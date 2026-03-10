10 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

There is no way in which this war, which is existential for both Israel and Iran, will be able to be ended by negotiation. It will be ended ONLY after BOTH sides have gone all-out to defeat the other. All-out for Iran will almost certainly be non-nuclear, but all-out for Israel will BE nuclear. Lawrence Wilkerson has explained why it’s almost inevitable that in the current conventional (non-nuclear) war, Iran will defeat both the U.S. and the Israeli forces.

“Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Netanyahu Could Turn to Nuclear Bombs If Iran War Escalates”

10 March 2026, Democracy Now!

The US-Israeli war on Iran has entered its 11th day. Its impact is being increasingly felt across the globe. Al Jazeera is reporting residents of Tehran

overnight experienced some of the most intense bombardment of the war. At least 40 people were reportedly killed near the cities for Salat Square. In Lebanon,

the death toll from Israel’s attacks are nearing 500. About 700,000 residents have been displaced.

Earlier today, Iran reportedly fired drones towards Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates, where a large fire

broke out in industrial area home to petrochemical plants. A suspected Iranian missile also hit a residential building

in the capital of Bahrain, killing one person and injuring eight others. On Monday, the Pentagon posted online a

photo of a missile with the words, “No mercy,” superimposed on it. An accompanying message read, “We have only just begun to fight.” But soon after,

Trump told CBS News, quote, “I think the war is very complete.” Pretty much, he said. Trump’s CBS interview led oil

prices to drop and for global stocks to quickly rise. But after the Wall Street markets closed, Trump told Republicans

in Florida the US hasn’t, quote, “won” enough. At a news conference on Monday night, ABC News reporter Selena Wang

questioned Trump about the conflicting messages.

“Mr. President, you’ve said the war is, quote, very complete. But your defense secretary says this is just the beginning. So which is it? And how long should Americans be?”

TRUMP: “Well, I think it could both the beginning. It’s the beginning of building a new country, but they certainly they have no navy. They have

no air force. They have no anti-aircraft uh equipment. It’s all been blown up.

They have no radar. They have no telecommunications.

And they have no leadership. It’s all gone. So, you know, you could look at that statement. We could we could call

it a tremendous success right now as we leave here. I could call it, or we could go further, and we’re going to go further. But, uh,

the big risk on that war has been over for three days. We wiped them out the first in the first two days.”

On Monday, President Trump said he had a good call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reportedly proposed a quote “political and diplomatic end to the

Iranian conflict” unquote. We begin today’s show with retired Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, who served as chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin

Powell during the runup and early years of the US war on Iraq. He’s taught national security affairs at both George Washington University and the College of William and Mary. Colonel Wilkerson,

welcome back to Democracy Now. Can you respond to what has taken place over this last 11 days? Uh, starting with the

diplomatic talks in Geneva between Iran and the United States and as those talks were just wrapping up, US and Israel

attacked Iran and killed the supreme leader there. Your response?

WILKERSON: Yes. And, Amy, for the second time, we violated international law in that respect and just common human decency.

And your comments at the opening of the show were spot-on, but not nearly broad and deep enough. I come from an

administration of George W. Bush and Richard Bruce Cheney that committed war crimes. War crimes that Colin Powell and

his lawyer Will Taff and I agonized over in trying to present some message to the American people about them. This

administration has committed more war crimes in the last few days than I think any country since Adolf Hitler

committed. And that is an incredible condemnation of this entire process. We have bombed civilians relentlessly.

We have bombed a school. We have bombed a hospital. We have struck facilities in

the nature of Iran’s oil capacity that is now putting black poison all over 10

plus million people [in Tehran]. And we are essentially not bombing ballistic missile sites and bombing war material.

