regime control which is you don’t get to choose your own government without uh having it vulnerable to US machinations uh election interference color revolutions coups uh like in Maidan on February 22nd 2014 and so forth. Now finally uh Alexander and Alex uh Russia has been saying we need indivisible security since uh the Helsinki final act. I would say since 1945 and it’s been saying it insistently since the early days of 1990. This is not new. It’s not ex-post rationalization. It’s been Russia’s core idea about security architecture which is they have open flat planes to the west which open them to invasion from Europe. They have suffered that for many centuries. They would rather have a demilitarized concert of nations than to always be on the alert of war against uh Western Europe and uh it’s its overseeing state since 1945, the United States. So when Russia has been saying in the context of the Ukraine war, we need a new European security architecture, you and I know they’ve been saying that from the first day. This was the whole point of the proposals that Putin put on the table uh in uh uh December 19 uh 2021 uh for a new security arrangement. This isn’t some gimmick for for stalling negotiations or trying to pile on uh some uh aims out of this war. This has been the basis of ending the Ukraine war from the start. It was typical after the meeting that just took place in Abu Dhabi. uh a British official said uh in the quintessential manner of the British Empire uh again I I do call it the phantom empire syndrome said we already have a a uh security architecture and it works just fine it works for the Russians and um yes this is the uh the meme in Europe right Now, it’s always hard to know. Are they as stupid as they sound? Are they as nasty and mean-spirited? Is it purely a narrative game? Do they know better? They’re so consistently wrong in this that it’s really hard to know. There may just actually be a complete blindness, but I’m inclined to believe that they know what they’re doing and that they are willfully leading Europe to destruction rather than uh naively doing so. So that’s uh what I mean by the two architectures. (32:22)

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.