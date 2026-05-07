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mois78's avatar
mois78
19h

unfortunately the American people living standards will suffer because of Redman bad, and his small hats advisors. would history mark these people as the reason for the collapse of pac Americana? No! Did the effing UK judged Winston Churchill?

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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
1d

The perfect storm; collapse of NATO, Russia takes Ukraine to the Deniper river. Israel is destroyed and the US is kicked out of middle east, Europe, while the Petro dollar dies. Setting the world FREE.

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