Jeffrey Sachs on How the Neocons Have Destroyed U.S. Global Dominance

17 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On November 15th and 16th Jeffrey Sachs gave two lectures on how the U.S. Government’s obsession to dominate the whole world is instead isolating the U.S. globally, and driving even America’s allies to consider breaking away. Here is, first, on the 16th, the impacts upon the U.S. versus Russia, China, and Iran; then on the 15th, the impacts causing Japan to face the choice to either continue with the U.S. as it now is doing, or else break away from it and become instead allied with China, which has been its main trading-partner:

“A New Tech Cold War: Russia, China, Brazil Break Free from Silicon Valley !! Prof . Jeffrey Sachs”

16 November 2025

Russia may be preparing to end US

digital hegemony on its territory.

Welcome ladies and gentlemen. Join me

today. For more than two decades, the

United States maintained not only

military preeminence but also a sweeping

form of digital hegemony built through

Silicon Valley platforms that encircled

0:20

the globe. Google mapped uh the world’s

information. Apple defined the global

hardware standard. Android became the

operating system of entire continents.

Samsung deeply integrated with USIsraeli

supply chains dominated consumer

0:40

electronics in emerging markets. This

ecosystem formed a what could be called

the American digital order. A system of

influence that was subtler than

traditional geopolitics but far more

pervasive. That era is now visibly

fracturing. Russia’s preparations to

shut down Google, Android, Apple, and

Samsung, framed openly as counter

measures against espionage threats from

the United States and Israel, signal the

latest and most dramatic step in a

broader trend. The global revolt against

US centric technology. What began as

quiet discomfort in China has expanded

to skepticism in Brazil, India, Turkey,

the Middle East, and now Russia. The

discontent is not ideological but

structural. States increasingly

understand that dependence on American

digital platforms exposes them to

unpredictable political pressure, data

extraction, and asymmetric surveillance

capacity. This shift is not accidental.

It emerges from years of accumulating

distrust. Edward Snowden’s 2013

revelations exposed how deeply US

intelligence agencies were embedded

within global telecom networks, cloud

services, and consumer devices. Later

disclosures about uh Israel’s Pegasus

spyw wear further convinced governments

that western technology giants were

vulnerable to exploitation or were

complicit partners. For many states,

this was a turning point, the

realization that commercial technology

could serve as a dualuse mechanism for

covert political manipulation.

The result is a growing perception that

American tech firms are not neutral

global utilities, but strategic

extensions of US power actors that can

be weaponized during geopolitical

crisis, the removal of apps in response

to sanctions, the cut off of cloud

access for blacklisted countries, the

manipulation of app stores, and the

politicization of content moderation all

reinforce the view that US digital

platforms function within Washington’s

foreign policy orbit. For nations

seeking autonomy, this dependence is no

longer acceptable. Russia’s shift

therefore represents something larger

than a national security response. It is

it is part of a worldwide movement

toward digital non-alignment. The

emergence of parallel sovereign

technological ecosystems.

China has built an entire great digital

wall, Huawei, Harmony OS, WeChat Pay,

Alicloud and proprietary chip supply

chains. India is experimenting with bar

OS and local payment interfaces.

Brazil is redesigning its digital

governance architecture. Even US allies

such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and

France now openly discuss the need for

strategic technological independence.

The political logic is clear. In an era

where data is power, no nation wants to

live under the shadow of a foreign

surveillance apparatus. Russia, China,

and Brazil are not rejecting American

technology because it is inferior, but

because it is too powerful, too

intrusive, and too politically entangled

with Washington’s strategic agenda. We

are witnessing the end of an era in

which American platforms were treated as

benign global infrastructure. They are

now viewed through the lens of national

security, geopolitical competition, and

strategic vulnerability. And the

consequences of this shift will

reverberate across the global digital

landscape for decades to come. Russia’s

decision to prepare the shutdown of

Google, Android, Apple, and Samsung is

not a reaction born from paranoia, or an

impulsive geopolitical gesture. It is

the culmination of a strategic doctrine

forged through a decade of confrontation

with the West, one in which digital

sovereignty has become as essential as

territorial security or energy

independence. To understand the

political logic behind Moscow’s move, we

must see it through the prism of three

intertwined motives. Sovereignty,

retaliation, and long-term systemic

redesign. First, sovereignty. Since the

early 2010 seconds, Russia has grown

increasingly skeptical of foreign

controlled digital infrastructure. The

Snowden disclosures devastated Moscow’s

trust in American telecommunications and

cloud services. The subsequent

integration of Israeli and US

intelligence linked software into

consumer electronics, sometimes embedded

at the firmware level, reinforced the

belief that American tech is inseparable

from American power. From Russia’s

perspective, any device running Google

services or Apple’s proprietary OS is in

effect a potential listening post.

