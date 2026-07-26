NATO is anti-Europe, and only billionaires benefit from wars.
26 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
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“NATO Pushes Europe Toward Total Collapse - Countdown to ALL-OUT War Has Begun | Dr. Jan Oberg”
25 July 2026
00:00
JAN OBERG: You have a total military production
00:02
dependence very strong at least of the
00:05
US because we’ve always stupidly
00:08
believed that the US was there for us.
00:11
The US is here for the US, and the idea
00:15
with NATO has never been to protect
00:17
Europe. The project called NATO
00:21
is a US project to secure that if there
00:24
is a war it will be in Europe and not on
00:26
US soil. That’s forward defense. This is
00:29
the idea of deterrence. This is American
00:31
nuclear weapons in Europe. It is to have
00:33
the fight here. The West
00:36
which is 12% of humanity is going down.
00:40
We are now the last empire. That empire
00:43
is getting weaker and weaker, more and
00:44
more desperate and cannot tolerate that
00:48
there are different views. I mean the
00:51
more weak you are, the more intolerant
00:53
you are.
00:56
LYANNA PETROVA: Welcome to World Affairs and Context
00:58
everybody. I’m Lyanna Petrova and today
01:00
I’m honored to welcome back a fantastic
01:03
guest Dr. Jan Oberg. Jan is a Swedish
01:05
peace and conflict researcher, author
01:08
and co-founder of the Transnational
01:10
Foundation for Peace and Future Research,
01:12
which is an organization I absolutely
01:14
admire and I follow on Substack and on
01:17
Twitter or X. I highly highly recommend
01:19
that all our viewers subscribe to it as
01:22
well. Jan, welcome back to the program.
01:24
Thank you so much for joining.
01:26
>> OBERG: Oh, it’s a great pleasure for me being
01:28
with you. I think you’re doing such good
01:31
and important and highly relevant,
01:33
urgently important work. So, I hope I
01:36
can contribute to it. So, we have some
01:38
synergy from sitting here. Let me just
01:40
add to your introduction that um the
01:44
Transnational Foundation is completely
01:47
independent of government
01:51
funding and corporate funding. We are
01:53
only people financed, and we are all
01:55
volunteers, 50 people around the world.
01:58
I just want to say that because there’s
02:00
very little really truly free research
02:03
and public education left in the western
02:05
world in this area.
02:08
>> PETROVA: Absolutely. And thank you so much for
02:09
clarifying. I think it is very very
02:11
important to know that because there is
02:12
a big difference between the research
02:15
produced by government funded uh think
02:18
tanks and and institutes and those that
02:20
are independent like yours. Yeah,
02:23
absolutely. Um recently I came across
02:27
two outstanding articles that you
02:28
published on your Substack and um you
02:32
discussed um basically you focused on
02:34
the European Union’s transition to war
02:36
economies and I think this is the most
02:38
important topic of of of
02:42
today because this touches upon every
02:45
single aspect of our lives and it
02:47
increasingly feels as though Europe as a
02:50
whole is heading toward a major military
02:53
confrontation.
02:54
that we haven’t seen since World War II.
02:57
Um, Jan, would you give us a sense of
03:00
what you are observing across the EU in
03:02
terms of economic and security policy
03:04
transformations?
03:07
>> OBERG: Well, I chose a perspective that has not
03:10
been discussed as part of this
03:12
rearmament in Europe, which comes as a
03:16
very unfortunate consequence of the
03:18
stupid NATO expansion that was responded
03:21
to in an counter-productive way by by
03:25
Russia invading Ukraine and both parties
03:29
being happy to use the Ukrainian
03:32
people for their battle. Um and that
03:35
perspective was the economic one.
03:38
[clears throat] I was motivated by the
03:40
fact that you’ve heard secretary
03:42
generals of NATO, you’ve heard the
03:44
Danish prime minister, you’ve had a lot
03:46
of European leaders say that it’s a one
03:49
it’s one way to get the wheels running
03:52
in the European economy is to invest in
03:55
the military and switch to a war
03:57
economy. There’s all I mean it’s not I
03:59
don’t think the term war economy has
04:01
been put into any official document but
04:03
that’s what they do from a civilian
04:05
peacetime economy to converting it to a
04:08
military basically like the military
04:11
should be uplifting the rest of the
04:13
economy, and then I was reminded of the
04:17
fact that in the 70s and 80s we were a
04:20
number of peace researchers and
04:22
economists
04:23
who worked with the issue of what was at
04:27
that time called conversion and that was
04:29
the idea could you convert the military
04:32
industry to civilian industry and get
04:35
a beneficial effect of that, for
04:38
instance there was the Swedish diplomat
04:40
or disarmament minister Inga’s big study
04:44
in the United Nations of this and I sat
04:47
at the time at the Danish government’s
04:49
security and disarmament commission and
04:52
the whole thing about what is the
04:53
relationship between military
04:55
investments and civilian investments
04:58
is something that we should discuss now
05:01
because I can tell you now at that time
05:05
and today there does not exist any
05:09
study, any piece of research, any book,
05:13
any dissertation that proves that you
05:16
get more beneficial um effects of
05:20
military investments than you do from
05:22
similar civilian investments in the
05:25
economy. So if you want to waste money,
05:28
go for the military. If you want to
05:30
waste and get less employment effects,
05:34
innovative effects, spillovers to the
05:36
civilian sector, uh worse hospitals,
05:39
less cultural life, less welfare for the
05:41
people, keep on militarizing your
05:43
economy. It’s: there is nobody who has
05:46
proved the opposite of what I just said.
05:49
Interestingly enough,
05:52
those who say this today are not
05:54
research institutes. We are the only one
05:56
here in Sweden, not in the only one in
05:58
Sweden, we the only one in Europe, who
06:00
have published this analysis saying
06:04
these things.
06:06
No other research institute have done
06:08
it. Not CRI, not PO, not the other peace
06:11
research, not those you would expect
06:12
knowing about economy and military and
06:16
beneficial or nonbeneficial effects of
06:18
it. It’s the banks
06:21
and the bank studies you will find if I
06:24
remember correctly the one is from the
06:26
Danish National Bank and I think the um
06:29
European bank too are clearly saying
06:33
that there are less effects from
06:36
military investments than there would be
06:38
from comparable equally large civilian
06:41
investments. So if you want to I mean
06:45
Europe is in deep economic crisis.
06:48
Germany is falling apart as everybody
06:50
knows. Volkswagen is probably going to be
06:52
taken over by China. You have written
06:55
you have you’ve given a lecture in your
06:57
own program which is excellent about
06:59
these things which I was happy to
07:01
repost. Everybody knows that we are in
07:04
crisis, and there are competitors such as
07:06
China and Russia to a certain extent and
07:09
the US is giving us all these kinds of
07:11
problems with Trump and tariffs and god
07:14
knows what. We’re now choosing European
07:17
leaders are now choosing something that
07:20
they must know if they are not ignorant
07:23
beyond uh permissible
07:26
will make the economy less growth
07:29
oriented, less welfare oriented, less
07:32
innovative in the civilian sector. And
07:35
therefore I call the subtitle of my
07:37
article “Are they ignorant or do they lie
07:41
deliberately?“ because they cannot all
07:43
these leaders basically everybody has
07:45
said it is that state leaders they
07:48
cannot not know from their experts if
07:51
they lose any um from their banks etc.
07:54
They cannot be ignorant about the fact
07:56
that I’ve just told you there is no
07:58
study that proves that what they [Europe’s leaders] say is true.
08:01
…
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.