Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Chris Bieber's avatar
Chris Bieber
2h

Very well put Eric.

Damn your logic, reasons and facts!

Oathbreaking on USA ONLY and #1

NOT!!! Zionist Christian Idol country and government Israel as #1!!!!!

The foul Marxism is the norm..but this Twin Tower Idolatry of Dear Leader and Zionist Christianity is headshakingly disgusting and heretical IMHO....

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