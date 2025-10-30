30 October 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“China’s Rare Earth Empire Has Already Trapped the United States! | John Mearsheimer”

28 October 2025, Military Chessboard

[Every] international system has relied on some strategic foundation beneath its

military and diplomatic reach. In the 19th century, it was coal and steel. In

the 20th century, it was oil and uranium. In the 21st century, it is rare

earth elements, the hidden materials embedded in every piece of advanced

military technology. Every modern economy and every major

power’s strategic arsenal, rare earths are the skeleton beneath the skin of

great power politics. Without them, modern warfare cannot function and

advanced economies begin to fracture. The world often speaks of power in terms

of ideology or alliances. But the hard truth is that raw material

control determines strategic strength. Fighter jets cannot fly without rare

earth magnets. Missiles cannot guide themselves without specialized materials. Telecommunications,

satellites, electric vehicles, nuclear

submarines, and next-generation energy systems, all

depend on these critical elements. And in this quiet but decisive domain, China

has achieved what every great power seeks: dominance. Rare earths are not

geologically scarce. They exist in significant quantities across the world,

including in the United States, Australia, and parts of Africa. What

makes China’s position decisive is not the dirt itself, but its control over

the processing and refining of these elements. This is the critical choke

point in the global supply chain. Today, Beijing controls roughly 80% of rare

earth processing capacity. That means even if another country digs the

material out of the ground, in most cases, it must still go through China to

be turned into something usable. This control did not emerge by accident. It

was the result of a deliberate long-term strategic policy in the 1990s and early

2000s. While Washington was focused on liberalizing trade and pursuing wars of

choice in the Middle East, Beijing quietly built the infrastructure of

material power. It subsidized mining, undercut competitors,

acquired global deposits, and developed statebacked industrial

chains that now shape the flow of critical minerals worldwide. In essence,

while the United States was acting like a hegemon, China was building the

foundations of one for a realist. This is not surprising. States rise by

controlling the sinews of power. China understood that if it could control the

inputs of modern technology, it could shape the strategic choices of

its rivals without firing a single shot. This is how power works in an age of

interconnected economies, through leverage not just force. A state that controls

critical choke points can shape behavior. It can deter, coerce, and impose

costs. In this sense, rare earths are not just economic commodities. They are

instruments of geopolitical influence. America meanwhile faces a growing dependence on

its primary strategic competitor. It is a remarkable reversal of roles. During

the Cold War, the United States dominated global energy flows. Today, it

must worry about the flow of critical minerals passing through Chinese hands.

That dependency is not a minor vulnerability. It is a structural one.

And in international politics, structural vulnerabilities always

translate into strategic costs. The world’s new power struggle is not just

playing out in the South China Sea or in diplomatic summits. It is unfolding in

mines, processing plants, and supply chains, that

run through Beijing. China is building its power not only through military

expansion but through material control, constructing a world order where the

United States is no longer the indispensable nation but the dependent

one. Power does not accumulate by accident. It is built through deliberate,

patient, and often invisible, strategy. China’s dominance over the global rare

earth’s industry is a textbook example of how a rising great power can

construct structural leverage over its rivals without ever firing a shot. In

the 1990s, while Washington was celebrating the supposed permanence of liberal hegemony,

Beijing was quietly laying the groundwork for material dominance. It

began with a simple calculation in the technological age. Control over inputs

is control over power itself. China’s rise in rare earths began not with

military ambition but with industrial policy. Beijing recognized that the rare

earth market was vulnerable to consolidation because the refining and processing infrastructure was expensive,

environmentally hazardous, and politically unappealing to many

Western democracies. [They’re actually ‘democracies’.] The United States once led in this field, but it abandoned

much of its capacity in the 1990s. Convinced that globalized markets would

guarantee a cheap supply, that was the critical miscalculation, China stepped into the vacuum with state

subsidies, price manipulation, and strategic acquisitions. By

undercutting global competitors on price, Beijing forced mining and

processing operations in other countries to shut down. At the same time, it

restricted foreign investment in its own mining sector, ensuring domestic control

over key production. In a span of two decades, China moved from a marginal

player to the dominant force in the rare earth supply chain. Uh it not only

extracted the minerals but also built the entire refining and processing ecosystem around them. In other words,

it didn’t just dig, it built the machine. Washington, meanwhile, was distracted. It assumed

that markets, not states, would determine outcomes.

But international politics is not a classroom for free market theories. It

is a contest of power. Beijing understood that by absorbing short-term

costs, it could achieve long-term strategic dominance. This is what great

powers do. They play the long game. By the early 2010 seconds, China controlled

roughly 90% of global rare earth processing. Competitors

um especially in the United States were left with geological reserves but

without the capacity to convert them into strategic assets. China’s strategy

also extended beyond its borders. It invested in overseas mining operations,

particularly in Africa and parts of Southeast Asia, locking in supply streams that would ensure future control

even if demand skyrocketed. This was not just about profit. It was

about shaping the global balance of dependence. Nations that rely on Beijing

for critical inputs find it harder to defy Beijing’s strategic imperative.

Leverage in resource politics is never just economic. It is political capital.

The United States, by contrast, treated rare earths as a secondary issue. It

relied on private industry rather than national strategy,

outsourcing critical supply chains to global markets that were in fact being

shaped by a rival state. By the time Washington realized the scale of the

problem, China’s grip had become embedded in the structure of global

industry. There is no quick fix for this. Supply chains cannot be rebuilt

overnight. Once a great power gains control of a choke point, reversing that

control requires a generational effort. In the realist view, this was a

predictable outcome. China identified a strategic vulnerability in the global

system and exploited it with discipline. America, intoxicated

by its unipolar moment, assumed such vulnerabilities did not exist. Now, as

geopolitical rivalry intensifies, that assumption is being shattered.

