Larry Johnson confirms: Charlie Kirk killing was NOT by Tyler Robinson.
3 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
Retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson is among the extremely few public analysts of news-events who is so reliably true that I have never heard from him something that has turned out to have been false. No news-analyst has a better record than he. Here is what he said on the Friday weekly news-roundup with Johnson and his fellow retired CIA analyst Jim McGovern, interviewed by the retired Judge Andrew Napolitano, regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk:
“INTEL Roundtable w/ [Larry] Johnson & [Ray] McGovern - Weekly Wrap 3-OCT”
3 October 2025, Judge Napolitano
October 3rd, 2025. It’s the end of the day, the end of the week, our favorite
time and our favorite program, the intelligence community roundtable with my dear and longtime friends Ray McGovern
and Larry Johnson. Gentlemen, thank you and welcome here. Thank you for the double uh duty.
NAPOLITANO: Larry, to you first. Did Tyler Robinson, the young man arrested in Utah and
charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, pull the trigger on the weapon that
propelled the bullet that killed Charlie? JOHNSON: No. No. He He’s innocent of that. Uh, if
he fired any rifle, it’s not the one that the FBI is claiming. Uh, the the the
round that killed Charlie Kirk was not a 306. I know early on we thought so,
but then once once you you know [we] finally saw that there was no exit wound, it was
impossible that a 306 round would have been the the device that killed him. It
was, it was more likely what’s called a frangible round. It’s a round that was designed that the bullet breaks up upon
entering the human body or upon hitting an object. Uh, so this was, uh, I don’t
know why the FBI rushed in such a way with no good evidence and in particular you
know the FBI is supposed to be better than this. The [FBI Director] Kash Patel has turned this into a clown show in my view, and
it’s, it’s disgusting and it’s despicable. NAPOLITANO: Well, well, is your analysis that somebody else killed Charlie or
that it was a different weapon from the one the FBI claims? JOHNSON: When you watch the video, the minute
after the shot is just as the shot breaks, it looks like you you’ve been to a sporting event where people do the wave,
you know, they stand up. Only, in this case, it was the opposite of the wave. Everybody was sitting down and it went
from Charlie’s left to the right. Now, if the shot had come from behind, they
would have been coming forward. Instead, the crowd is moving from left to right.
That right there tells you it was somebody else than Tyler Robinson. If in fact that was Tyler Robinson on the
roof, we have no evidence that that’s him. The fact that the FBI comes out with this crap that it was a we got the
screwdriver that was used to disassemble the rifle. Go online and you can disassemble one of those in maybe 43
seconds. But they were saying he did it in a matter of two or three seconds. So, I mean, it’s just lie piled upon lie.
FBI has got a major credibility issue here. NAPOLITANO: Why would, Ray I haven’t forgotten
you’re that you’re there with me? MCGOVERN: That’s okay. I’m interested. NAPOLITANO: Yeah, I know. I know. Why would the FBI
lie unless they’re trying to cover up for somebody? JOHNSON: Ding ding ding ding ding. We have a winner, Judge Napalitano.
Yeah, that’s exactly what’s going on. they’re covering it up. Um, you know, there are a lot of strange coincidences.
One strange coincidence, uh, via Candace Owens, who spoke to Charlie Kirk, uh,
days two days before this, Charlie had made the decision that he was going to
stop taking money from the Zionists. That’s both Christian and Jewish Zionists. He didn’t like the fact that
they were giving money and pressuring him, telling him that he can’t have Tucker Carlson, he can’t have Dave
Smith, he can’t have Megan Kelly at his rallies. And he goes, “No, no, you’re not going to exercise that kind of
control. I’m going to stop taking your money.” Two days later, he’s dead. Coincidence. Or the fact that the FBI,
the head of the FBI that was sent out there to Utah to oversee the investigation came from an office in
Connecticut that shared, they shared the office building with Anti-Defamation League who Kash Patel just two days ago
cut all FBI ties with. Just again coincidence.
NAPOLITANO: So, the weapon that we’ve seen, the bolt-action rifle, is not the weapon that
killed him, because the round that it shoots, it would have caused radically
different damage to Charlie’s body than was caused by the bullet that hit him. Do I have that right?
JOHNSON: Yeah, it would have it would have either exploded his head, literally, severed half of his head. Uh there’s a I’ve
posted a video at sonar21.com. NAPOLITANO: I saw it. I was afraid to watch it. I thought it was going to show the killing
and then it’ll cause me nights. JOHNSON: Nobody wants to have that in their mind. But this was done by this army retired
army special forces sergeant. Um he he is it goes by Vajala VFT as his channel.
And you know he shot a a a quarter inch steel plate, a 3/8 inch steel plate and
then a half inch steel plate. Because remember the the the spokesman for Turning Point USA say Charlie’s neck was
like steel. It stopped the bullet. Well, they fire a 308 at each of those steel
plates. It goes completely through the quarter inch and the 3/8 inch and it
makes a heavy indentation and deflects off of the half inch. I guarantee you
nobody no human neck is the equivalent of a half inch of steel. Number one. So,
and it also shows that that bullet when it hit when it was fired at the femur of
a, you know, the bone from a cow femur shattered the bone. So, this why the
FBI would go out with such a lame story, one that’s so easily disproven. And that that’s why I say Tyler Robinson, if this
if this case goes to court, you know, unless they do the Epstein treatment on him, if the case gets to court, he’ll be
acquitted. NAPOLITANO: Does uh defense council have your contact information, Larry?
——
On September 20th, I headlined “Evidences Charlie Kirk’s Killing Was a Professional Hit-Job”, and some of that was about Israel’s having likely been behind the assassination.
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
We will never know the truth. However, IMO Tyler Robinson and Erica Kirk may both have been MKULTRA participants. The lie is that MKULTRA was disbanded. Why would they stop a secret program that was proven to be effective? It just goes more covert and continues with a different name. Patsy, always a patsy that ends mysteriously.