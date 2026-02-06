5 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The great international investigative journalist Craig Murray, who whistleblew and then quit as a British diplomat because of the corruption, knows well the U.S., UK, and other countries where he has spent significant time as an independent reporter. During the past week, he has just been getting to know Venezuela, and has accumulated enough so as to be able to provide his usual eye-opening account. His February 3rd news report from Venezuela opens:

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2026/02/trump-pirate-of-the-caribbean/

“Trump, Pirate of the Caribbean”

February 3, 2026, CARACAS:

I have now been here a week and I think that I have absorbed enough to attempt a little analysis, as opposed to the simple impressions I gave shortly after arrival.

Those impressions remain valid however: this is not a repressive state. I was on the Randy Credico show live on WBAI New York on Friday, and by chance my friend, the renowned FBI whistleblower Colleen Rowley was also on, from Minnesota (where I have stayed with Colleen and her husband in their home).

I was explaining that, in a week of going all round Caracas, I had yet to see a checkpoint, that nobody had at any stage asked me who I am, what I was doing or prevented me from going anywhere, and that the shops, bars and restaurants are all functioning normally.

Colleen reported from Minneapolis that there were checkpoints everywhere, that the streets are full of heavily armed men, that people are frequently stopped, questioned, asked to produce documents, and diverted, and that many shops bars and restaurants are closed because the staff are afraid to venture out into the streets. Colleen is heavily involved in detainee support and in getting supplies to people sheltering in their homes.

Remind me again, which of us is in a supposed dictatorship?

It goes on from there at great length, to report what he has been experiencing there, and then he says, “I make no apologies for bringing little slices of ordinary life to you, because the picture we have been given of Venezuela is so strangely and massively distorted, it requires multiple points of correction.”

He also explains there the relevant historical background so that his readers can understand why Venezuela’s Government is the way it is. As he so often does, he has produced here an indispensable news-report in order to break through the U.S.-empire’s pervasive lies that have deceived its public to believe rabid hateful falsehoods.

—————