We’re bombing people. We took a lesson from the IDF, if you will. We are bombing people as, incidentally, they are

still doing in Gaza and doing now in Lebanon to a fair-thee-well. These are all war crimes, and one wishes with fond

hope that someday we might be called before the bar of justice and have to account for these war crimes. And what

you just talked about is a crime also in the eyes of international relations and people who want to keep decent

international relations ongoing in the world. We’re destroying that. And on top of all of that, and this is the real

serious problem here for America, Trump and Hegseth and Rubio and the other entourage of their national security

complex, have completely misjudged the nature of this war, as has to a certain extent Bibi Netanyahu. This is a country

as big as Western Europe with 93 million people, probably 90 million of whom will fight us to the bitter death, who live

in terrain that almost killed Alexander the Great. It is entirely inhospitable to military operations. And Trump is

talking about, actually talking about putting ground forces there. And the only way he will be able to claim any

nature of victory is to do that. Only that will be the end of the empire’s presence in the Levant and the Middle

East in general, because we will not be able to sustain that economically,

physically. We do not have the soldiers or marines to do that. But that’s what he’s talking about. This is pure nonsense. There was a column in Haaretz [newspaper]

yesterday, and the title of the column uh essentially was Trump will chicken-out in this war too. I’m sorry. He’s not

going to chicken-out necessarily. That might be the tone intent he puts to it. He’s going to be defeated as are we.

INTERVIEWER: Colonel, I wanted to ask you, we played that clip with Trump talking about all the damage that uh that Iran has

sustained. Uh but there’s been very little acknowledgment by the US military or the White House to the enormous

damage that has occurred to the US military footprint in the Middle East for for decades. All of these bases and

and a radar multi-billion dollar radar were established throughout the region.

and what your what’s your understanding of the nature of the damage that has occurred to all of these bases uh not

just among the the Gulf states uh but also even in Iraq and uh and other places of the Middle East?

WILKERSON: Yeah, that damage is enormous. Um, and I think what you’re witnessing right now is the initial steps of the empire, the

American empire’s retreat from the Levant and the Middle East in general. I don’t think we’re going to be able to sustain our presence there after what’s

going to happen here, particularly if we stay at this for a long time and really do take significant casualties. We’re already taking more casualties than

people know about because the media is not being apprised of. Yes, we had the ceremony at Dover, but there are people

getting ready at Landstuhl, our throughput hospital in Germany right now to accept multiple casualties coming in.

They’ve stopped their civilian service and so forth at that hospital and other things are being geared up too like Walter Reed. I don’t think they have

even a a a modicum of appreciation of what kind of casualties are going to result though, especially if we put put

ground forces into Iran. And that is the only way unless he just lies completely about it, that Trump is going to be able

to assert any kind of real force with regard to this population. And to your point in Bahrain, they have taken out

billions of dollars worth of US radar and equipment, including the vertical missile launch loading cranes. So now

ships have to go all the way to Diego Garcia, the Diego Garcia to load these weapons. They have essentially

obliterated our capacity to carry out combat actions from a number of places in Saudi Arabia and Qattar and the United

Arab Emirates. Elided is actually under under threat now too. And this is all part of the warp and woof of our ability

to carry out combat uh operations in the region. I’m not even sure our biggest

facility for passing on troops uh throughput facility that we used in both Iraq wars is in Kuwait. I’m not even

sure that that’s up now and able to do anything. So, how would you even get marines or soldiers? God forbid, into

Iraq. That’s a huge problem. They will sink the ships that are coming to deposit those troops wherever they they’re coming. We have not really

damaged their ballistic missile capability. And the media blackout on Israel is keeping the American people

from seeing the enormous degree of destruction to Israel. The latest component of which was a repost to

Israel’s having struck their oil facilities on Haifa, their oil facility port. And Haifa is being taken down much

the way Elot was taken down by the Houthis, the Alansar in the Red Sea when we failed to be able to reopen the Red

Sea. And that’s the next step. The Babel Mandeb will be closed once the Houthies have gotten into action full-time again.

And 60% of the world’s commerce passes through the Red Sea. It’s not oil and gas exclusively. It’s all manner of

things, food stuffs, commodities, and such. So, this is a war with long legs. Trump has completely misinterpreted it.

