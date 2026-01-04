Jeffrey Sachs: The U.S. is now nothing but a lawless, rogue, dictatorship.
3 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
——
“Jeffrey Sachs: U.S. Attacks Venezuela & Kidnaps President Maduro”
Glenn Diesen, 3 January 2025
Transcript
Welcome back. We are joined by Professor Jeffrey Saxs to discuss the US attack on
Venezuela and uh the kidnapping of its president uh Maduro. So, thank you very
much for coming back on the program. Um, of course. Yes, dramatic events.
Yeah, it’s quite uh dramatic and this of course was an actual unprovoked attack,
an illegal attack as well. Uh but the the the capture or arrest as the media
sometimes refer to it as the president of Venezuela has been also quite dramatic. How are you assessing the
situation and uh what are the objectives of the United States here?
Well, clearly this is a a blatantly illegal act. Uh but it’s one in a long
0:52
line of blatantly illegal American actions. And just in the recent days,
Trump has been threatening uh a new country every day. He bombed Nigeria
1:05
last week. He said that the US would intervene in Iran if the government
1:14
acts against the protesters in a way that Trump doesn’t like. He has invaded
1:20
Venezuela. Uh just uh recently he uh
created a special envoy for Greenland uh declaring that Greenland will be ours.
1:32
Uh so it’s a threat against Europe, which of course Europe doesn’t even acknowledge or recognize because it’s so
passive uh relative to the United States. Uh we’re we we are not in a
1:48
constitutional order uh in the United States. We are in uh a an order led by a
military state. Uh we do not obey the US Constitution. Uh everything is by
2:05
executive decree. When uh a congressman dared to mention the US Constitution
2:12
today, Trump said, “What is he whining about? Uh this is ridiculous.” Uh well,
2:20
this is uh really uh at least what Trump has done is expose the fact that we’re
2:26
at the end of constitutional rule in the United States. What happens when there’s
2:32
a thuggish rule remains to be seen, but in my view, this makes the world
2:39
extraordinarily dangerous. Of course, we’re hardly at the end of the story
2:44
about Venezuela itself. They have arrested a president. Uh but uh this is
2:52
not the end of uh anything. uh the whole
history of US regime change operations which number probably around 100 such
3:05
operations since the end of World War II um is a record of bloodshed, violence,
3:15
deliberate creation of instability, uh coups, assassinations,
3:21
civil war. So, we don’t know what will come next, but we know that there’s been
3:26
thuggery. It’s also interesting, though it’s
3:32
may maybe I don’t have a definitive count of it, but I’ve not noticed any of the mainstream media in the United
3:39
States even raising a question about this. The
3:44
New York Times, the so-called uh paper of record did not one time in recent
3:53
weeks say, “Oh, it wouldn’t be a good idea to brazenly attack that country.”
3:59
Uh the editorial board was completely silent. As far as I can see, it remains silent. Uh our Congress is more
4:07
abundant. It’s it doesn’t exist uh in fact uh in in any operational sense. So
4:15
I find all of this very dramatic uh and extremely worrisome though I hasten to
4:24
repeat we’re not at the end of the story by any means of what will transpire in
4:30
Venezuela itself. There is a a government in place. There is a
4:35
military. there is a mobilized part of society. There’s lots of guns around.
4:42
Um, this is not a simple smooth takeover by the United States as much as Donald
4:50
Trump might believe.
