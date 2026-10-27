25 October 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On 21 March 2016 when Donald Trump’s biggest political donor was the dual Israeli-and-American citizen Miriam Adelson (but should dual citizenship even be ALLOWED in the United States — especially for political megadonors?), Trump told an AIPAC conference: “When I become president, the days of treating Israel like a second-class citizen will end on day one.” But neither Israel nor Israelis are American, and for President Trump to treat Americans who disagree with him — such as about the rights of Palestinians — as second-class citizens while he arms and 100% backs the Government of Israel even in its most blatant international war crimes against Palestinians, Iranians, Syrians, Lebanese and others, is for America’s President to treat the American people not as second-class citizens but as subjects of the Israeli state — which is NOT an American state, and which WE did not elect. It is for him to treat US — the American people — as being Un-American — subjects, NOT citizens.

Who is “UN-American”? Is it the bought-and-sold AIPAC champion Trump, or is it his enemies, Americans who reject him and who might be proud to be called by him “second class citizens” while Israelis are thought by him to be “first class American citizens”?

The 24 October 2024 documentary “Israelism” shows how the approximately 300,000 elementary school students in America in Jewish-run schools are being raised to think of the Palestinians as-if the Holocaust reflected Palestinians instead of Germans and reflected the millions of almost entirely Christians who actually supported Nazism throughout Europe during that time. The film does a superb job of explaining acculturation into such a genocidal culture. But this isn’t ONLY a Jewish movement — far more Americans are trained this way in Christian faiths, such as the former Christian minister Mike Huckabee, now America’s Ambassador to Israel, who in a 20 October 2016 facebook video was asked and answered: “Why should Christians stand with Israel? Well, first they ought to do it because it’s the biblical, uh, mandate. We’re told to do that. Uh, God will bless those who bless Israel. He will curse those who curse Israel, says Genesis 12. So it’s biblical.” It’s taught in Christian schools, too. This is how hatred becomes enculturated, even despite religions’ generalized preachments to “Love your neighbor” etc. — all of which make exceptions against some ‘them’ for the ‘us’. And, as that Israelism film shows, this will continue to go from generation to generation until children are no longer raised that way — regardless of what the religion is.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.