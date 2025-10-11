10 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Netanyahu Just ATTACKED America, Israel in DEEP Trouble | Larry Johnson & Patrick Henningsen”

Benjamin Netanyahu has opened a new war front on America as the Israel’s desperation grows. Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson and geopolitical commentators Patrick Henningsen and Matt Kennard break down what is precipitating the escalation and what it means for the region and world.

DANNY HAIPHONG: Benjamin Netanyahu has been incredibly

desperate-looking of late. We had the UN

debacle where he essentially spoke to an

empty room uh during the UN General

Assembly. And then after this, he was

caught talking to social media

influencers, particularly Tik Tockers,

on Israel’s essential plan to take over

uh this media outlet for its benefit. I

just want to play a bit of this. NETANYAHU: But we

have to fight with the weapons that

apply to the battlefields in which we’re

engaged. And the most important ones are

the social media. And the most important

purchase that is going on right now is

class.

Tik Tok.

Tik Tok. Number one. Number one.

And I hope it goes through because it’s

it can be consequential.

And the other one, what’s the other one

that’s most important?

X. X

very good

and you know so we have to talk to Elon

he’s not an enemy he’s a friend we

should talk to him now if we can get

those two things we get a lot and I

could go on on other things but that’s

not the point right now we have to fight

the fight okay to take give direction to

the Jewish people and give direction to

our non-Jewish friends or those who

could be our Jewish our friends are we

going to succeed with everyone no will

there be a strong counter. Yes,

HAIPHONG: This whole sale of Tik Tok is for Israel

a hugely important uh component of it

waging a more effective war because what

essentially Netanyahu was also seing there

is he says we’re fighting with the sword,

isn’t very effective uh to the we’ve

seen hundreds of thousands of

Palestinians killed by uh essentially

Israel and UK US and UK [and Germany and France] backed sword, but

it’s not effective: what’s needed is Tik

Tok and social media and the rest to be

taken

PATRICK HENNINGSEN: So Netanyahu’s made a stunning, a

stunning self-indictment as usual, uh,

without meaning to. Uh but uh the the

the whole concept of um the takeover of

Tik Tok was based on a false premise

that the Chinese were stealing the data

of you know uh American teenagers who

were doing like dance acts on Tik Tok

and hot takes and whatnot viral videos

totally fake. that was engineered to get

us under Joe Biden’s administration. It

began and continued under Trump. So you

can see the bipartisan uh uh the

bipartisan US Congress and Senate

working on behalf of Israel. So it was

totally disingenuous. There was no

Chinese threat on Tik Tok, and what you

have now you can see the endgame of it.

And so Israel’s soft power has tanked

basically. Uh it’s not it’s not only

tanked uh in the West but it’s also

tanking among even the Jewish diaspora

or the international uh Jewish community,

uh they can no longer rely on the

promise that Israel is the safest place

on the planet for Jews to have a

homeland etc., and a lot of that can be

held at the feet of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The the other thing that I think is uh

interesting is how he appropriated the

term woke right woke Right. And where

that term originated from is interesting

in the aftermath of October 7th and you

had Ben Shapiro and other sorts of

Zionist uh mouthpieces uh flooding

social media warning of uh all sorts of

you know day of rage uh Islamic sleeper

cells are going to rise up and so forth.

Even Charlie Kirk himself was

trafficking in those same uh that same

sort of hysteria uh in the United

States. And people were pointing out

that if if if you define wokeness or as

as the right does, they define wokeness

as the kind of rabid uh out-of-control

identity politics. Well, there is no

higher form of identity politics than

Zionism., uh, this has to be the top level

of the conception of identity politics.

Uh for an ethnostate or religious state

exclusive religious state running an

apartheid system that can only be

described as identity politics writ

large. So that’s where the term

originally woke right came from was to

describe people like Ben Shapiro and

then the Fox News crowd, the uh the the

all the Jordan Peterson crowd, the Daily

R crowd then re repurposed it,

reappropriated it to point at people on

the right that were opposing Israel’s

genocide. You see, so it was a bit of a

slight of hand. And you can see

Netanyahu is is attempting to do this

two years on, which is quite pathetic,

actually. And the real the the real

irony of course of that is that uh

identity politics is the thing uh this

is the most weaponized form of identity

politics in human history is Zionism, the

Zionist ideology, and they’re using it as

a weapon in order to try to justify one

of the worst crimes against humanity of

not just the modern era but I will say

one of the one of the worst of all

time certainly in living memory. So I

think the the irony of that is quite

amazing. I mean you could go on and on

but the bottom line is and Neftali

Bennett former Israeli prime minister

said it the best. He was decrying the

fact that they had blown 120 or 150

million trying to buy influence across

social media platforms post October 7th

and we’re being outnumbered by pro

Palestinian posts 16 to1. 16 to1. And

I’ll tell you, Palestine didn’t spend

any money to get that margin of victory

uh in terms of hearts and minds. Uh

across social media,

HAIPHONG: You have 60% of Generation Z Americans

saying that they are in far more in

favor of Hamas than they are of Israel.

And I think that this has something to

do with why Netanyahu sees the sale of

Tik Tok so as such an important weapon

for itself in this time. What’s your

take on this, Larry?