…
Let me say a few things. First, uh all of the various explanations that have been given are blah blah blah blah
13:53
blah. Meaning that they are whatever joke or improvisation the
14:02
United States wants to use for the moment. Uh the US has been trying to
14:07
overthrow the government of Venezuela for 23 years. Uh they tried to coup
14:14
against the predecessor of Maduro, Ugo Chavez. Uh they have announced that
14:21
the US is the enemy uh that Venezuela is the enemy of the United States to put it
14:26
uh more clearly, because this has been a left-wing regime that uh believes that
14:33
Venezuela’s resources belong to Venezuela and that Venezuela does not
14:39
have to follow the US dictates on who controls the oil and who receives the
14:45
rents and so on. And so this is a long story and it’s very important to
14:52
understand. In 2017 in Trump’s first year of office, he said to a dinner
15:03
table of Latin American leaders, “Why don’t I just invade Venezuela?” Uh, two
15:10
of the leaders talked him down from that. I heard from two presidents that
15:16
were there independently about this dinner. That idea of Trump of invading
15:23
Venezuela is eight years in the making. The lead uh uh cheerleader of invading
15:31
Venezuela was Senator Marco Rubio and now uh
15:36
Secretary of State Marco Rubio. And there were celebrations in Florida today
15:43
of uh Venezuelan expats and uh others uh celebrating uh the US action.
15:51
…
The idea that democracy is peace is an Orwellian idea. Democracy by these leading
23:06
hegimons whether it’s Athens or Britain or the United States has meant war
23:11
almost nonstop. Now Iran is a project
23:18
like Venezuela is a project like Syria is a project. The United States has been
23:24
intervening in Iran since 1953 when it toppled the first uh
23:33
when it toppled a democratic government uh of Mossadegh which had the audacity to
23:40
think that the oil under Iranian ground was actually Iranian. And when
23:49
Mossadegh declared that Iranian oil was Iranian and would be controlled by Iran,
23:55
MI6 and the CIA overthrew Mosedc and installed a police state. When the
24:02
police state fell in 1979, the United States armed Iraq to attack Iran and
24:12
hundreds of thousands of lives were lost. Since that time, the United States
24:17
has tried to uh destroy Iran in multiple ways. Economic sanctions uh repeatedly
24:26
of course that’s why there are protests because the economy is uh in a collapse.
24:32
But the US is the agent of that sanctions regime. Hh when Iran
24:39
negotiated an arrangement to uh absolutely show uh that its nuclear
24:46
program was curbed, uh Trump said no uh we will crush the regime instead. This
24:54
is all at the behest of the Zionist lobby in the United States and Israel, uh
24:59
in in this case. So this is another project they they’re probably chortling.
25:05
Well, look, we’re very, very close right now. We should understand that the
25:10
protests in Iran are part of the script. Uh, I’m not saying people aren’t
25:16
protesting. I’m saying the US has gone out of its way to crush the Iranian
25:21
economy and to crush the regime. And last week, Trump made all of this very,
25:28
very clear. So we I think can expect Israeli bombing soon, or maybe US and
25:36
Israeli bombing soon, uh or some other CIA operation. God only knows. But I was
25:44
saying that for the world, this is alarming. It’s not something just to go
25:51
along with. I don’t think even though as I said the UN really is defunct right
25:57
now, it should not be allowed to die. Uh it needs uh to be brought back to life.
26:06
And while the US will not do that, the rest of the world maybe the rest of the
26:12
world except the western alliance so-called you have
26:18
85% of the world uh that really should
26:24
not want this kind of thuggery. Of course, as an American, I don’t want
26:29
this kind of thuggery, but nobody asked the American people anything anymore.
26:34
This is all a military state that we’re in, that is extra constitutional.
26:44
A VIWEWER COMMENT AND RESPONSES TO IT:
@mahmoodrumjahn411
4 hours ago
America is finished!
This act has told the world that America needs to be conquered’
@dthomas99
Sanction and Boycott USA. Dump everything USA and USD. Bankrupt the war monger USA fast.
@jamesz80
But who’s going to do that?
@LostNotFound74
@standtallvets5386
No Country needs to be conquered, countries need to be cleaned up of all their BS and garbage.
@easy1253
@standtallvets5386 No. Hitler -- Nazi Germany -- needed to be conquered. For the same reason, today’s America also does.
——
MY COMMENT: Sachs here states very well the same analysis that I presented earlier today in my “Why I Distrust Trump’s Takeover of Venezuela”.
—————