Whether such fears are exaggerated is

irrelevant politically. What matters is

the perception that western platforms

can be activated or weaponized during

moments of crisis for a country engaged

in open geopolitical conflict with the

United States tolerating such

vulnerabilities would be strategically

irresponsible. Second retaliation.

Russia has been subjected to some of the

most sweeping technological sanctions in

modern history. American companies have

cut software updates, halted cloud

services, and banned access to app

stores. US allies have blocked chip

exports. These actions demonstrated to

Moscow how easily Washington can turn

technological integration into a

political weapon. Thus, Russia’s move is

also a symmetric response. If the West

uses technology for coercion, Russia

will build systems immune to that

leverage. Banning US and US aligned

devices is in this sense a mirror

strategy, one that seeks to deprive

Washington of consumer market influence

while strengthening Russia’s domestic

digital base. Third, systemic redesign.

Russia is not merely uh removing foreign

technology. It is attempting to build a

new digital architecture.

This includes developing Aurora OS to

replace Android, expanding Yandex as the

dominant search and cloud platform,

accelerating domestic semiconductor

programs despite sanctions, localizing

payments and fintech systems,

integrating digital sovereignty into the

Eurasian Economic Union. This ecosystem

building effort signals something

profound. Russia is preparing for a

world where global technological

integration collapses, replaced by

regional digital blocks. Politically,

the message is unmistakable. Russia

believes that dependence on western

digital infrastructure is incompatible

with national survival as long as US

foreign policy remains confrontational.

Moscow wants to demonstrate that a

significant power can break free from

Silicon Valley, encouraging other

nations to consider similar paths. In

that sense, Russia’s decision carries an

ideological dimension, a vision of a

multipolar digital world where the

United States no longer dictates the

terms of connectivity, data flows, or

technological norms. For Washington, the

implications are troubling. A precedent

has been set. If Russia succeeds in

replacing Apple, Google, and Samsung,

the myth of the indispensable American

tech ecosystem will be shattered. And

once one significant power exits the

system, others may follow. For much of

the early 21st century, analysts spoke

of American technology as if it were an

immutable law of nature, an inevitable

global standard that no nation could

replace or resist. Google, Apple,

Android, and the broader Silicon Valley

ecosystem were treated not merely as

corporate actors, but as pillars of a

globalized world built around US norms,

US data channels and US corporate

governance. This dominance created a

powerful illusion that technological

supremacy was self- sustaining,

insulated from politics. But today, that

illusion is collapsing. The United

States remains innovative, but its

global control is steadily eroding.

Russia’s dramatic break from Google and

Apple is not the cause of this decline,

but a prominent symptom of it. The

fragmentation began slowly with China’s

digital sovereign model and has now

accelerated into a global trend that

threatens the very core of America’s

technological empire. To understand the

scope of this decline, we must examine

the structural pillars of US tech

dominance and how each has weakened.

One, global market access now fractured

a decade ago. US tech giants operated

nearly everywhere, capturing billions of

users. Today, China is closed. Russia is

uh decoupling. Iran has banned or

heavily restricted Western platforms.

India and Brazil are building local

alternatives and sovereign digital

rules. Gulf states are increasingly

adopting Chinese cloud and surveillance

systems. The world’s largest and fastest

growing markets now operate outside or

at the margins of US tech influence.

