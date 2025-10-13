13 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Point of No Return: U.S. vs Iran Is Now UNAVOIDABLE! Col. Wilkerson”

Jordanna Pinheiro | Labellebags Crochet, 13 October 2025

NIMA ALKORSHID: They’re

either moving aerial tankers from Europe

from the United States to Europe then

from Europe to better and the same

LAWRENCE WILKERSON: just like they just like they did before

the last attack.

NIMA: Yeah. What is that, do you think? Are we

going to — how close are we to war

between the two? LAWRENCE: Bibi, you probably know

this. BB went back to Israel and after

telling Donald Trump that everything was

copacetic with the ceasefire deal and

the and the ultimate end of the war in

Gaza, went back in Hebrew and told

everybody no such thing. The war is

going on. The IDF’s going to kill them

all. We’re going to finish the war. So

that duplicitous lying sack of

proverbial horse turd [Netanyahu] is doing it again.

Why? because he knows what’s coming. He

knows what’s coming. He’s not going to

have to talk to Donald Trump. He’s not

going to have to apologize. He’s not

going to have to get out on bended knee.

He wouldn’t anyway. He kept his

coalition together, which he probably

wouldn’t have done had he come back and

said what he said to Trump about

agreeing. And he knows he’s going to war

with Iran and he knows the United States

is going to follow him. That’s going to

obviate, that’s going to cancel

everything he said or promised to Trump.

So he doesn’t care.

We are going to war, Nima. We’re going

1:25

to war with Iran again.

NIMA: What would be the benefit of the new

war? What is the main objective in your

1:34

opinion?

LAWRENCE: Well, first of all, and overriding

everything else is preservation of BB

1:42

BB Netanyahu’s coalition and BB

1:44

Netanyahu, period. His power and his

1:47

position. That’s the first objective.

The second objective is to keep the

1:52

United States from causing him to have

1:54

to do something he doesn’t want to do

with respect to Gaza, Syria, Lebanon,

2:00

and elsewhere. I fear I’m hearing from

2:03

contacts in Baghdad, for example, that

they’re getting ready to go to war as

2:08

well. I’m hearing that Egypt might be on

2:12

the war path. Also, I’m hearing that

2:15

remnants of the forces in Lebanon, which

mostly are Hezbollah, are ready to go.

2:21

I’m hearing there are elements elsewhere

2:23

in the region that might enter the fray

2:25

with air power. Think Saudi Arabia,

2:28

think Qatar, for example.

So, and I’m also hearing, and this is

2:34

very disturbing, and I don’t know

2:36

exactly how to take it, but I’m hearing

2:38

from people who met with Pezeshkian, the

2:41

president, and met with other Iranians

2:43

in New York. Not only that, they have

changed the FATWA from one that bans

2:52

nuclear weapons to one that bans the use

2:55

of nuclear weapons, which sort of clears

2:58

the way for them to go ahead and build

3:01

one, if they haven’t already. And I’m

3:04

also hearing that they’re not going to

3:06

just attack Israel, they’re going to

3:09

attack other assets in the region. And

3:12

that’s the way it was put to me. And I

3:14

asked the question, do you mean Saudi

3:17

Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait? What? No, I mean

3:22

US facilities in those countries.

So, they’re going to attack the US

3:28

outright. Yes.

Is that meant to be a deterrent? Is it

3:34

meant to be a bluff? I don’t know. Um, I

3:38

wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve had it,

3:40

if they’re fed up with this, and if

3:42

Israel does commence the war again in a

3:45

serious way that it’s all over for

3:48

Israel, plus they will do the damage

3:51

that they can to the United States

3:53

facilities in the region. And they could

3:55

do a lot of damage, a hell of a lot of

3:57

damage.

that they could sink an aircraft carrier

4:04

if it were in range of one of their high

4:06

velocity missiles or a spread of those

4:09

missiles

is I would say 60 to 70% a possibility

4:16

and then we’re off to the races. Nima I

4:18

mean we’re off to a regional war. One

4:21

wonders what Russia and China will do if

4:24

this starts in that flagrant

4:27

overwhelming way. What will they do?

NIMA: So what’s this story of peace plan in?

4:39

What is he trying to get by the peace

4:41

plan? Is that a

4:44

some sort of cover for what they’re

4:46

doing?

LAWRENCE: The one BB, the one BB allegedly signed,

4:49

up to? Well, I think that that’s

4:52

ultimately Tony Blair. That’s

4:54

essentially Tony Blair running some sort

4:56

of consortium that will make Gaza, you

4:58

know, into the thing Trump wants to make

5:00

it into, a huge enterprise that will make

5:03

money and so forth and so on. And maybe

5:06

it has a patina of a potential for a

5:08

dual state eventually in order to

5:11

satisfy the members of the Abraham’s

5:13

accord and get them back into it. I

5:15

don’t think it’s going to work. And I

5:16

know it’s not going to work with what BB

5:18

went back and said in Hebrew, which was,

5:21

“I didn’t mean any of that. We are going

5:24

to continue this war. We’re going to

5:26

continue it until Hamas is exterminated.”

5:30

The hostages be damned. He didn’t say

5:32

that, but that’s essentially what was

5:34

implied. And “I know I’m safe, at least

5:37

for the interim, because I’m going to

5:39

war with Iran and the United States will

5:41

have no choice but to come in with me.”

NIMA: Larry, maybe I’m so much I’m so much

5:50

pessimist about what Donald Trump is

5:52

doing. But it seems to me that Donald

5:55

Trump has came out by this sort of plan.

