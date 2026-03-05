4 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Larry Johnson : The Dangerous Fallout of Khamenei’s murder”

2 March 2026, Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

3:00

NAPOLITANO: Give us the big

3:01

picture as you see it now, 48 hours uh

3:04

after all this started, the United

3:06

States and Israeli invasion of Iran?

3:11

JOHNSON: The ability of the US to maintain a

3:14

presence in the Middle East looks like

3:15

it’s been virtually destroyed. Uh the uh

3:20

United States has started a war that it

3:24

cannot finish despite all of Donald

3:27

Trump’s claims about oh we’re doing

3:30

great we’re most powerful you know

3:33

Iran’s begging for relief you know none

3:37

he’s just he is so delusional that this

3:41

is frightening because this is spinning

3:44

out of control where it is going to

3:47

affect the global economy. Uh in fact,

3:51

just earlier this morning, the the US

3:53

hit an oil pipeline in Iran. Expect now

3:57

Iran will take out the oil uh pipelines

4:00

in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab

4:03

Emirates. So the world oil supply is

4:07

going to be in trouble. Actually, the

4:09

ones probably popping champagne corks

4:11

right now are sitting in the Kremlin and

4:13

in Moscow because with the price of oil

4:16

going way up, Russia’s going to be

4:17

sitting in a sweet, sweet position. Um,

4:22

was the miscalculation

4:24

that will, you know, historians will

4:27

look back at it and just shake their

4:29

heads and say, “What the hell were they

4:31

thinking?” Think of this. the one guy in

4:36

Iran that blocked for 36 years the

4:41

Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear

4:43

weapon. The one man who stood in the way

4:46

who said we will not build a nuclear

4:49

weapon. That’s the guy the United States

4:52

killed. So you we’re sitting there

4:55

saying uh that oh yeah we got to we’re

4:58

doing this so Iran doesn’t threaten the

5:00

world with a nuke. uh the Ayatollah Khaminei

5:04

36 years ago issued a fatwa said no that

5:08

is evil we’re not going to go down that

5:10

path and the United States killed it or

5:13

the Israelis did or both.

5:15

NAPOLITANO: Is this because of the Israeli fixation

5:19

on assassinations?

5:21

JOHNSON: Yeah they think they think they can kill

5:23

their way out of it you know oh we’re

5:25

going to go kill the terrorists that’ll

5:26

stop the terrorism, well number one the

5:29

amount of quote terrorism that Israel is

5:32

subjected to is a gross exaggeration.

5:35

But go back and look at their response

5:37

to the Munich Olympics in 1972. You

5:40

know, they killed a few of those people,

5:41

but it didn’t change, you know, it’s not

5:44

going to change the desire of the

5:46

Palestinian people to want to have and

5:48

live on their own land and not to be

5:50

forced out by a bunch of outsiders. So

5:53

this is um you know I think this this is

5:56

changing fundamentally uh the the

5:59

geopolitical landscape, and it’s it’s

6:02

hastening the ascendancy of Russia and

6:04

China. NAPOLITANO: Uh Alister Crooke um reports

6:09

and he bases this on I guess information

6:12

that has come to him as well as public

6:13

sources in Israel that the uh decision

6:18

to attack was made when Prime Minister

6:21

Netanyahu visited Mara Lago, uh on New

6:24

Year’s Eve. If that’s right, and it

6:26

seems like it is, let me know. Then all

6:29

the negotiations between the United

6:31

States and Iran were again a subterfuge,

6:34

a fraud, and an attempt to lull them

6:37

into a false sense of security. JOHNSON: That

6:39

that’s correct. Uh in fact, uh I have

6:42

heard uh from a source that I trust, that

6:45

the the initial attack that was supposed

6:47

to take place was January 13th as part

6:51

of that color revolution. But because

6:53

Iran with the assistance of Russia and

6:56

China had effectively uh turned off the

6:58

internet, the Starlinks and and put and

7:01

and put a stop uh to the protests. Uh

7:04

they they recalibrated. Uh there was

7:07

another uh you know when we heard rumors

7:10

that there was going to be a strike

7:11

there actually was, you know, the

7:12

decision was on the table. Uh but they

7:14

finally relented. What’s really

7:16

interesting is our reports now from the

7:19

group of eight, you know, the eight top

7:21

Republicans and Democrats in the House

7:23

and Senate that they were briefed by

7:25

Marco Rubio yesterday. And Rubio told

7:29

them, “Look, we found out that uh Israel

7:33

was going to go ahead and do the attack

7:34

with or without us. So, we we we joined

7:37

in.”