This fragmentation directly undermines

Silicon Valley’s ability to set global

norms. Two, operating system dominance

no longer unchallenged. Android and iOS

once held near total control. That

control has been broken. China’s Harmony

OS has surpassed 100 million users and

is expanding abroad. Russia’s Aurora OS

is gaining state backing as a national

standard. India’s bar OS aims to reduce

dependency on foreign systems. Several

Azion states are pursuing their own

secure OS initiatives. The belief that

the world would forever revolve around

Google Play and Apple’s App Store is no

longer credible. Three, cloud monopoly

rapidly weakening. US domination of

cloud computing, AWS, Google Cloud,

Microsoft Azure was a cornerstone of

surveillance, data access and

geopolitical leverage. But now China has

Alibaba cloud and Huawei cloud both of

which are expanding globally. Russia is

building national cloud sovereignty. The

EU is developing Gaia X to escape US and

Chinese control. Saudi Arabia, the UAE

and Turkey are constructing sovereign

cloud regions. The world is moving from

a unipolar cloud system to a multi-olar

cloud constellation. Four AI leadership

being challenged head-on. The US still

leads in foundational AI models, but

China has closed the gap in applied AI

across surveillance, industrial

automation, fintech, drones, and

logistics. For many governments outside

the West, Chinese AI tools are more

affordable, more exportable, and free

from US political constraints. Five,

payments and financial control no longer

guaranteed app store fees, Visa,

Mastercard networks, and US controlled

digital payment infrastructure long gave

Washington extraordinary leverage. Now,

India’s UPI is becoming a global

standard. China’s digital yuan offers a

parallel financial architecture.

Russia’s MIR card and domestic payment

rails operate independently. The fusion

of payments and geopolitics is

weakening, undermining a central

instrument of US influence. The

weakening of US tech supremacy is not

just a market shift. It is a

geopolitical reset. States increasingly

view American technology as a liability,

too politicized, too dominant, too

vulnerable to weaponization. The more

Washington uses sanctions and digital

control mechanisms, the faster nations

move to build alternatives, the irony is

evident. US attempts to maintain

techgemony have accelerated its

fragmentation. For decades, the United

States maintained extraordinary global

influence, not through force, but

through the everyday tools people

carried in their pockets. An iPhone in

14:04

——

“Japan’s Biggest Mistake? Beijing Issues a Threat the World Can’t Ignore—Prof. Sachs”

15 November 2025

Right now, Japan and China uh are entering the most dangerous moment in

Asia since the Cold War. Yet, almost nobody is paying attention. Beijing has

issued a warning that uh if ignored could push two nuclearbacked powers

toward conflict with global consequences. Stay with me because understanding this

crisis is not optional. Our peace, our economy, and the future of Asia depend

on what happens next. China responds harshly to Japan for actions related to

Taiwan. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Join me today. Prime Minister Takisai’s

rise to power marks a turning point in Japan’s postcold war foreign policy. For decades, uh, Tokyo sought to balance

realism and restraint, threading a delicate line between economic

interdependence with China and strategic dependence on the United States. That

dual track strategy engagement with Beijing alongside quiet alignment with Washington was the foundation of

Japanese diplomacy from the late 1,00 uh 992ns through the early 2020s.

But the Takayichi government represents the moment when this balancing act

became untenable. Japan today stands at a strategic crossroads confronted by uh

a more assertive uh China uh a rapidly shifting uh Indo-Pacific order uh and a

domestic political landscape that increasingly favors uh hardline

approaches. Takayichi is not simply another uh conservative

prime minister. uh she is the political expression of uh a more profound shift

within Japanese society and its policymaking elite. There is a a growing

belief that the post-war pacifist compact has reached the limits of its

usefulness uh and that Japan must act with greater clarity uh and uh

capability in defending its regional interests. Uh the the geopolitical

context amplifies this transformation. China’s military posture around Taiwan

and the East China Sea has intensified year after year, gradually eroding uh

the assumptions on which earlier Japanese governments built their China

policy, air naval incursions near the Skaku Islands, increasingly

sophisticated PLA military exercises, and Beijing’s deepening strategic

partnership with Russia have collectively reshaped Tokyo’s threat. perceptions for many in Japan’s security

establishment. Uh the question is no longer whether China will challenge the

regional order uh but how prepared Japan must be when it does. Uh this uh tension

reached a new peak in November 2025 when the Chinese foreign ministry uh warned

that uh any Japanese involvement in a Taiwan conflict uh would be treated as

aggression uh and met with decisive retaliation. Uh the uh message was uh

unmistakably direct and uh unusually confrontational, marking one of the most

severe uh warnings Beijing has issued to Tokyo in decades for the Takahi

government. This confirmed what they had long believed diplomacy without credible

