24 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Professor John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago is one of the world’s leading political scientists, and in an interview of him by the retired Judge Andrew Napolitano, he said he agreed with this statement by someone in China:

They robbed you blind and you thank them

for it. That’s a tragedy. That’s a scam.

That’s why I’m saying this right now.

Americans, you don’t need a tariff. You

need a revolution. For decades, your

government and oligarchs would ship your

job to China, not for diplomacy, not for

peace, but to exploit cheap labor. And

in the process, they hollowed out your

middle class, crashed your working class

and told you to be proud while they sold

your future for

profit. And, yes, China made money, but

we used it to build roads, lift millions

out of poverty, fund healthcare, raise

living standards. We reinvested in our

people. My family also benefited from

it. What did your oligarchs do? They

bought yachts, private jets and mansions

with golf course

driveways. They manipulate market, dodge

tax, and poured billions into endless

wars [profitable to themselves but catastrophic to everyone else]. And you get stagnated wages

crippling healthcare costs, cheap

dopamine, debt, and flag-to-wave property

made in China. Well, they pick your

pocket.

For 40 years, both China and the United

States benefitted from the trade, the

manufacturing, but only one of us use

that wealth to

build. This isn’t China’s fault. This is

yours. You let this happen. You let the

oligarchs feed you lies while they made

you fat, poor, and

addicted. Now they blame China for this mess

they made. I don’t think so. I don’t

think you need another tariff. You need

to wake up.

You need to take your country back. I

think you need a revolution.

MY COMMENT: I, too, agree with that statement, which I have argued for, at length, many times, such as this. In my proposed solution, all it would require is a single Constitutional Amendment. Our “oligarchs” (America’s own aristocracy of wealth, our billionaires) would use their media and their think tanks and universities and their other agencies, to propagandize enough of the public against it so as to prevent it from passing; but, if that (failure) would happen, then it can’t be done peacefully, and so Americans will then need to resort to war against them — against America’s own aristocracy — just as our Founders in 1776 resorted to war against Britain’s aristocracy on the other side of the Atlantic, and finally, after 7 years of bloodshed, won against them. It can be done either way. But it must be done, because not to do it would mean that the American people will just continue sinking deeper and deeper into being their slaves and paying taxes and blood in foreign wars for extending yet further their empire and their global profits, thus exacerbating ever further America’s growing wealth-gap. Because billionaires and their numerous highly rewarded agents are more deeply corrupt than 99% of the public can even imagine, the public vastly under-estimate just how horrendously bad their rulers actually are, and how necessary radical change has therefore now become. Continuing with the present system would be the worst of all options, but few people understand that this is so. They just under-estimate how bad it is — how unacceptable the next decade would be, and how intolerable the rest of this century would become, unless the system itself will soon be replaced. All that would be needed is one Constitutional Amendment.