7:39

That’s that’s how we got started on

7:41

World War II.

7:43

NAPOLITANO: Wow.

7:44

If if what Rubio said is true, the

7:48

government should be removed. And if

7:51

Rubio said what Rubio said was not true,

7:54

then he’s lied in a very very sensitive

7:57

environment to his uh to his former

8:01

colleagues.

8:03

Do you uh put stock in these reports

8:05

that uh I don’t know if it was Rubio

8:07

personally, but somebody in the State

8:09

Department reached out to their

8:11

counterpart in the Italian foreign

8:13

ministry asking them to relay to the

8:16

Iranian foreign ministry the wish of the

8:19

White House for a ceasefire. The

8:21

response to which was go to hell?

8:23

JOHNSON: Yeah. Within 24 hours of the US and

8:26

Israel starting this war, the US reached

8:29

out. There’s multiple reports. It’s not

8:31

just one source. Uh they were trying to

8:34

get the Italians to approach Iran and

8:36

they did and and the Iranians said no

8:40

and hell no. No, we’re not talking to

8:42

the Americans anymore. Uh Ali Larajani uh

8:46

who is a close adviser to the Ayatah

8:49

Khamenei made it clear we have nothing to

8:52

talk about. Iran right now is it’s

8:55

actually holding the cards despite the

8:56

way the West is portraying it that you

8:58

know Iran’s on the ropes and they’re

9:00

taking a beating. Now they’re we’re

9:02

bombing and destroying a lot of uh a lot

9:05

of infrastructure and and but we’ve also

9:08

we’re killing children, murdering

9:11

children. Uh but that you know that’s

9:13

what Israel does best. Uh shoots and

9:15

kills the defenseless. Um but a as as

9:19

a result of this activity, Iran now

9:23

they’ve closed the straight of Hormuz.

9:25

They’ve they’ve fired upon at least four

9:27

ships. Uh one American and and the other

9:31

three are British, I think, or at least

9:33

uh carrying oil in the direction of

9:36

Europe. Um the oil market is starting to

9:40

respond. The price of oil, I think, is

9:42

now up to $82 a barrel. Um, so Iran’s in

9:46

a position they to shut that down. They

9:49

have hit and destroyed basically every

9:52

American base that includes Al-Oudeid in

9:56

and Qatar uh Prince Sultan in Saudi

10:00

Arabia. The most important one, the the

10:02

ones that incurred the most damage is in

10:05

Bahrain where the fifth fleet of the US

10:08

Navy was based. and and and that base

10:11

was important because uh you know as

10:13

we’ve talked before the destroyers carry

10:16

what are called vertical launch system

10:18

tubes and to reload those you have to go

10:21

to port to reload the the weapon systems,

10:24

well they ain’t they ain’t going to

10:26

Bahrain now. Also, there was a port that

10:29

was being developed in in Oman and and

10:32

that’s going to be taken out it’s been

10:34

attacked already, so the ability of the

10:38

United States to deploy and maint

10:39

maintain forces there. It’s being

10:42

they’re being as I think Alister Crooke

10:44

used the term driven out. Absolutely.

10:47

And and that’s one of I think an

10:48

unexpected consequence. You’ve seen also

10:50

the attack on US military installations

10:54

in Iraq. So this is

10:58

look at the difference between what’s

11:00

happening now with what happened on June

11:03

13th in 2025. That was a a surprise

11:07

attack. that was uh completely

11:10

unexpected by uh Iran. Uh they lost a

11:15

significant number of senior leadership

11:17

and it took them took them 10 to 12

11:21

hours to respond.

11:23

This time. Yeah, they got hit. Uh I’m

11:26

not I don’t know if they anticipated it

11:28

that it would be at that precise time

11:30

and they all again senior people

11:32

Khamenei was dead three the head of the

11:35

IRGC was killed but within an hour they

11:39

were up and firing their missiles so

11:42

they didn’t have to wait and try to

11:43

organize a chain of command. it was

11:45

already intact. And the what we’re

11:48

seeing is Israel and the United States

11:51

are rapidly depleting their uh their

11:55

arsenal of Patriot missiles. Number one,

11:58

and I think by the end by by Friday or

12:02

Saturday uh this week, uh the US and

12:06

Israeli air defense systems will

12:07

essentially be exhausted. And that’s why

12:09

you saw Trump

12:11

through the State Department try to say,

12:13

“Let’s talk. Let’s talk to the let’s

12:16

restart negotiations.”

