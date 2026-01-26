25 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

NATO’s U.S.-appointed Secretary-General Mark Rutte persuaded Donald Trump to stop threatening to invade Greenland to take it over, and to say instead only that America will take it over — but without any explicit threat. This is a change of phraseology only — no change of intent (it simply removes the explicit threat). It’s the tactful way to grab Greenland. Rutte is helping Trump to get control of Greenland.

On January 23rd, the New York Times headlined “Trump’s Turnabout on Greenland Shows the Limits of His Coercive Powers” in order to convey the false impression that the U.S. doesn’t actually allow itself to be aggressive, especislly not against one of its ‘allies’ (colonies). It reported:

This week Mr. Trump also discovered the limits of his coercive powers. After he threatened a wave of new tariffs, markets fell abruptly, which always seizes his attention. Allies objected, this time openly. And by the time the president returned to Washington on Thursday night, it was clear that he had left considerable damage to the Western alliance in his wake.

When the climb-down came, it was with only the vaguest explanation from the president.

Mr. Trump said Wednesday night on social media that a “framework of a future deal” had been reached, one that did not resemble full American ownership. Instead, speaking on Air Force One on Thursday, he floated the idea of what sounded like a lease for expanded military bases in Greenland in which “the time limit is infinity” and “we can do anything we want,” including to support the Golden Dome, his ambitious missile defense plan.

When pressed about how the new arrangement would expand America’s right beyond an existing 1951 treaty — which gives the United States almost unlimited rights to base troops, missiles, aircraft and the U.S. Navy on Greenland — he described it as “a much more generous deal.”

But in what way, then, had he “discovered the limits of his coercive powers”? None. The article’s headline “Trump’s Turnabout on Greenland Shows the Limits of His Coercive Powers” was contradicted by what it quoted Trump as having said.

One of the most popular news-reports in Greenland on January 26th is at the national newspaper Sermisiaq, “Kreml: Grønland er strategisk vigtig for sikkerheden” meaning “Kremlin: Greenland is strategically important for security,” and it says:

The Russian military is keeping a close eye on the US development of the Golden Dome missile defense system - including in relation to Greenland.

This was stated by the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with Russian state television, according to the news agency Reuters.

- I have no doubt at all that our military will monitor and analyze these plans closely, he says.

The state-owned Russian news agency Tass writes that in the same interview Peskov calls Greenland important in terms of “strategic stability and security”.

Neither Tass nor Reuters have elaborated on why Peskov believes that Greenland plays a role in terms of security and to what extent or for whom.

Golden Dome is US President Donald Trump’s plans for a new major air defense.

Trump has previously stated that if the system is to utilize its full potential, it requires Greenland to be involved.

The island’s Arctic location is right on the flight path of missiles that China or Russia could send towards the United States.

Why did that news-report not also mention that “The island’s Arctic location is right on the flight path of missiles that America could send towards Russia or even China?” Was the reason that the U.S. Government and its millions of agents (including all of its billionaires-controlled media) routinely control the ‘news’ that Greenlanders and everyone else throughout the U.S. empire see and hear? The U.S. Government, ever since the Truman Administration in 1945, has been exercising this power over domestic U.S. ‘news’-media and admits that it possesses even greater freedom to do it to the ‘news’-media in its ‘allies’ (colonies) than in America.

WION, a major English language news channel in India, headlined on January 22nd, “Greenland Partitioned: Trump Takes Control of Arctic Bases in Major NATO Deal”, and reported:

Donald Trump announces a sweeping new framework on Greenland after high-level talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, securing long-term U.S. control over key military bases and strategic territories in the Arctic. The deal halts threatened trade tariffs and reshapes regional security as Washington moves to counter growing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic. While stopping short of annexation, the agreement gives the United States sovereign rights over major military zones, raising concerns in Denmark and across Europe.

If this is true, then in what way was the NYT’s headline “Trump’s Turnabout on Greenland Shows the Limits of His Coercive Powers” true?

Another headline at Greenland’s Sermitsiaq, “Mette Frederiksen vinkede til Angunnguaq” or “Mette Frederiksen waved to Angunnguaq [an actor],” and it didn’t even quote her but did quote a bystander, who said “In these hard times, we must defend our country, that’s why I have brought our flag with me” which I would interpret as being against America but might have instead have been against Russia (which is vilified in virtually all of the empire’s ‘news’-media) — and the reporter ended on that questionmark, didn’t ask any question.

Looking today at Greenland news-media I see nothing about Trump’s grab for Greenland. That seems weird to me. In fact, given the immense significance that Trump’s grab has for everyone on Greenland, it seems outrageous, not a news-media there, at all.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.