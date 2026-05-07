Mercouris predicts that everything will come to a head in the fall.
6 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
Alexander Mercouris, whom I have found to be unsurpassed at predictive accuracy on international affairs, made an important prediction on May 5th: that the crisis for the entire U.S. empire will hit at “around the late summer, early autumn.”
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https://theduran.com/zelensky-threatens-moscow-parade-putin-allows-strike-central-kiev-oreshnik-visits-hqs-us-hormuz/
“Zelensky Threatens Moscow Parade; Putin Allows Strike Central Kiev; Oreshnik; Visits HQs; US Hormuz”
5 May 2026
Now, my guess is that all of
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this is going to hit home sometime
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around the late summer, early autumn.
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This is about the time when we’re going
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to see,
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based on previous events, the military
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crisis
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in
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the Donbass
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and probably by the way in Zaphorosia as
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well. another topic for discussion
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on a later day.
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I wonder what the Europeans are going to
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say then. There’s going to be a crisis
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moment
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for NATO.
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I suspect that that is when it will
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come. That is when the full gravity of
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the crisis,
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military, economic,
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geostrategic
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and political,
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will fully hit home.
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Given the kind of European leaders that
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we have at the moment,
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it is
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impossible
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to predict
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what they’re going to do.
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But I fully expect it to be
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driven by panic
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and extremely hysterical and angry.
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—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
unfortunately the American people living standards will suffer because of Redman bad, and his small hats advisors. would history mark these people as the reason for the collapse of pac Americana? No! Did the effing UK judged Winston Churchill?
The perfect storm; collapse of NATO, Russia takes Ukraine to the Deniper river. Israel is destroyed and the US is kicked out of middle east, Europe, while the Petro dollar dies. Setting the world FREE.