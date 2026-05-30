30 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Here is the video of the event on May 19th that now has become viral online despite being ignored by the Dutch Government and mainstream media already for 11 days:

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The following video doesn’t work on this platform, so to view and listen to it, please continue by reading this article on my other site:

https://theduran.com/netherlands-government-continues-blackout-on-already-viral-police-scandal/

Lord Bebo

@MyLordBebo

Dutch police threw a pregnant woman to the floor while her husband was obeying the police with his hands behind his back.

According to the woman, they went to talk to the police because she wanted to ask if she could stay with her husband.

She gave birth to a child. The baby came early but is alive and healthy.

Content Warning: Graphic Content

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10:48 AM · May 30, 2026

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33.9K Views

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