12:18

They have now destroyed any credibility

12:22

of dealing with the United States. And

12:23

this spills over to Russia. The the

12:26

commentary out of both by Vladimir Putin

12:29

and by the uh Russian foreign ministry

12:32

uh have been intensely angry and just

12:38

outraged at what the United States has

12:40

done. So, you know, next time Steve

12:44

Stevie Witkoff calls up and says, “Hey,

12:46

uh, Vladimir, let me come by and chat.”

12:49

The Russians are going to tell him, you

12:50

know, that he can go meet with himself.

12:53

They’re not going to talk to him. So,

12:56

uh, this is, uh, I think in in some

12:58

aspects, this is also going to

13:00

accelerate Russia’s pressing of the war

13:03

in Ukraine. The spillover effects on

13:05

this are enormous.

13:06

Right. Um, I want to play a clip for

13:09

you. It’s just about a half an hour old.

13:12

It’s It’s really uh absurd.

13:16

Well, I’ll let you comment on it. It’s

13:18

the Secretary of Defense who calls

13:20

himself the Secretary of War, claiming

13:22

regime change has occurred already, even

13:25

though that’s not really our goal.

13:27

Number 19, “Iran was building powerful

13:31

missiles and drones to create a

13:34

conventional shield for their nuclear

13:36

blackmail ambitions. Let me say that

13:38

again. A conventional shield for their

13:41

nuclear blackmail ambitions.

13:45

Our bases, our people, our allies, all

13:47

in their crosshairs. Iran had a

13:50

conventional gun to our head as they

13:52

tried to lie their way to a nuclear

13:55

bomb. It almost worked under Obama and

13:59

his terrible deal, but not under this

14:01

president.

14:03

Turns out the regime who chanted death

14:05

to America and death to Israel was

14:09

gifted death from America and death from

14:13

Israel. This is not a so-called regime

14:16

change war, but the regime sure did

14:20

change and the world is better off for

14:24

it.”

14:25

What the hell is he talking about? The

14:27

regime sure did change. It’s terrible to

14:30

go through life being that stupid, being

14:33

that much of a liar. Yeah, it’s going to

14:36

change. Uh, as I pointed out earlier,

14:40

the one man that had blocked that was

14:42

the the the spiritual uh and actually

14:46

political force keeping Iran from going

14:49

ahead with a nuke was uh Kami. We killed

14:52

him. Now that he’s out, uh I cannot

14:56

dismiss the possibility that his

14:58

replacement will come in and say, “Look,

15:00

uh for the benefit of protecting the

15:02

Iranian people for to protect like these

15:05

little girls, this 150 little girls,

15:08

six, you know, between the ages of 6 and

15:11

12 that were murdered by the United

15:14

States. We got blood on our hands.

15:16

That’s why they call death to America

15:18

because we were responsible for a

15:20

minimum of 300,000 dead Iranians over

15:23

the course of the last 46 years. That’s

15:26

why they called death to America because

15:29

we are bringers of death. We’re not

15:31

bringers of life. So, as a result of

15:35

this, Iran could likely get a leader.

15:38

They’ll say, “We’re going we’re going to

15:39

build it now.” It’s right. And they

15:41

could do it. They could do it in short

15:42

order. and and when when it happens

15:45

again, Israel doing all of this

15:48

ostensibly to protect itself has signed

15:50

its death warrant. Uh Donald Trump has

15:54

done he he’s he’s he’s done the sin of

15:56

George HW Bush only magnitude larger.

16:01

…

MY COMMENT:

Then he predicted that Trump will be removed from office for this.

He has just about the best of all track-records for his predictions coming true, but most of those have been about military matters, and Trump’s ouster would mainly be political.

The several polls that have been taken since Trump’s-Netanyahu’s invasion of Iran on February 28th have shown strong disapproval by the American people except amongst Republicans — and all of those polls were taken before news started dribbling in (ultimately even into U.S. media) that Iran is winning against its Israel-U.S. invaders.