Beijing built a rare earth empire in silence. Washington only noticed once

the trap had already closed. And in geopolitics, the state that builds the foundations of

power quietly usually holds the advantage when the storm arrives. Every

great power faces moments when its strategic attention drifts from the

foundations of its strength. For the United States, the postcold war era was

one such moment. Flush with unipolar dominance,

Washington believed it could define the international order indefinitely. It

spent its energy projecting power militarily,

policing distant conflicts and promoting liberal ‘democracy’ abroad. What it failed

to do was protect its own material base. This was the blind spot, a belief that

the physical infrastructure of power would take care of itself. China quietly

proved that assumption wrong. In the 1980s, the United States still possessed strong

domestic mining and processing capacity for rare earths. But in the 1990s and

2000, policymakers embraced a doctrine that treated critical materials as

ordinary commodities. The liberal economic model held that supply chains

were global, markets were efficient, and strategic scarcity was a relic of the

past. Rare earths were cheap and unthreatening. That complacency was

fatal. The decision to allow the domestic industry to wither was not a

single act. It was a slow erosion of strategic foresight over decades. While

China invested heavily in processing capacity, the United States deregulated

and outsourced. It permitted environmental and economic pressures to push companies out of the sector.

Washington assumed it could always buy whatever it needed from the global market. A global market that, as it

turned out, was already being captured by Beijing. No great power should ever

allow a rival to control the inputs of its military power. But that is exactly

what happened. The Pentagon’s most advanced systems now depend on supply

chains that ultimately trace back to Chinese facilities. This is more than an

economic vulnerability. It is a structural weakness in America’s

national security architecture. Rare earths are essential for everything from

precision guided missiles to aircraft engines, from radars to nuclear

submarines, from surveillance systems to advanced communications. It is difficult to

overstate how much of US military superiority relies on uninterrupted

access to these materials. And yet for decades

the strategic community treated rare earth dependence as a marginal issue, a

technical matter to be left to the market. Strategic blindness is often

born of hubris. The United States believed its dominance was unassalable.

It underestimated Beijing’s capacity to play the long game. Washington’s

strategic culture focused on immediate crisis, terrorism,

wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the management of alliances, while China

focused on the material structure of global power. By the time the US defense

establishment began to acknowledge the problem, China had already built the

industrial and geopolitical ecosystem around rare earths. The consequences of

this blind spot are profound. If geopolitical tensions escalate, whether

over Taiwan, the South China Sea, or global trade, Beijing holds an implicit

veto over critical segments of the US defense industry. It does not need to

fire missiles to weaken American power. It can squeeze supply chains,

delay shipments, or impose export restrictions as it has done before in

smaller disputes with Japan and others in a high intensity crisis.

Such leverage would give China a strategic advantage before the first shot is fired. America’s problem is not

that it lacks resources. It is that it lacks the infrastructure and strategic

planning to exploit them. It is a self-inflicted vulnerability.

…

MY COMMENTS: This is the most brilliant analysis of the situation that I have ever encountered. One of the viewer-comments to it noted that Mearsheimer “has been advocating for the containment of China in many of his talks and speeches not realizing the strategic hand China held, and now, like many others, finding out the strength of China.” In the past, I have often criticized Mearsheimer’s analyses as being too much fence-riding in order to not offend his colleagues (consequently not fully realistic); but, this time, in the first 16 minutes of this 39-minute talk (the rest of which was mainly repetitive of this opening), it was flawlessly argued, really a classic analysis, in my opinion (and, I believe, it’s probably 100% realistic).

On 4 March 2024, I headlined “Statistical Comparisons U.S. v. Russia (etc.)” and documented that whereas in GDP terms China had multiplied its economy by 17.44 times during 1998-2022 (inclusive), it had multiplied it in the far more realistic GDP PPP terms by 9.98 times; and America in both calculations had multiplied its economy by 2.81 times, which was below the global average of 3.18 on GDP and of 3.77 on GDP PPP; so, China had been knocking the socks off of America — and even of the entire world — BOTH ways, during those 25 years. Russia’s economic growh during the same period was also outstanding but not as spectaculary as was China’s; and the worst performers of all were Japan and the EU — America’s biggest colonies (indicating that America is exploiting its colonies, which is normal for any imperial country to do to its colonies).

On 29 August 2022, I headlined “Why RussChina Will Probably Be the Dominant Nation Beyond the Year 2100” and documented that China’s “Governmental system has increased (added to) the effectiveness of that population, so as to make China already the world’s #1 nation regarding human resources. Russia is an adjoining nation which has, by far, the world’s largest landmass” and natural resoiurces”; so that the two adjoining countries would probably join together into one to facilitate their synergies, their working together.

On 19 My 2024, I headlined “China & Russia (ChinUssia or RussChina) Announce Their Foreign Policy”. So, ChinUssia or RussChina seems to be coming.

I view the BRICS organization as ultimately growing to replace today’s U.N. by adopting a Charter or Constitution in the FDR mold, ultimately to become the democratic federal World Government ruling over and enforcing ONLY international relations (NO intra-national matters) in the way that I described in my 16 March 2022 “The Transformative Present Moment in History”. This replacement of Truman’s U.N. would end the neoconservatives’ dream, the public’s nightmare, of an ultimate all-encompassing U.S. global empire, a dictatorial World Government, instead of any democratic World Government (such as FDR envisioned).