The only one who’s interpreted it correctly is Bibi Netanyahu, and I think he’s ready to use a nuclear weapon should it become as bad as it looks like

it might right now. because Iran has not even begun to shoot its most sophisticated missiles. And now the

second and third class of those missiles is getting through almost without opposition. Imagine what these Mach 3

Mach 4 missiles with huge warheads that have maybe a hundred different other warheads they display all across an area

are going to do to Israel once they’re fired. and they’re still there and they’re still ready to fire.

INTERVIEWER: And Colonel, I wanted to ask you, you mentioned the media coverage of what is going on in Israel. Uh it is it has been

amazing to me that all of the major US media are based in Israel in Tel Aviv.

Yet we are seeing uh the the least amount of coverage of what is going on within Israel. I want to quote from a a

piece an online piece that uh CNN and reporter Orin Lieberman posted earlier this week and he wrote and I’m quoting,

“Every reporter in Israel and every member of the public is subject to a military sensor. On national security grounds, the regulation authorizes the

sensor to prohibit reporting or broadcasting any material that would reveal sensitive information or pose a threat to the country’s security

interest.” And he goes on to say, “This is particularly sensitive during wartime where the military sensor has made clear that broadcasting any

images that reveal the location of interceptor missiles or military sites hit by enemy projectiles is forbidden,

especially in live broadcasts. Now, they say this on their website, but they never mention this on air. Uh, and none

of the networks are mentioning on air that they are strictly prohibited from showing any actual real damage.

I’m wondering your your sense of what the responsibility of the US media especially since they’re always showing us the results of the the plumes rising

in Abu Dhabi or in the or or in Saudi Arabia or even in Iran, but not the direct hits that are occurring within Israel.

WILKERSON: I’ll tell you what I told the senior editor to the Washington Post recently.

I think it’s abominable the lies that the American mainstream media, both video and print, is telling the American

people. And they’re putting us in jeopardy in a real substantive sense because the American people have no way

of judging just how foolhardy, how stupid, how unwise, how violative of

international dictum and rule this war is. And when it gets to the point, I think this is the end of the Trump

presidency actually, because when it gets to the point where the pressure is so great, some of this has to come out

13:21

“Iran’s $1 Million Missile Splits Into Thousands of Warheads — And USA Has No Way to Stop It”

Capital Breakdown

Mar 10, 2026 #IranNewMissile #OneMillion #MIRVMissile

Iran just fielded a missile that does not deliver one strike. For one million dollars per unit, Tehran has deployed a weapon with a multiple independently targetable warhead architecture that transforms a single launch into a simultaneous, dispersed assault across dozens of coordinates that no point defense system was designed to defeat at that volume from a single incoming track.

The economics are what make this genuinely terrifying. One million dollars is a fraction of the cost of the interceptors required to defeat even a portion of what a single launch releases. Iran does not need to overwhelm air defense with volume of missiles — it can overwhelm it with the submunition mathematics of a single one. The cost exchange ratio just shifted so dramatically in the attacker’s favor that every existing air defense procurement calculation in the region needs to be rebuilt from scratch.

What this missile does to the defensive doctrine that Israel, Saudi Arabia, and American Gulf assets have been operating under is not incremental degradation — it is architectural obsolescence. Systems calibrated to track, prioritize, and intercept individual incoming threats now face a weapon that multiplies the threat count exponentially at the moment of terminal phase, precisely when reaction time is most compressed and intercept windows are narrowest.

Iran did not just build a better missile. It built a weapon specifically engineered to make the defense of the weapons defending everything else mathematically impossible at current inventory levels — and one million dollars is cheap for a problem that costs billions to even partially answer.

MY COMMENTS:

If analysts such as those are correct, that Iran will win the conventional war, then what is the likelihood that Israel will go nuclear? If Israel will go nuclear to eliminate Tehran, then what is the likelihood that Russian and/or China will go nuclear to eliminate Israel? And, at that point, what would be the likelihood that America would go nuclear against Russia and/or China?

And is this to criticize ONLY America’s Republican Party, or ALSO its Democratic Party — BOTH of the official political clubs (each of which clubs represents not its voters but its megadonors)?

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.