5 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Lawrence Wilkerson: U.S. Arms Kurdish Fighters in Iran to Start Civil War”

Glenn Diesen, 5 March 2026

5:18

WILKERSON: The objective of Bibi Netanyahu, for whom

5:21

we’re fighting this this war, is chaos. not putting in Tehran a regime that would

5:29

run a reasonably Quisling state, or at least a state that got along with the United States and sold us the soil and

5:35

everything else. He wants chaos, total chaos in the region, just like he tried

5:40

to get in Syria, because it’s his plan and [that of the] people behind him like Naftali

5:47

Bennett and others, to run rampant over the entire Levant, from oh (ready for this

5:54

Erdogan?), from Turkey to Eastern Africa. That is Netanyahu’s goal and oh by the

6:00

way all the Arabs in between. That’s what he’s after. Don’t think that when he dies or goes to jail or whatever, it

6:07

will stop there because they’ll still be doing it. Turkey right now needs to worry about, for example, intelligence

6:13

assets of MOSSAD and other assets too that are operating in Cyprus and in southern

6:18

Greece, preparing the battlefield, if you will, for when they march on Turkey. So the nature of this conflict that I

6:28

did not necessarily touch upon in my response that you sort of quoted from there is that it has every potential not

6:37

just to go regional but to go global, to marry itself with Ukraine for example

6:44

with our efforts in Georgia with our efforts in Armenia and in Azerbaijan with our efforts all along the southern rim

6:50

of the Soviet old Soviet union to destabilize Russia and ultimately to aim

6:57

an arrow at the heart of China. All of this is a part of that. Every bit of

7:02

what I just said and more is part of the warp and woof of the nature of this conflict. And we’re crazy if we think

7:09

that it’s going to be confined to a few days and a few bullets and bombs and then we’re going to march triumphant up

7:16

on the hill and say we have a new regime in Tehran or whatever. First of all, Netanyahu is not going to permit that.

7:22

And second, we’re not going to be able to achieve it. So that’s what I meant by those general comments is we do not most

7:29

importantly of all the to we do not understand the nature of the conflict

7:36

upon which we have embarked.

7:39

12:44

DIESEN: Do you see do you see any

12:45

pathways to Turkey being pulled into this mess somehow? WILKERSON: I think they’re already in it. Really, I

12:51

know what you’re saying and I know what their public voice has indicated, but I think they’re already in it. I think

12:57

they are very concerned about Israel stirring up the Kurds and arming the Kurds, which is happening, I think, in

13:04

order to fight Iran and having that battle turned around the other way

13:10

because Erdogan is not like any Kurdish group being armed to the teeth as Israel is apparently doing with these

13:17

people. So, I think they’re already watching it very closely. They’ve got people on the ground. They got people in

13:23

the area. They got people reporting back to Ankara. I I don’t know where they’ll

13:30

go, though. That’s the question here. because they Erdogan and Netanyahu

13:35

apparently had a meeting that I’m told was really really pure Netanyahu

13:42

convincing [WHEN? certainly NOT when, on March 2nd, Erdogan publicly condemned the Israel-U.S. invasion of Iran] Erdogan that his future lay with the capitalist ingenuity the energy

13:50

the bombast the talent and so forth of the Jews in Israel. I mean Netanyahu is very

13:57

explicit about this, especially when he’s talking to other leaders [Wilkerson doesn’t say where he gets the following paraphrase of Netanyahu’s pitch]: “You join with me and we’ll own the

14:04

Mediterranean and much more than that. You join with me and you will have access to the highest degree of

14:11

technological talent, the highest degree of AI skills. And don’t you believe for

14:18

a moment that the empire is that? We are. We are. So ally yourself with me

14:25

and you’ll be on the cutting edge of the new Mediterranean world led by Israel

14:31

and you” — he always would add that. I’m I’m telling you how that how it works, and

14:38

and it’s stunning that people keep falling for it, not Trump but Erdogan’s

14:43

supposed to be a little smarter than that, but I think he, and I’m not so sure Modi, and Modi is

14:51

almost as bad as Netanyahu and his desire to kill Muslims. So that’s why

14:57

he’s been so supportive of what Netanyahu is doing in Gaza and on the West Bank and elsewhere. Um so but

15:03

Modi’s got a shock coming to him too. As I was indicating in my preliminary comments, India doesn’t know what it’s

15:09

going to do now. 60% of its oil oil comes through the Strait of Hormuz. 60%.

15:14

China only has about 21%. And already they’ve they’ve only got 25

15:20

days on hand right now.

15:23

That’s the view of Lawrence Wilkerson, who says publicly what he believes to be true, and who has excellent inside sources (though I doubt his key allegation there, because it needs to be sourced somehow and it does contradict what Erdogan publicly said on March 2nd, that Turkey stands with Iran). Here is the contrary public view of Netanyahu himself, when confronted, on the Republican MAGA propaganda-site Fox News, by the allegation that America is a colony of Israel (an allegation that on 2 March 2026 Tucker Carlson also made):

“Netanyahu breaks silence for first time since strikes against Iran”

Netanyahu might have said to Erdogan what Wilkerson alleges that Netanyahu had said to Erdogan, but Wilkerson’s unsourced allegation that he said it is unpardonable, even if it is true — it is for Wilkerson to rely upon the trust of his audience just like the reader-comments at that Fox News interview of Netanyahu rely upon THEIR trust of Netanyahu. Fox News is obviously propaganda; but does Wilkerson now sink down to that level? If he has evidence that Netanyahu said that to Erdogan, then he, as a journalist, is obligated to provide it, because what Wilkerson quoted Netanyahu as having said to Erdogan is scandalous and deeply informative if it is true, but is libelous if not. And I am going to send this commentary to him for a response.