deterrence would invite more pressure, not less. From Tokyo’s perspective, the

Taiwan issue is not merely a matter of solidarity with democratic partners. It

is a tangible national security concern. Japan’s southwestern islands stretching

from uh Kyushu to Okinawa sit uncomfortably close to the Taiwan

Strait. In Japanese strategic thinking, uh, a Chinese takeover of Taiwan could

fundamentally uh, alter the military balance in the Western Pacific. Uh, enabling Beijing to

project power deep into Japanese territory and maritime lanes. uh this

would place Japan in a precarious position dependent on the United States

at a moment when American strategic bandwidth uh is uh increasingly

stretched across Europe and the Middle East. Uh the Takahayichi government stance therefore emerges not from

ideology alone but from a structural reading of uh the international

environment. Japan sees itself as compelled by geography uh history and

shifting power balances to adopt a more explicit posture of deterrence. The

question is not why Takahi is hard on China uh but why earlier leaders believe

Japan could afford not to be as this report unfolds. uh we examine not only

Tokyo’s motivations but also Beijing’s potential reactions reactions uh uh that

uh could either stabilize or further destabilize an already fragile uh

Indo-Pacific order to understand why Prime Minister Takan has embraced one of

the toughest China policies in modern Japanese history. It is essential to see

the structural forces beneath her political ascent. Her posture is not

simply a matter of ideology or personal conviction. It reflects the convergence

of national anxieties, economic recalibration and strategic realities

that have accumulated over nearly two decades. The first driver is a profound

transformation inside Japan’s political class. The long dominance of pragmatic

conservatives, uh, leaders who valued economic ties with China and prioritize

stability has started to erode. a newer generation of policy makers shaped by

repeated crises in the East China Sea uh and disillusioned by uh China’s

assertiveness has taken the stage in this context. Taki is not an anomaly but

the embodiment of an emerging consensus among uh national security thinkers. Uh

Japan must move past its post-war constraints. Takahi’s political base

believes the pacifist framework that once kept Japan stable now leaves it vulnerable. In their view, uh, China’s

rise has rendered ambiguity dangerous.

Hesitation only encourages coercion. This doctrinal shift toward proactive

deterrence is the core of Taki’s foreign policy philosophy. The second driver is

Japan’s fear of strategic encirclement. China’s uh military growth combined with

its assertive behavior near the Skaku Islands has fundamentally altered uh

Tokyo’s uh threat calculus. Uh the PLA Navy now conducts regular operations in

waters Japan considers vital to its national defense. Meanwhile, uh Joint

Russia China patrols in the Sea of Japan add a second northern layer of pressure.

What used to be abstract concerns are now weekly operational realities. Uh

Japanese uh defense planners increasingly argue that China’s long-term aim is to push the US out of

East Asia and establish a hierarchical regional order. If Washington’s

influence weakens Japan, geographically exposed and demographically aging would

be left to manage China’s power primarily on its own. uh thus uh taking

a more rigid stance is not seen as aggression but as preemptive self-preservation.

Uh the third driver is Taiwan centrality in Japan’s strategic thinking. The

Taiwan Strait is no longer viewed merely as a flash point. It is perceived as the

fulcrum upon which Japan’s own security hinges. If Taiwan were to fall under

Chinese control, Beijing would uh have military access to the open Pacific and

direct proximity to Okinawa. Uh this would undermine Japan’s maritime defense

uh disrupt its shipping routes and weaken the US Japan alliance. Hence uh

Japan sees Taiwan not through uh ideological lenses but through a complex

calculus of survival. Uh the fourth driver is Japan’s deliberate uh economic

hedging against China. Uh over the last decade major Japanese firms have

diversified supply chains to Southeast Asia, India uh and the US. the uh

semiconductor sector uh especially Japan’s role uh in advanced lithography

and uh advanced materials has become strategically intertwined with western

efforts to slow China’s technological ascent. This diversification gives Tokyo

more diplomatic freedom, reducing the fear of economic retaliation.

