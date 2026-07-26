26 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

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“NATO Pushes Europe Toward Total Collapse - Countdown to ALL-OUT War Has Begun | Dr. Jan Oberg”

25 July 2026

00:00

JAN OBERG: You have a total military production

00:02

dependence very strong at least of the

00:05

US because we’ve always stupidly

00:08

believed that the US was there for us.

00:11

The US is here for the US, and the idea

00:15

with NATO has never been to protect

00:17

Europe. The project called NATO

00:21

is a US project to secure that if there

00:24

is a war it will be in Europe and not on

00:26

US soil. That’s forward defense. This is

00:29

the idea of deterrence. This is American

00:31

nuclear weapons in Europe. It is to have

00:33

the fight here. The West

00:36

which is 12% of humanity is going down.

00:40

We are now the last empire. That empire

00:43

is getting weaker and weaker, more and

00:44

more desperate and cannot tolerate that

00:48

there are different views. I mean the

00:51

more weak you are, the more intolerant

00:53

you are.

00:56

LYANNA PETROVA: Welcome to World Affairs and Context

00:58

everybody. I’m Lyanna Petrova and today

01:00

I’m honored to welcome back a fantastic

01:03

guest Dr. Jan Oberg. Jan is a Swedish

01:05

peace and conflict researcher, author

01:08

and co-founder of the Transnational

01:10

Foundation for Peace and Future Research,

01:12

which is an organization I absolutely

01:14

admire and I follow on Substack and on

01:17

Twitter or X. I highly highly recommend

01:19

that all our viewers subscribe to it as

01:22

well. Jan, welcome back to the program.

01:24

Thank you so much for joining.

01:26

>> OBERG: Oh, it’s a great pleasure for me being

01:28

with you. I think you’re doing such good

01:31

and important and highly relevant,

01:33

urgently important work. So, I hope I

01:36

can contribute to it. So, we have some

01:38

synergy from sitting here. Let me just

01:40

add to your introduction that um the

01:44

Transnational Foundation is completely

01:47

independent of government

01:51

funding and corporate funding. We are

01:53

only people financed, and we are all

01:55

volunteers, 50 people around the world.

01:58

I just want to say that because there’s

02:00

very little really truly free research

02:03

and public education left in the western

02:05

world in this area.

02:08

>> PETROVA: Absolutely. And thank you so much for

02:09

clarifying. I think it is very very

02:11

important to know that because there is

02:12

a big difference between the research

02:15

produced by government funded uh think

02:18

tanks and and institutes and those that

02:20

are independent like yours. Yeah,

02:23

absolutely. Um recently I came across

02:27

two outstanding articles that you

02:28

published on your Substack and um you

02:32

discussed um basically you focused on

02:34

the European Union’s transition to war

02:36

economies and I think this is the most

02:38

important topic of of of

02:42

today because this touches upon every

02:45

single aspect of our lives and it

02:47

increasingly feels as though Europe as a

02:50

whole is heading toward a major military

02:53

confrontation.

02:54

that we haven’t seen since World War II.

02:57

Um, Jan, would you give us a sense of

03:00

what you are observing across the EU in

03:02

terms of economic and security policy

03:04

transformations?

03:07

>> OBERG: Well, I chose a perspective that has not

03:10

been discussed as part of this

03:12

rearmament in Europe, which comes as a

03:16

very unfortunate consequence of the

03:18

stupid NATO expansion that was responded

03:21

to in an counter-productive way by by

03:25

Russia invading Ukraine and both parties

03:29

being happy to use the Ukrainian

03:32

people for their battle. Um and that

03:35

perspective was the economic one.

03:38

[clears throat] I was motivated by the

03:40

fact that you’ve heard secretary

03:42

generals of NATO, you’ve heard the

03:44

Danish prime minister, you’ve had a lot

03:46

of European leaders say that it’s a one

03:49

it’s one way to get the wheels running

03:52

in the European economy is to invest in

03:55

the military and switch to a war

03:57

economy. There’s all I mean it’s not I

03:59

don’t think the term war economy has

04:01

been put into any official document but

04:03

that’s what they do from a civilian

04:05

peacetime economy to converting it to a

04:08

military basically like the military

04:11

should be uplifting the rest of the

04:13

economy, and then I was reminded of the

04:17

fact that in the 70s and 80s we were a

04:20

number of peace researchers and

04:22

economists

04:23

who worked with the issue of what was at

04:27

that time called conversion and that was

04:29

the idea could you convert the military

04:32

industry to civilian industry and get

04:35

a beneficial effect of that, for

04:38

instance there was the Swedish diplomat

04:40

or disarmament minister Inga’s big study

04:44

in the United Nations of this and I sat

04:47

at the time at the Danish government’s

04:49

security and disarmament commission and

04:52

the whole thing about what is the

04:53

relationship between military

04:55

investments and civilian investments

04:58

is something that we should discuss now

05:01

because I can tell you now at that time

05:05

and today there does not exist any

05:09

study, any piece of research, any book,

05:13

any dissertation that proves that you

05:16

get more beneficial um effects of

05:20

military investments than you do from

05:22

similar civilian investments in the

05:25

economy. So if you want to waste money,

05:28

go for the military. If you want to

05:30

waste and get less employment effects,

05:34

innovative effects, spillovers to the

05:36

civilian sector, uh worse hospitals,

05:39

less cultural life, less welfare for the

05:41

people, keep on militarizing your

05:43

economy. It’s: there is nobody who has

05:46

proved the opposite of what I just said.

05:49

Interestingly enough,

05:52

those who say this today are not

05:54

research institutes. We are the only one

05:56

here in Sweden, not in the only one in

05:58

Sweden, we the only one in Europe, who

06:00

have published this analysis saying

06:04

these things.

06:06

No other research institute have done

06:08

it. Not CRI, not PO, not the other peace

06:11

research, not those you would expect

06:12

knowing about economy and military and

06:16

beneficial or nonbeneficial effects of

06:18

it. It’s the banks

06:21

and the bank studies you will find if I

06:24

remember correctly the one is from the

06:26

Danish National Bank and I think the um

06:29

European bank too are clearly saying

06:33

that there are less effects from

06:36

military investments than there would be

06:38

from comparable equally large civilian

06:41

investments. So if you want to I mean

06:45

Europe is in deep economic crisis.

06:48

Germany is falling apart as everybody

06:50

knows. Volkswagen is probably going to be

06:52

taken over by China. You have written

06:55

you have you’ve given a lecture in your

06:57

own program which is excellent about

06:59

these things which I was happy to

07:01

repost. Everybody knows that we are in

07:04

crisis, and there are competitors such as

07:06

China and Russia to a certain extent and

07:09

the US is giving us all these kinds of

07:11

problems with Trump and tariffs and god

07:14

knows what. We’re now choosing European

07:17

leaders are now choosing something that

07:20

they must know if they are not ignorant

07:23

beyond uh permissible

07:26

will make the economy less growth

07:29

oriented, less welfare oriented, less

07:32

innovative in the civilian sector. And

07:35

therefore I call the subtitle of my

07:37

article “Are they ignorant or do they lie

07:41

deliberately?“ because they cannot all

07:43

these leaders basically everybody has

07:45

said it is that state leaders they

07:48

cannot not know from their experts if

07:51

they lose any um from their banks etc.

07:54

They cannot be ignorant about the fact

07:56

that I’ve just told you there is no

07:58

study that proves that what they [Europe’s leaders] say is true.

08:01

…

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.