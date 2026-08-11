10 August 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

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Netanyahu is one of the great disasters of politics of the last 30 years. He’s done what Trump actually said about him a few weeks ago, which is uh everybody hates you. Uh and Trump told Netanyahu everybody hates Israel. That’s pretty accurate. Uh, Israel

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behaves despicably. Uh, it’s the worst of the worst around the world. Netanyahu is a thug leading a thuggish regime that uh has multiple arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court, which of course the United States then sanctions the court rather than

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respecting the fact that Israel is led by genocide, people who commit genocide with our complete complicity. Will Netanyahu finally fall? Yeah, probably. Will the replacement be any better? It doesn’t look like it. I don’t hear anything in Israeli politics that says,

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“Hey, we shouldn’t commit genocide. Hey, there are 8 million Palestinian people. We should live together in peace with them. Hey, maybe it isn’t the right idea to go assassinate the leader of Iran. No, I I don’t hear a word like that anywhere, uh nor do I hear anything uh

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much in Washington either about, I mean we have opposition in Washington to some of this so I don’t want to denigrate people who are speaking out, but basically the war machine continues in the United States because it has been true for decades, our politics are

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controlled by the militaryindustrial complex. The presidents come and go, but the underlying idea that we need to feed the war machine so that America can kick the ass of any country in the world and thereby enrich, and I should have emphasized this, the ultimate goal is

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the enrichment of Wall Street, the enrichment of big oil, the enrichment of Silicon Valley, the enrichment of our billionaire class. It’s pretty straightforward and pretty basic, but the point is it’s so deep-seated that uh you know, we had Jean Shaheen, the uh Democratic Party

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senator from uh New Hampshire. I I saw a clip. I I hope I’m not misquoting her, but she was complaining that Zelensky fired particular defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov. First of all, what is an American senator uh doing intervening in the choice of the defense minister? Well, it’s obvious, she

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sits on the armed services committee. She’s deeply funded by the militaryindustrial complex. That’s American corruption up the wazoo. And that’s how this whole system works. It’s just too big a business. And Wall Street depends on these prerogatives. Big oil depends on

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these prerogatives. The military industry itself depends on these prerogatives. Silicon Valley and its financial bubble that it is living on depends on the image of America being able to take on anybody and defeat anybody. And it’s a complete hubristic

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uh delusion that we’re living in right now. And it just gets more and more murderous and more and more dangerous because it’s so mistaken and wrongheaded. And maybe I’ll stop the uh the rant by just saying none of these wars has any deep reason. None of them

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involves American security in the least. None of them uh is uh impervious to solution through straightforward diplomacy. We don’t want peace or Washington doesn’t want peace. It wants dominance that it can’t have, but it could have peace and the American people

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could have security and we could actually save some trillions of dollars that we have squandered and continue to waste if we had just a modicum of understanding and transparency and accountability of our rogue government.

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…

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The name of the game in Washington is we’re number one. The military-industrial complex will be fed fully gluttonously to the maximum extent to keep that dominant power, that primacy and will fight anyone, will subvert any government, will use any geopolitical pivot to do that.

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MY COMMENT:

Jeffrey Sachs just described, accurately, an evil Government — a Government that isn’t only destroying its own nation but many others — and has been doing it increasingly after the Soviet Union ended and U.S. President George Herbert Walker Bush secretly said in 1990 “We have weird thinking in our Congress today, ideas like this peace dividend. We can’t do that in these uncertain times” — the very time when at last the U.S. had NO ENEMY. And, since that time, the number of America’s military invasions skyrocketed and has never let up. The U.S. and Israel are the two most Hitlerite Governments in the world after Hitler’s own. (He lost the physical war, but time has proven that he won the ideological war, the central idea of which is that ‘our’ nation must come to rule the entire world.) A Government like this needs to be ended. It harms the entire world.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.