Finally, US strategic expectations play a substantial role. Washington wants

Japan to assume greater responsibility in regional security, especially as the

US faces simultaneous challenges in Europe and the Middle East. Takichi’s

government aligns closely with this American vision uh making Japan a

central pillar of the Indo-Pacific deterrence architecture. Taken together,

these factors explain why Takayichi’s China policy is not a departure from

Japanese interests. It is their logical, if assertive evolution. China views

Japan’s newly assertive foreign policy through a lens shaped by history,

nationalism, and strategic competition. From Beijing’s perspective, uh, Takiichi

Sai’s hardline approach is not merely a policy shift, but a structural challenge

to China’s regional aspirations and to the narrative that China is the rightful

central power of East Asia. Uh, understanding how China interprets

Japan’s posture uh is essential for grasping why Beijing’s rhetoric has

grown so sharp and why escalation risks are rising. First, Beijing sees Japan’s

pivot as a deliberate alignment with the US containment strategy. Chinese

analysts routinely argue that Washington’s Indo-Pacific framework depends on reviving Japan as a frontline

military actor. Uh in their view, uh Tokyo’s support for Taiwan, uh its

increased defense spending uh and its willingness to host new American missile systems all serve a singular purpose. uh

maintaining uh US primacy and uh constraining uh China’s uh influence to

uh Beijing uh Takiichi’s uh policies are not merely independent Japanese

decisions. They are interpreted as part of a larger US orchestrated architecture

designed to hinder China’s reunification with Taiwan and limit its maritime

access to the Pacific. Second, China views Japan’s growing involvement in

Taiwan as an existential challenge. Taiwan is not a peripheral issue for

Beijing. It is the central axis of its national identity, political legitimacy

and long-term strategic vision. Any foreign involvement in the Taiwan

question is treated as interference in China’s internal affairs and Japanese

involvement is especially sensitive. uh China’s November 2025

warning that Japanese intervention would be treated as aggression and met with

decisive retaliation is not simply diplomatic bluster. It reflects

Beijing’s deep fear that a militarily capable US aligned Japan could derail

its timeline for reunification. Japan’s strategic geography only

amplifies this concern. From the PLA’s viewpoint, Japanese bases in Okinawa and

Kyushu could play a decisive role in any Taiwan conflict uh offering airspace uh

logistical support uh and anti-ship capabilities that could block or slow uh

a Chinese invasion. Third, Beijing activates historical narratives because

they remain politically potent. Uh, China’s political leadership frequently

invokes Japan’s wartime history, framing contemporary Japanese military expansion

as a return to militarism. This narrative is not merely retrospective

propaganda. It is a powerful tool that uh reinforces domestic legitimacy,

mobilizes nationalist sentiment, and justifies a more rigid uh stance toward

Tokyo. By accusing Japan of uh failing to reflect on historical crimes, Beijing

taps into deeply embedded societal memories, strengthening its political

position at home while discrediting Japan internationally. Fourth, uh China perceives an emerging

integrated security network among the US, Japan uh and Taiwan. this uh triad

uh economic, technological and military is seen in Beijing as a direct challenge

to China’s long-term ambitions. uh the cooperation on semiconductors, joint

military exercises, ballistic missile integration uh and Japan’s

reinterpretation of uh collective self-defense all point to uh a

coordinated strategy to Chinese strategists. This network threatens to

box China into the South China Sea and limit its access to the broader Pacific.

Finally, uh domestic political dynamics shape China’s interpretation. Uh the

Chinese leadership cannot appear passive in the face of Japanese assertiveness

without risking nationalist backlash. Standing firm against Japan is

politically advantageous and symbolically necessary amid slowing economic growth, rising public

discontent and heightened uh nationalism. Uh in some Beijing views,

Japan’s new posture uh not as a defensive adjustment but as a strategic

challenge uh aimed at containing its rise. This perception will shape how

China responds. Sometimes forcefully, sometimes asymmetrically as Japan

continues to harden its stance. If Japan under Taki Sai continues its assertive

trajectory, strengthening military ties with the United States, uh, openly

supporting Taiwan and expanding its defense capabilities, China is unlikely

to remain a passive observer. Beijing’s response will be calibrated rather than

reckless, guided by a dual logic. Apply pressure to deter Japan while avoiding

steps that could trigger uncontrollable conflict with the US. Understanding

these likely responses is essential to mapping the future of East Asian security. at one intensified military

signaling in the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait. The most uh immediate and

visible response will be in the military domain. China will escalate air and

naval operations near the Skaku Islands, increasing the frequency uh and

complexity of incursions into Japan’s air defense identification zone.

SUPPLEMENT:

The best analysis I’ve seen of the U.S. November 3rd election results is Robert Barnes’s

.

It analyzes domestic American politics in basically the same way that Sachs, in those two lectures, analyzed international American policies.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.