JOHNSON: It goes through the broader change and

revolution

um with respect to media narrative

control. You know, I spent a brief stent

during my time at CIA working on what

they call covert action. How you u put

plant stories to try to further a

narrative. In this case, I was working

in support of the uh to counter the

Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

And you know, with something like that,

it was easy to portray the Soviets as

the bad guys and us as the good guys,

even though that wasn’t really the

truth. But, you know, the narrative

worked. Um, you know, the three of you

are really uh too young to remember the

Exodus influence. Um, and the movie

Exodus with Paul Newman came out 196061,

but it was it was around a lot on

television during that period. And it it

pushed this entire David versus Goliath

narrative in support of the Zionists

that they were these good, humble, just,

you know, wanting to plant olive trees

and feed the bird kind of people and

these nasty Arabs are running around and

that that uh you know, when you’re uh

10, 11, 12 years old getting fed that

propaganda, it’s you know, it has some

influence. Um, the media was much much

easier to control back then. Uh, I just

used these statistics earlier with Judge

Knap. Uh, in 1968,

there were a total of 54 million people

that watched the three largest news

broadcast stations in in in the US, CBS,

ABC, NBC. Of those three, CBS with

Walter Kronite accounted for 28 million

people. Uh, in August of 2016,

those three stations

plus Fox News, CNN, MSNBC

combined had an audience of 27 million.

Even though the United States population

from 1968 to 2016 had increased by about

140 million people. So we had far more

people far fewer watching. So that’s why

this whole social media space uh

particular on the internet and you know

with Facebook with Tik Tok uh with uh

Twitterx

that has you know it has created new

challenges for the government to try to

control it and fortunately as was the

case during you know the Soviet Union

when they had imposed a lot of

restrictions upon what could be printed

what could be published what could be

aired. Uh at that time a a subculture

called samisdat

grew up in which surreptitiously

articles that would went against the the

the main narrative the popular narrative

were circulating. And so in spite of

government efforts to try to control

shape uh and dictate what the narrative

would be, there was still it just like

you know water seeking a way through

solid rock. it finds a way. And so

that’s what we’re living with today.

We’re seeing desperate efforts of the

governments in the United States, in

Europe, and in Israel to try to control

the narrative. But shows like yours,

like you know what Patrick does, Judge

Napalitano,

Nema, the Duran, you know, you go down

the list of and and things you may even

disagree with, but there’s so much out

there, it actually makes it almost

impossible for the government to control

it. And that that’s the bright side or

the silver lining to this dark cloud.

HAIPHONG: You have in Israeli media with European

leaders bowing to fringe groups Israel

must prepare uh written by actually

university southern worlds UK research

fellow for the Israel center for grand

strategy in the UK uh this shift uh Matt

in Europe in particular is not just

Europe as I showed earlier it’s with

younger Americans the vast majority of

people in the United States also are

incredibly opposed to what Israel is

doing and see the United dates as a a

big backer of this. It’s it’s very it’s

clear as day. Where does all this fit

into this overall uh refocus or or

double down focus on the part of Israel

on information warfare? MATT KENNARD: Uh well their

brand is is now tainted and uh I would

say destroyed and you know uh Zionism is

uh from the start has been all about uh

lobbying

great powers to to get what it wants.

Obviously it the whole nightmare began

in London, with the bow for declaration

in 1917 when the the British government

promised Palestine to uh the Zionist

movement and that was that was a very

kind that that they were shoehorned into

that effectively by people like Chaim

Weizemann and they saw what they they were

successful in what they did but they saw

that they needed to get the great powers

on their side. At that time, Britain was

the most powerful country in the world

if they wanted to get what they want.

And they know that the whole of their

existence relies on the population,

particularly in the United States, but

also in Europe, being on their side and

supporting their government, supporting

them. And actually, I think that that

has the biggest rupture with that uh

strategy ever has is is now in place.

And I I believe it’s never going to go

back because the other thing is Zionism

has also always tried to market itself

well it markets itself different to

different sectors but it often markets

itself as this progressive force you

know it’s like a it’s often linked to

the history of persecution of the Jewish

people. It’s linked to um uh uh uh

progressive ideals like socialism and

stuff. Well, lobby groups try and do

that. But uh if you look at what Zionism

is as an ideology and as an idea, it’s a

deeply regressive supremacist settler

colonial ideology, it’s not it’s not got

anything to do with progressive ideals

or progressive sensibilities. And that

whole fantasy and mythology, even the

term ‘liberal Zionism’, which is an

oxymoron, which and used a lot, it it’s

unsustainable now and it’s never going

back. So that’s why and actually I think

Netanyahu is going to find that out

because I I actually think he’s sincere

when he says that he thinks that Tik Tok

getting hold of Tik Tok [for Israel] uh through [the intensely Zionist] Larry

Ellison, will change the will, will be

consequential and get the population

back on side. But I think he doesn’t

understand that he’s gone way too far,

way too far. People’s eyes are open and

especially young people — and these are

the people that in the coming

generations — are going to be in the

foreign office in the UK, in the State

Department in the US. the whole

generation coming up, absolutely uh hates

Israel and actually sees it as

synonymous with evil, which it is. Um uh

so I I think that it won’t work. And I

think that uh

as as it as it becomes clearer and

clearer that it won’t work, then they’re

going to they’re going to have to go to

another strategy. And and they’ve

they’re even talking I mean they are

aware uh that they’ve lost the world

to that extent. If you if you listen to

um Netanyahu’s speech the other day

where he said we we have to plan for

isolation and we have to plan for

autarchy economically i.e. we have to

produce all our own goods, cuz we can’t

trust that we won’t be hit with trading

boycotts, that’s quite significant.

…

MY COMMENTS: Boycotts against apartheid South Africa are what brought down that U.S.-backed racist-fascist Government.

On October 3rd, I headlined “Are Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs too soft in their condemnation of Israel?” and presented evidences and arguments that Israel’s Gpvernment controls America’s Gpvernment.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.