5:59

He he he has come out but by this plan

6:03

because of Netanyahu’s position in Israel

6:06

because those people who are forcing

6:09

putting a lot of pressure on Net has his

6:11

administration about the hostages,

6:14

right? And they’re trying to tell those

6:17

people, so we are trying to do

6:20

everything. Look at Donald Trump. He put

6:22

out a peace plan. They’re not going to

6:24

sign for it. No,

6:25

we have to continue the conflict.

6:28

You know, they’re somehow legitimizing

6:30

what Neta is doing in

6:33

LAWRENCE: I think, I think Netanyahu wrote the

6:35

hostages off a long time ago. I really

6:37

do. I don’t think he gives a damn about

6:39

them. and he doesn’t give a damn about

6:41

them because he feels like they’re an

6:43

impediment to his finishing, finishing

6:46

the job as it were.

6:50

NIMA: Yeah. It’s it after all Larry if

6:54

something now you mentioned Iran would

6:56

attack the the US bases in the Middle

6:59

East but

7:02

isn’t that somehow strange that — do you

7:06

do you think that Turkey knows what’s

7:09

going on? Do they really care about

7:11

what’s going on in the Middle East? What

7:13

is the role of Turkey?

7:15

LAWRENCE: Turkey well Turkey is a NATO member. the

7:20

the staunch anchor of the southern flank

7:23

of NATO which is not saying much today

7:26

because NATO is falling apart.

7:29

I think Erdogan, given his previous

7:32

performance in all this debacle that’s

7:34

happening around him, would just sit

7:36

there and watch. I don’t think he’s

7:39

going. Now were Israel to start to

7:42

topple seriously topple fall into chaos

7:45

Jews going everywhere. I mean that’s

7:48

what you’re going to have. I found out

7:50

the other day, Nima, that over a million

7:52

and a half Jews have already left

7:53

Israel. Million and a half. With all the

7:56

strictures that Netanyahu has put on

7:58

travel, still a million and a half have

8:01

had enough money or enough connections to

8:04

get out

8:06

in in that event. If it were completely

8:09

collapsing and it weren’t nuclear,

8:12

Erdogan might move. But that’s the only

8:14

way that guy will move.

NIMA: Do you when it comes to the defense

8:23

treaty between Saudi Arabia and

8:26

Pakistan,

8:28

is it gonna

8:29

LAWRENCE: Good question. Good question.

Ask it. Ask it.

8:36

NIMA: How is that going to play out? LAWRENCE: Uh, very

8:39

good question because I think that’s

8:41

probably signed in blood

8:44

and it’s probably signed in blood not

8:47

necessarily with the civilian leadership

8:50

but with the ISI and the Pakistani

8:53

military and in particular with that

8:55

portion of both that more or less looks

8:59

over nuclear weapons.

Um, and that means that Saudi Arabia has

9:04

a nuclear weapon at its back and call

9:06

whenever it wants to use it. You know,

9:08

I’m of a firm belief that when Muhammad

9:11

bin Salman first became defense

9:15

minister, then took the portfolio,

9:18

one of the things he did was go to

9:20

Islamabad and spend about 20 billion of

9:22

Saudi money, 20 billion US.

9:25

I think that was a a contract with

9:28

Islamabad with regard to at that time

9:31

Iran possibly developing a nuclear

9:34

weapon. Islamabad said to him, you will

9:36

have 20. I don’t know what the number

9:39

is, but 20 is sort of military. I’d want

9:42

about 20. So 20 weapons will come your

9:46

way instantly when Iran tests or you

9:48

know Iran has a nuclear weapon. That’s

9:50

the agree. Now it’s been put in blood. I

9:53

mean, you know, it is a defense pact.

9:56

Now, I don’t know if that’s a portion of

9:58

it, but I do know that my contacts tell

10:01

me that it includes if it’s nuclear,

10:03

we’ll be with you. We we will be on your

10:05

side. Um, so we’ve got a whole new ball

10:08

game.

And it’s not just Iran and Pakistan.

10:14

It’s also the fact that China is a

10:16

supporter of Pakistan, but it’s also a

10:18

fact that China has really got vested

10:21

interest in that southern railroad that

10:23

comes up through Iran now. And it’s also

10:26

the fact that you have a reproachement

10:30

between these previous enemies, Iran and

10:35

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia] and others in that complex. What

10:39

does that mean in terms of what might

10:42

happen to US facilities in the region

10:45

were Iran to feel like it had to attack

10:48

them because it was first attacked by

10:51

Israel and the United States? Would the

10:54

Saudis even care about US facilities

10:57

being attacked as long as Iran only

10:59

attacked them? No oil facilities

11:01

involved, just US facilities. We’ve

11:05

already seen what happens when

11:07

Qatar gets attacked by Israel. Would

11:10

they just sit there if it were only US

11:14

facilities that were attacked? I mean,

11:16

you could attack Al Udeid Air Base [in Qatar] and just attack

11:18

the aircraft on the surface. You

11:20

wouldn’t have to do that much damage to

11:22

the airfield. You could just wipe out

11:24

the US aircraft on the surface. And a

11:27

surprise attack would pretty much do

11:29

that. And it would be I think it would

11:32

be a surprise. I I think this is not

11:35

something that would be expected by

11:37

US Central Command.

11:40

…

MY COMMENT: Apparently, Wilkerson’s extensive contacts in the region believe that the U.S. Government does what Israel’s Government wants it to do. If this is true, then the U.S. empire is really the Israeli empire.

