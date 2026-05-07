6 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Alexander Mercouris, whom I have found to be unsurpassed at predictive accuracy on international affairs, made an important prediction on May 5th: that the crisis for the entire U.S. empire will hit at “around the late summer, early autumn.”

https://theduran.com/zelensky-threatens-moscow-parade-putin-allows-strike-central-kiev-oreshnik-visits-hqs-us-hormuz/

“Zelensky Threatens Moscow Parade; Putin Allows Strike Central Kiev; Oreshnik; Visits HQs; US Hormuz”

5 May 2026

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Now, my guess is that all of

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this is going to hit home sometime

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around the late summer, early autumn.

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This is about the time when we’re going

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to see,

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based on previous events, the military

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crisis

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in

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the Donbass

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and probably by the way in Zaphorosia as

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well. another topic for discussion

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on a later day.

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I wonder what the Europeans are going to

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say then. There’s going to be a crisis

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moment

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for NATO.

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I suspect that that is when it will

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come. That is when the full gravity of

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the crisis,

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military, economic,

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geostrategic

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and political,

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will fully hit home.

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Given the kind of European leaders that

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we have at the moment,

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it is

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impossible

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to predict

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what they’re going to do.

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But I fully expect it to be

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driven by panic

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and extremely hysterical and angry.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.